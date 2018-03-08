You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Axl Rose Says Tim Cook Is the 'Donald Trump of the Music Industry'

Erin Nyren

Guns ‘N Roses frontman Axl Rose is no stranger to airing his opinion, and in his latest statement, compared Apple COO Tim Cook to the United States Commander in Chief.

The musician took to Twitter Thursday to make the statement, providing no context.

Rose has made his disdain for President Donald Trump clear in the past. He’s consistently tweeted his disapproval for the administration for numerous actions, including Ivanka Trump’s presence in the White House and Jeff Sessions’ selection as attorney general. He’s also questioned Melania Trump’s 2001 receipt of the so-called “Einstein visa,” an elite class of visa given to individuals who possess “extraordinary abilities.”

He recently tweeted “f— Nunes” — Rep. Devin Nunes (R-Calif.) is the Congressional Republican responsible for a recently released memo that alleged the FBI did not follow proper protocol during its investigation of Russian meddling in the 2016 election.

Guns ‘N Roses are set to embark on a summer tour starting in June, which will take the band across Europe and include a headlining slot at the Download Festival. Their Not In This Lifetime… tour, which saw the return of original members Slash and Duff McKagan, has earned $480.9 million to date, making it the fourth-largest-grossing tour of all time.

