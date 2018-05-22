Avicii’s Family Announces Funeral Plans

The family of Tim Bergling, the Swedish dance music star known as Avicii, who died of an apparent suicide on April 20 at age 28, have released a statement regarding their funeral plans, which they wish to be private.

“There have been many inquiries regarding the funeral arrangements for Tim Bergling, known by music fans as Avicii,” the statement reads. “The Bergling family has now confirmed that the funeral will be private, in the presence of the people who were closest to Tim. They kindly ask media to respect this. There is no additional information forthcoming.”

Bergling was found dead in his hotel room in Oman, the Middle Eastern country bordering Saudi Arabia. One of the most popular and successful electronic dance-music artists of all time — he scored a No. 4 hit on the Billboard 200 in 2013 with “Wake Me Up” and regularly appeared in the Top 5 of Forbes’ “Highest-Paid DJs” lists — Bergling retired from live performing in 2016 at the peak of his success, citing health reasons. He had suffered from health problems for several years, including acute pancreatitis, in part due to excessive drinking; he had his gallbladder and appendix removed in 2014. While he said he’d quit drinking after the surgery, some friends, including musical collaborator Nile Rodgers, said they’d seen him intoxicated afterward, and criticizing himself for it.

According to reports, sources within the Oman police department have said they have “no criminal suspicion” in the Friday death. Two post-mortem examinations have been conducted, with authorities ruling out foul play.

A statement issued late last month by the family seemingly confirms that Berling took his own life.

“Our beloved Tim was a seeker, a fragile artistic soul searching for answers to existential questions,” it reads. “An over-achieving perfectionist who travelled and worked hard at a pace that led to extreme stress.

“When he stopped touring, he wanted to find a balance in life to be happy and be able to do what he loved most – music. He really struggled with thoughts about Meaning, Life, Happiness. He could not go on any longer. He wanted to find peace.

“Tim was not made for the business machine he found himself in; he was a sensitive guy who loved his fans but shunned the spotlight.

“Tim, you will forever be loved and sadly missed. The person you were and your music will keep your memory alive.

“We love you, Your family”