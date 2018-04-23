Avicii’s Family Releases Statement Three Days After DJ’s Death

The family of Tim Bergling, the Swedish dance music star known as Avicii, who died on April 20 at age 28, have released a statement.

We would like to thank you for the support and the loving words about our son and brother. We are so grateful for everyone who loved Tim’s music and have precious memories of his songs.

Thank you for all the initiatives taken to honor Tim, with public gatherings, church bells ringing out his music, tributes at Coachella and moments of silence around the world.

We are grateful for the privacy during this difficult time. Our wish is that it continues that way.

With love,

The Tim Bergling Family

Bergling was found dead in his hotel room in Oman, the Middle Eastern country bordering Saudi Arabia. The cause of death is as yet unknown.

One of the most popular and successful electronic dance-music artists of all time — he scored a No. 4 hit on the Billboard 200 in 2013 with “Wake Me Up” and regularly appeared in the Top 5 of Forbes’ “Highest-Paid DJs” lists — he retired from live performing in 2016 at the peak of his success, citing health reasons. He had suffered from health problems for several years, including acute pancreatitis, in part due to excessive drinking. He had his gallbladder and appendix removed in 2014.

According to reports, sources within the Oman police department have said they have “no criminal suspicion” in the Friday death. Two post-mortem examinations have been conducted, with authorities ruling out foul play.

