Avicii Dies: Musicians, Celebrities Pay Tribute

Avicii Dead
CREDIT: The FA/REX/Shutterstock

Following news of the death of DJ and producer Tim Bergling, a.k.a. Avicii, on Friday, celebrities and fellow musicians expressed their condolences on social media.

“It is with profound sorrow that we announce the loss of Tim Bergling, also known as Avicii,” a statement from his rep said. “He was found dead in Muscat, Oman this Friday afternoon local time, April 20th.  The family is devastated and we ask everyone to please respect their need for privacy in this difficult time. No further statements will be given.” He was 28.

Fellow EDM star Calvin Harris was among the first to post, tweeting “Devastating news about Avicii, a beautiful soul, passionate and extremely talented with so much more to do. My heart goes out to his family. God bless you Tim x.”

Pop artist Charlie Puth wrote that he “would like to take a moment to pay tribute to the man who really opened my eyes as to what my productions could one day sound like. @Avicii was a genius and a music innovator, and I can not believe he is no longer with us. RIP to the very best.”

Dua Lipa added that his death was “too young and way too soon. My condolences go out to his family, friends and fans,” and Liam Payne tweeted that he was “truly devastated for Avicii, very very sad news way too young… what a talent he was.”

More posts below:

