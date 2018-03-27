Dance Label Astralwerks Moves West; Toby Andrews Named General Manager

Astralwerks, the influential dance and electronic label that has been home to The Chemical Brothers, Fatboy Slim and Empire of the Sun, is moving to the west coast. The imprint of Capitol Music Group, founded in 1993, will be based out of the Capitol Records tower in Hollywood, CMG announced today (March 27).

In addition, Toby Andrews has been named General Manager of Astralwerks, reporting to CMG COO Michelle Jubelirer. He will be tasked “with renewing the label’s historic strengths in the dance and electronic music genres [and bringing] an independent and international focus to the company.”

Andrews was previously GM of International Marketing for Sony Music International, a position based in London. Among his credits are campaigns for Martin Garrix, Kygo and Jean-Michel Jarre. His start date at Astralwerks is May 21.