Dance Label Astralwerks Moves West; Toby Andrews Named General Manager

By
Variety Staff

Follow Us on Twitter

Variety's Most Recent Stories

View All

Astralwerks, the influential dance and electronic label that has been home to The Chemical Brothers, Fatboy Slim and Empire of the Sun, is moving to the west coast. The imprint of Capitol Music Group, founded in 1993, will be based out of the Capitol Records tower in Hollywood, CMG announced today (March 27).

In addition, Toby Andrews has been named General Manager of Astralwerks, reporting to CMG COO Michelle Jubelirer. He will be tasked “with renewing the label’s historic strengths in the dance and electronic music genres [and bringing] an independent and international focus to the company.”

Andrews was previously GM of International Marketing for Sony Music International, a position based in London. Among his credits are campaigns for Martin Garrix, Kygo and Jean-Michel Jarre. His start date at Astralwerks is May 21.

More Music

  • Dance Label Astralwerks Moves West; Toby

    Dance Label Astralwerks Moves West; Toby Andrews Named General Manager

    Astralwerks, the influential dance and electronic label that has been home to The Chemical Brothers, Fatboy Slim and Empire of the Sun, is moving to the west coast. The imprint of Capitol Music Group, founded in 1993, will be based out of the Capitol Records tower in Hollywood, CMG announced today (March 27). In addition, […]

  • Bohemian Rhapsody

    Fox Moves Up 'Bohemian Rhapsody,' Delays 'X-Men' Spinoffs

    Astralwerks, the influential dance and electronic label that has been home to The Chemical Brothers, Fatboy Slim and Empire of the Sun, is moving to the west coast. The imprint of Capitol Music Group, founded in 1993, will be based out of the Capitol Records tower in Hollywood, CMG announced today (March 27). In addition, […]

  • AMERICAN IDOL - "106 (Hollywood Week)"

    'American Idol' Recap: Welcome to Hollywood, Where Dreams Are Made and Dashed

    Astralwerks, the influential dance and electronic label that has been home to The Chemical Brothers, Fatboy Slim and Empire of the Sun, is moving to the west coast. The imprint of Capitol Music Group, founded in 1993, will be based out of the Capitol Records tower in Hollywood, CMG announced today (March 27). In addition, […]

  • Jack White

    Jack White Rifles Through Bizarre Items From His Career (Video)

    Astralwerks, the influential dance and electronic label that has been home to The Chemical Brothers, Fatboy Slim and Empire of the Sun, is moving to the west coast. The imprint of Capitol Music Group, founded in 1993, will be based out of the Capitol Records tower in Hollywood, CMG announced today (March 27). In addition, […]

  • Yim-Iser CAA

    Top Hip-Hop Agents Caroline Yim and Zach Iser Leave ICM to Join CAA

    Astralwerks, the influential dance and electronic label that has been home to The Chemical Brothers, Fatboy Slim and Empire of the Sun, is moving to the west coast. The imprint of Capitol Music Group, founded in 1993, will be based out of the Capitol Records tower in Hollywood, CMG announced today (March 27). In addition, […]

  • Dave Grusin

    Documentary in the Works on Composer and Pianist Dave Grusin (EXCLUSIVE)

    Astralwerks, the influential dance and electronic label that has been home to The Chemical Brothers, Fatboy Slim and Empire of the Sun, is moving to the west coast. The imprint of Capitol Music Group, founded in 1993, will be based out of the Capitol Records tower in Hollywood, CMG announced today (March 27). In addition, […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad