UMPG Is Publisher of the Year; Desmond Child, Lana Del Rey Honored at ASCAP Pop Awards

Winners of the ASCAP Pop Music Awards, handed out on April 23 at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, included songwriters Steve Mac (Ed Sheeran’s “Shape of You,” Pink’s “What About Us,” Liam Payne’s “Strip That Down”), Starrah (Halsey’s Now or Never,” Drake’s “Fake Love,” Maroon 5’s “What Lovers Do” and Camila Cabello’s “Havana”) and Drew Taggart (Logic’s “1-800-273-8255,” The Chainsmokers’ “Something Just Like This” featuring Coldplay, “Closer” featuring Halsey, and “Paris”).

In addition, hitmaker Max Martin was recognized for the 11th time for “Side To Side” (Ariana Grande), “Can’t Stop The Feeling!” (Justin Timberlake), ”Send My Love” (Adele) and “Just Like Fire” (P!nk).

Song of the Year went to “Shape of You,” co-written by Mac, Kandi Burrus and Tameka Harris. The top Streamed song was “Despacito,” co-written by ASCAP members Justin Bieber, Jason “Poo Bear” Boyd and Daddy Yankee. “Bad Things,” sung by Machine Gun Kelly and Camila Cabello and featuring an interpolation of the Fastball song “Out of My Head,” was also recognized.

Universal Music Publishing Group was named Publisher of the Year its role in 22 2017 hits including “Shape Of You,” “That’s What I Like” (Bruno Mars) and “Can’t Stop The Feeling!” UMPG chairman and CEO Jody Gerson (pictured above) accepted the award from ASCAP chief Elizabeth Matthews.

Independent Publisher of the Year went to BMG in recognition of seven hits over the past year including “Let Me Love You” (DJ Snake and Justin Bieber), “Despacito” (Justin Bieber) and “I’m The One” (DJ Khaled, Quavo, Justin Bieber, Chance the Rapper, Lil Wayne). BMG U.S. President Zach Katz was on hand to accept the award.

Additional honors went to Lana Del Rey, who received the ASCAP Global Impact Award, Portugal.The Man received the ASCAP Vanguard Award, and Desmond Child, who was recognized with the prestigious ASCAP Founders Award. Child, co-writer of such hits as Bon Jovi’s “Livin on a Prayer” and Ricky Martin’s “Livin’ La Vida Loca,” received a tribute in the way of a performance by Alice Cooper and KISS guitarist Paul Stanley of the Cooper classic “Poison.”