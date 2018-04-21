You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Ariana Grande to Make Surprise Appearance at Coachella (EXCLUSIVE)

By

Ariana Grande One Love Manchester
CREDIT: Dave Hogan/One Love Benefit/REX/Shutterstock

Ariana Grande will make a surprise appearance at the Coachella music festival on Friday night, Variety has learned.

The performance will occur on the same day the pop star released her newest single, “No Tears Left to Cry” (read Variety‘s review here). The song was inspired by the May 2017 bombing at a Grande concert in Manchester, England that left 23 people dead, including the bomber.

Headlining Friday’s weekend two lineup is The Weeknd, whose latest album “My Dear Melancholy,” was released earlier this month. The Weeknd and Grande previously collaborated on the hit single “Love Me Harder,” which Grande released in 2014 as part of her album, “My Everything.”

The pair have since made multiple joint appearances to duet on the sultry track, including a performance on “Saturday Night Live” and a viral live acoustic rendition posted to Grande’s YouTube page that has garnered more than 17 million views.

Carpenter Brut, Jamiroquai, Maceo Plex, Jean-Michel Jarre, Alison Wonderland, Luca Lush, Soulwax, and SZA are among the other names on Friday’s schedule, which also includes a slot designated for a “surprise guest”  to perform from 11:45 p.m. to 1:00 a.m. at the Do Lab stage. Coachella takes place in Indio, Calif. over three days and two consecutive weekends.

Whether Grande will perform a standalone set or with another artist has not been confirmed. The singer attended last year’s Coachella festival as an audience member.

A rep for Grande has not responded to Variety‘s request for confirmation.

