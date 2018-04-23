Ariana Grande, J Balvin, SZA and More: All the Surprise Appearances on Coachella’s Weekend Two

Thanks to nearly two decades of over-the-top performances and secret guest spots, Coachella’s first weekend is under an international microscope, and this year sets like Beyonce’s Saturday stunner (featuring Destiny’s Child, Jay-Z and Solange) and guest appearances like 50 Cent and Dr. Dre’s sit-in with Sunday headliner Eminem made news in the music universe moments after they happened. But a more laid-back vibe on the field on weekend 2, paired with a been-there-done-that attitude from the press, means that the surprises that do happen often go unnoticed — until now. Here’s an attempt at a comprehensive list of every guest drop-in during Coachella’s second weekend that didn’t also happen on weekend one.

Ariana Grande with Kygo

On Friday, the pop singer premiered her new song “No Tears Left To Cry” during Kygo’s DJ set (watch it here). A rumored collaboration with headliner (and ex-boyfriend) The Weeknd, however, did not pan out.

St. Vincent with Bleachers

Though St. Vincent frontwoman Annie Clark and Bleachers head honcho Jack Antonoff have written many songs together, they played a cover at Coachella: a fairly straightforward version of Depeche Mode’s “Just Can’t Get Enough.”

SZA with Cardi B

“I Do” was a highlight of Cardi B’s set on weekend 2, which also included…

Bad Bunny & J Balvin with Cardi B

…a run-through of “I Like It” with guests Bad Bunny and J Balvin, the latter of whom also showed up with…

J Balvin with Beyonce

…queen Bey herself, on “Mi Gente.”

Swae Lee with Post Malone

The Rae Stremmurd rapper and Malone performed their new collab, “Spoil My Night”

SZA with Khalid

SZA let Khalid sing his hit “Young, Dumb, and Broke,” eliciting a massive singalong on the field.

Marilyn Manson with X-Japan

The shock-rocker played a slowed-down version of his cover of the Eurythmics “Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This)” with the reunited Japanese metal band.

Tokimonsta and Bonobos at Do Lab

The Do Lab stage boasted surprise DJs throughout the weekend, with surprise sets from Tokimonsta and Bonobos, among others.

And with that, Coachella 2018 is one for the record books.