You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Watch Ariana Grande’s Surprise Performance at Coachella

By
Variety Staff

Follow Us on Twitter

Variety's Most Recent Stories

View All
Ariana Grande performs "Be Alright" during the "March for Our Lives" rally in support of gun control in WashingtonStudent Gun Protests, Washington, USA - 24 Mar 2018
CREDIT: Andrew Harnik/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Ariana Grande performed her new single “No Tears Left to Cry” live for the first time on Friday night at the Coachella Music and Arts Festival. As Variety previously reported, the singer was expected to make a surprise appearance at the Indio, Calif. festival, though it was unclear with whom she would perform.

Grande took the stage with Kygo during his set, which kicked off at 8:30 p.m. on the Coachella Stage. Wearing her hair in a trademark pony tail, Grande wore a bikini top, fanny pack and short purple skirt and delivered the song confidently, no small feat considering the multiple ranges it commands. Written by Grande with Max Martin, Savan Kotecha and Ilya Salmanzadeh, “No Tears Left to Cry” has remained perched atop of the iTunes chart since its midnight release on April 20.

“The one and only Ariana Grande,” Kygo cheered along with tens of thousands of fans in attendance. Watch video of the moment below.

Hints about Grande’s expected performance were all over social media leading up to the cameo. Kygo hits “It Ain’t Me” and “Stay” also highlighted the Norwegian DJ’s set. Kygo closed the performance with a tribute to Avicii, who died in the early morning hours. Displaying the 28-year-old star’s image on the giant video screens, he played the 2017 Avicii track “Without You” in its entirety.

More Music

  • Avicii

    Police Say 'No Criminal Suspicion' in Avicii's Death (Report)

    Ariana Grande performed her new single “No Tears Left to Cry” live for the first time on Friday night at the Coachella Music and Arts Festival. As Variety previously reported, the singer was expected to make a surprise appearance at the Indio, Calif. festival, though it was unclear with whom she would perform. Grande took […]

  • Ariana Grande performs "Be Alright" during

    Watch Ariana Grande's Surprise Performance at Coachella

    Ariana Grande performed her new single “No Tears Left to Cry” live for the first time on Friday night at the Coachella Music and Arts Festival. As Variety previously reported, the singer was expected to make a surprise appearance at the Indio, Calif. festival, though it was unclear with whom she would perform. Grande took […]

  • Coachella Recreated Eminem's 'Mom's Spaghetti'

    Coachella Recreated Eminem's 'Mom's Spaghetti' Because of Course It Did

    Ariana Grande performed her new single “No Tears Left to Cry” live for the first time on Friday night at the Coachella Music and Arts Festival. As Variety previously reported, the singer was expected to make a surprise appearance at the Indio, Calif. festival, though it was unclear with whom she would perform. Grande took […]

  • Hans Zimmer90th Annual Academy Awards, Roaming

    Hans Zimmer to Receive Steiner Award at Hollywood in Vienna Gala

    Ariana Grande performed her new single “No Tears Left to Cry” live for the first time on Friday night at the Coachella Music and Arts Festival. As Variety previously reported, the singer was expected to make a surprise appearance at the Indio, Calif. festival, though it was unclear with whom she would perform. Grande took […]

  • Utopia

    Todd Rundgren and Utopia Talk Reunion Tour, Healing Old Rifts as Hell Freezes Over

    Ariana Grande performed her new single “No Tears Left to Cry” live for the first time on Friday night at the Coachella Music and Arts Festival. As Variety previously reported, the singer was expected to make a surprise appearance at the Indio, Calif. festival, though it was unclear with whom she would perform. Grande took […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad