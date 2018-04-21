Watch Ariana Grande’s Surprise Performance at Coachella

Ariana Grande performed her new single “No Tears Left to Cry” live for the first time on Friday night at the Coachella Music and Arts Festival. As Variety previously reported, the singer was expected to make a surprise appearance at the Indio, Calif. festival, though it was unclear with whom she would perform.

Grande took the stage with Kygo during his set, which kicked off at 8:30 p.m. on the Coachella Stage. Wearing her hair in a trademark pony tail, Grande wore a bikini top, fanny pack and short purple skirt and delivered the song confidently, no small feat considering the multiple ranges it commands. Written by Grande with Max Martin, Savan Kotecha and Ilya Salmanzadeh, “No Tears Left to Cry” has remained perched atop of the iTunes chart since its midnight release on April 20.

“The one and only Ariana Grande,” Kygo cheered along with tens of thousands of fans in attendance. Watch video of the moment below.

Hints about Grande’s expected performance were all over social media leading up to the cameo. Kygo hits “It Ain’t Me” and “Stay” also highlighted the Norwegian DJ’s set. Kygo closed the performance with a tribute to Avicii, who died in the early morning hours. Displaying the 28-year-old star’s image on the giant video screens, he played the 2017 Avicii track “Without You” in its entirety.