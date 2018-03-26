Arcade Fire, Shawn Mendes Win Big at Canada’s Juno Awards (Watch)

Arcade Fire, Michael Bublé, Diana Krall, Shawn Mendes, and late Tragically Hip singer Gord Downie were among the 2018 Juno Award winners in Vancouver over the weekend. Arcade Fire’s “Everything Now” won album of the year, Downie won artist of the year and shared Songwriter of the Year with collaborator Kevin Drew, Mendes won both Fan Chouice award and Single of the Year for “There’s Nothin’ Holding Me Back,” and Jessie Reyez won Breakthrough Artist. The Junos are essentially Canada’s equivalent of the Grammy Awards.

In a thematic reprise of the 2018 Grammy Awards in January, Reyes was the only female artist to win in a major category. Head here for a complete list of winners.

Arcade Fire, who with Reyez led the nominees with four, performed during the awards show on Sunday night. The group also were the first non-solo artist to receive the International Achievement Award for “exemplary success on a global scale.” (Previous recipients include Drake, Celine Dion and Shania Twain.)

“It’s really hard to keep a group together,” said frontman Win Butler. “We’ve been around for 15 years, and I just want to say thank you to everyone for sticking with it.”

Downie, who died in Oct. 2017 of brain cancer at the age of 53, was named artist of the year. While the Tragically Hip never truly broke through internationally, they are one of the biggest acts in Canadian history and Downie’s death was mourned in a televised announcement by the country’s prime minister, Justin Trudeau.