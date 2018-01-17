Arcade Fire, Chris Stapleton, Modest Mouse to Headline Forecastle Festival

Arcade Fire, Chris Stapleton and Modest Mouse will headline the 16th annual Forecastle Festival, taking place July 13-15 in at Waterfront Park in Louisville, Kentucky.

The War on Drugs, Father John Misty, Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit, Courtney Barnett, NF, Jimmy Eat World, Kurt Vile and the Violators, T-Pain are among the dozens of performers (the full lineup appears below). Tickets and weekend passes will be available Friday, January 19 at 10:00 a.m. via ForecastleFest.com and all Ticketmaster outlets, with a limited quantity starting at $149.50 plus fees. VIP weekend passes include a 2018 Forecastle merchandise item, special entrance lanes into the festival, exclusive Mast and Boom stage viewing areas, air-conditioned lounge in exclusive VIP hang area with bar and restrooms, and Bourbon Lodge membership with commemorative mug.

The Forecastle 2018 lineup includes:

Chris Stapleton

Arcade Fire

Modest Mouse

Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit

Houndmouth

The War on Drugs

Father John Misty

Vance Joy

Courtney Barnett

NF

Jimmy Eat World

Kurt Vile & The Violators

Louis the Child

T-Pain

Jenny Lewis

Margo Price

Vic Mensa

Oh Wonder

Punch Brothers

Rainbow Kitten Surprise

Lucero

White Reaper

Hippie Sabotage

Teddy Abrams and friends

PVRIS

Khruangbin

AJR

I’m With Her

Jai Wolf

Hiss Golden Messenger

Quinn XCII

Westside Gunn + Conway

Tyminski

Colony House

SAINt JHN

Ron Gallo

Brent Cobb

Berhana

Morgan Saint

Spencer Lee Band

Matt Maeson

Devon Gilfillian

Arlie

Biyo

Flagship