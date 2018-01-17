Arcade Fire, Chris Stapleton, Modest Mouse to Headline Forecastle Festival

Arcade Fire, Chris Stapleton and Modest Mouse will headline the 16th annual Forecastle Festival, taking place July 13-15 in at Waterfront Park in Louisville, Kentucky.
The War on Drugs, Father John Misty, Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit, Courtney Barnett, NF, Jimmy Eat World, Kurt Vile and the Violators, T-Pain are among the dozens of performers (the full lineup appears below). Tickets and weekend passes will be available Friday, January 19 at 10:00 a.m. via ForecastleFest.com and all Ticketmaster outlets, with a limited quantity starting at $149.50 plus fees. VIP weekend passes include a 2018 Forecastle merchandise item, special entrance lanes into the festival, exclusive Mast and Boom stage viewing areas, air-conditioned lounge in exclusive VIP hang area with bar and restrooms, and Bourbon Lodge membership with commemorative mug.
The Forecastle 2018 lineup includes:
Modest Mouse
Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit
Houndmouth
The War on Drugs
Father John Misty
Vance Joy
Courtney Barnett
NF
Jimmy Eat World
Kurt Vile & The Violators
Louis the Child
T-Pain
Jenny Lewis
Margo Price
Vic Mensa
Oh Wonder
Punch Brothers
Rainbow Kitten Surprise
Lucero
White Reaper
Hippie Sabotage
Teddy Abrams and friends
PVRIS
Khruangbin
AJR
I’m With Her
Jai Wolf
Hiss Golden Messenger
Quinn XCII
Westside Gunn + Conway
Tyminski
Colony House
SAINt JHN
Ron Gallo
Brent Cobb
Berhana
Morgan Saint
Spencer Lee Band
Matt Maeson
Devon Gilfillian
Arlie
Biyo
Flagship