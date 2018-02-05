Apple Music Names Veteran Music Journalist Alex Gale Head of Editorial

Veteran music journalist Alex Gale has been named head of editorial for Apple Music. An alumnus of Billboard, Complex, XXL and Vibe, Gale will be based out of Apple’s Los Angeles outpost. He starts on Feb. 5 and reports to Jen Robbins, director of project management and editorial for Apple.

Gale will head up the team responsible for all written content on Apple’s music platforms, including Apple Music and iTunes with some crossover into video projects and global radio network Beats 1.

Today, an Apple spokesperson confirmed that Apple Music had surpassed 36 million subscribers since its launch in June 2015.