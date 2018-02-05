You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Apple Music Names Veteran Music Journalist Alex Gale Head of Editorial

By

Executive Editor, Music

Shirley's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Courtesy of Alex Gale

Veteran music journalist Alex Gale has been named head of editorial for Apple Music. An alumnus of Billboard, Complex, XXL and Vibe, Gale will be based out of Apple’s Los Angeles outpost. He starts on Feb. 5 and reports to Jen Robbins, director of project management and editorial for Apple.

Gale will head up the team responsible for all written content on Apple’s music platforms, including Apple Music and iTunes with some crossover into video projects and global radio network Beats 1.

Today, an Apple spokesperson confirmed that Apple Music had surpassed 36 million subscribers since its launch in June 2015.

More Music

  • Apple Music Names Alex Gale Head

    Apple Music Names Veteran Music Journalist Alex Gale Head of Editorial

    Veteran music journalist Alex Gale has been named head of editorial for Apple Music. An alumnus of Billboard, Complex, XXL and Vibe, Gale will be based out of Apple’s Los Angeles outpost. He starts on Feb. 5 and reports to Jen Robbins, director of project management and editorial for Apple. Gale will head up the team […]

  • apple music

    Apple Music Now Has 36 Million Subscribers

    Veteran music journalist Alex Gale has been named head of editorial for Apple Music. An alumnus of Billboard, Complex, XXL and Vibe, Gale will be based out of Apple’s Los Angeles outpost. He starts on Feb. 5 and reports to Jen Robbins, director of project management and editorial for Apple. Gale will head up the team […]

  • Paul Simon Explains His Retirement From

    Paul Simon Explains His Retirement From Touring

    Veteran music journalist Alex Gale has been named head of editorial for Apple Music. An alumnus of Billboard, Complex, XXL and Vibe, Gale will be based out of Apple’s Los Angeles outpost. He starts on Feb. 5 and reports to Jen Robbins, director of project management and editorial for Apple. Gale will head up the team […]

  • A large image of Prince is

    Prince, Justin Timberlake, Ad Songs Score Big Spotify Spikes After Super Bowl

    Veteran music journalist Alex Gale has been named head of editorial for Apple Music. An alumnus of Billboard, Complex, XXL and Vibe, Gale will be based out of Apple’s Los Angeles outpost. He starts on Feb. 5 and reports to Jen Robbins, director of project management and editorial for Apple. Gale will head up the team […]

  • Songs For Screens: Hip-Hop Leads 2018

    Songs for Screens: Hip-Hop, Sony/ATV Lead 2018 Super Bowl Ads (Watch)

    Veteran music journalist Alex Gale has been named head of editorial for Apple Music. An alumnus of Billboard, Complex, XXL and Vibe, Gale will be based out of Apple’s Los Angeles outpost. He starts on Feb. 5 and reports to Jen Robbins, director of project management and editorial for Apple. Gale will head up the team […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad