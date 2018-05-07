Andrew Colvin and Adam Voith Join WME

Music agents Andrew Colvin and Adam Voith have joined WME.

The duo joins from Billions, where they worked with a leading roster of contemporary artists including Bon Iver, Dawes, Brett Dennen, Robert Ellis, Jason Isbell, Lucero, Kevin Morby, Mumford & Sons, Erin Rae, the Staves, Justin Townes Earle, and Vampire Weekend.

They will be based in the agency’s Nashville office.

“Andrew and Adam have distinguished themselves with their impeccable taste, stellar reputations, and a unique understanding of artists’ needs. Since arriving in Nashville less than a decade ago, they have already had a significant impact on the music community here,” said Scott Clayton, head of WME’s rock division and co-head of the Nashville office. “Andrew and Adam are a tremendous addition to our team as we continue to build out our contemporary business in Nashville,” added Jay Williams, partner and co-head of WME’s Nashville office. “We look forward to working with them to provide their artists with further resources to support their careers.”

Colvin moved to Nashville in 2012 and subsequently to Billions following nearly a decade in New York with Ground Control Touring. The artists he has worked with include the Baseball Project, Blue Rodeo, Brett Dennen, Cory Chisel, Dawes, Dawn Landes, the Dream Syndicate, Justin Townes Earle, Jason Isbell, Jonny Fritz, Lucero, the Minus 5, Robert Ellis, the Sadies, and Traveller. He has been nominated for Third Coast Agent of the Year by Pollstar.

Voith moved to Nashville in 2011, and has been in the business for nearly two decades working at various boutique agencies. The artists he represents include Amason, Bear’s Den, Blank Range, Bon Iver, Dams of the West, Hiss Golden Messenger, Kevin Morby, the Mountain Goats, Mumford & Sons, Erin Rae, ROSTAM, the Staves, the Tallest Man on Earth, and Vampire Weekend. Voith earned a nod from Pollstar as Third Coast Agent of the Year, and has been nominated multiple times for the Bobby Brooks Agent of the Year award. His client Mumford & Sons took home Major Tour of the Year in 2014.