‘American Idol’ Finalists Will Tour This Summer

After two years off, the “American Idol” live tour is back for a summer of concert dates, Variety has learned. The trek will be revealed on the program this Sunday as the final seven contestants take the stage for a Prince-themed night.

The tour will be the first under Disney’s watch and will feature a label act as openers: “Boy Band” winners In Real Life. According to a source, venues booked are small to medium-sized theaters.

The previous “Idol” graduating class to tour was 2015’s season 14, which featured winner Nick Fradiani. Although finalists had been performing on a tour since the show launched on Fox in 2002, the last trek saw production cutbacks (like the disappearance of a live band) and date cancellations as the series began losing steam.

Guiding the 2018 edition will be Jared Paul, a veteran manager whose clients include New Kids on the Block, Sabrina Carpenter and Lea Michele and whose company Faculty has produced several touring productions of television properties, including “Glee,” “Dancing with the Stars” and “America’s Got Talent.”

The April 30 episode of “American Idol” on ABC was the show’s highest-rated and most-watched in weeks, according to the Nielsen overnight ratings. The episode, the first time the show has aired live coast-to-coast, drew a 1.8 rating in adults 18-49 and 8 million viewers. That is up nearly 20% in the demo compared to last week and the show’s best numbers since the premiere back in March.