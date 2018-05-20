‘American Idol’ Finale: Three Finalists Will Perform Johnny Cash, Fleetwood Mac, Journey Hits

The “American Idol” reboot is coming to a conclusion with its two-part season finale airing tonight (May 20) and tomorrow (May 21) on ABC with the top three battling to be crowned the new winner. Caleb Lee Hutchinson, Maddie Poppe and Gabby Barrett are set to perform tonight, with the top two to be revealed on Monday night’s episode.

The Top 3 finalists will perform three songs: a hometown dedication, a repeat of their favorite song of the season, and their winner’s single. In addition to performances by Caleb, Gabby, and Maddie, four past contestants — Jonny Brenns, Catie Turner, Michelle Sussett and Harper Grace — will also come back to “American Idol” to perform an original song medley.

Hutchinson’s selections include a hometown dedication song to Dallas, Ga., “Folsom Prison Blues” by Johnny Cash; his personal choice of “Don’t Close Your Eyes” by Keith Whitley; and his winner’s single, “Johnny Cash Heart.”

Barrett will perform her hometown dedication, “Don’t Stop Believin’” by Journey, to Pittsburgh, Pa. with a repeat performance of “Little Red Wagon” by Miranda Lambert, and her winner’s single: “Rivers Deep.”

Poppe is dedicating “Landslide” by Fleetwood Mac to her hometown of Clarksville, Iowa and is taking a risk with a repeat of her own original song, “Don’t Ever Let Your Children Grow Up.” Her winner’s circle song, “Going Going Gone,” will complete the set.

The top three are not the only Idols getting a turn in the spotlight with an original song: Jonny Brenns returns with “Blue Jeans,” Catie Turner will perform “21st Century Machine,” Harper Grace will sing “Yard Sale,” and Michelle Sussett will make her mark with the self-penned song, “I’m a Dreamer.” As previously reported by Variety, the finale will include performances and duets with judges Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan, along with Bebe Rexha, Nick Jonas and Mustard, Patti Labelle, Darius Rucker, Gary Clark Jr., Yolanda Adams and Kermit the Frog.

The first part of the finale airs Sunday at 8/7c, with the second half airing Monday, May 21 at 9/8c.

Here is a list of the songs for Monday night:

Bebe Rexha + Top 3 Finalists – “Meant to Be” by Bebe Rexha

Darius Rucker + Caleb Lee Hutchinson – “Wagon Wheel” by Darius Rucker

Gary Clark Jr. + Dennis Lorenzo + Cade Foehner – “Bright Lights” by Gary Clark Jr.

Katy Perry + Catie Turner – “Part of Me” by Katy Perry

Kermit the Frog + Maddie Poppe – “Rainbow Connection” from “The Muppet Movie”

Layla and Dyxie Spring – “Blue” by LeAnn Rimes

Lionel Richie + Top 10 Finalists – “All Night Long” by Lionel Richie

Luke Bryan – “Sunrise, Sunburn, Sunset” by Luke Bryan

Luke Bryan + Gabby Barrett – “Most People Are Good” by Luke Bryan

Nick Jonas + Mustard – “Anywhere” by Nick Jonas and Mustard

Nick Jonas + Jurnee – “Jealous” by Nick Jonas

Patti LaBelle + Ada Vox – “Lady Marmalade” by Patti LaBelle

Yolanda Adams with a choir of voices + Michael J. Woodard – “What the World Needs Now”

Top 2 Finalists – “Somewhere Over the Rainbow” and “What A Wonderful World”

The winner of Season 1 of “American Idol” on ABC will sing his/her winner’s single