‘American Idol’: Luis Fonsi, Bebe Rexha, Toni Braxton Tapped to Duet With Finalists (EXCLUSIVE)

As the return of “American Idol” nears, the show is busy enlisting seasoned performers to duet with the finalists who make the Top 24 cut.

The artists who have signed on to share the stage with hopefuls include Latin star Luis Fonsi, whose “Despacito” was 2017’s inescapable hit; buzzing newcomer Bebe Rexha (pictured above), currently climbing the charts with her own duet, “Meant to Be,” featuring Florida Georgia Line; Country star Cam; R&B singer Toni Braxton, whose “Unbreak My Heart” spent 11 weeks atop the Billboard 100 in 1996 and is about to release a new album on Def Jam, her first in almost a decade; and Train frontman Pat Monahan, who appears in the Broadway show “Rocktopia” starting March 20. In addition, “Honey I’m Good” singer Andy Grammer, “Glee” star Lea Michele, and soul upstart Allen Stone are tapped to appear.

More music pairings are still coming together bringing the total participants to 12. Each artist will sing with two contestants, Variety hears. ABC did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Radio personality Bobby Bones, who moonlights as a Nashville-based singer, is already into his role as a mentor to the “Idol” Top 24.

Future finalists and winners of ABC’s “American Idol” reboot will release music through Hollywood Records marking the first time the Disney label has been affiliated with the show, which ran for 15 seasons on Fox.

ABC’s “American Idol” will air on Sundays and Monday, kicking off with a two-hour premiere on March 11 at 8 p.m.