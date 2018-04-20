‘American Idol’: Idina Menzel to Mentor Disney-Themed Night (EXCLUSIVE)

For the first time in forever, “American Idol” will host a Disney-themed night on the ABC singing competition. And the contestants will get get a little help from Queen Elsa of “Frozen” herself. Guest mentor Idina Menzel – who voiced the lead character and sang the iconic anthem “Let it Go” in the film — will be on hand to guide the top 10 on the April 29 episode, Variety has learned exclusively.

Menzel will be working with the Idols next week, after America eliminates four contestants on the Monday night’s show (April 23). In this episode, the top 14 contestants will perform solo, with the winners voted through to reveal the new season’s Top 10.

How will the eliminations work? Viewers will be able to vote after this Sunday’s (April 22) episode. The votes will close the following morning, Monday, April 23 at 9:00 a.m. EDT. Viewers can vote online at AmericanIdol.com/vote, via the American Idol app or by text. Fans may vote 10 times per contestant, per method.

Disney nights are also popular on ABC’s “Dancing with the Stars,” which tapes next door to “Idol.”

“American Idol” stars judges Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan. It airs Sunday and Monday nights at 8 p.m. on ABC, a Disney property.