Alan Menken Signs Worldwide Deal With Warner/Chappell Music Publishing

Award-winning songwriter and composer Alan Menken has signed a worldwide deal with Warner/Chappell Music, the publishing arm of Warner Music Group. Best known for such classic film musicals as “The Little Mermaid,” the animated “Beauty and The Beast,” “Aladdin” and “Pocahontas,” among many others, Menken is an eight-time Academy Award winner and the recipient of 11 Grammy Awards.

He is currently working on the Broadway production of “A Bronx Tale,’ and a live action version of Disney’s “Aladdin.”

Warner/Chappell, which is publishing home to songs written by in-Manuel Miranda, George Gershwin, Cole Porter and Stephen Sondheim, will administer Menken’s entire catalog, including current and upcoming material, with the exception of select Disney works.

Said Jon Platt, Chairman & CEO of Warner/Chappell Music, in announcing the signing: “Alan is unquestionably one of the greatest songwriters and composers of our lifetime, and his commitment to his craft represents everything we stand for at Warner/Chappell. We’re honored to count him among our first-rate theater repertoire, and excited for the many opportunities ahead.”

“Alan has an astonishing ability to capture the right emotion, melody and rhythm time after time,” noted Kurt Deutsch, senior VP, Theatrical & Catalog Development for Warner/Chappell Music. “His work is responsible for not only bringing musicals to the mainstream, but for influencing aspiring songwriters and composers around the world. This is a tremendous win for WCM.”

“I’ve had so many exciting chapters in my career; too many to mention, without making me feel really old,” added Menken. “But nothing has excited me more than embarking on this new chapter in association with Warner/Chappell Music.”