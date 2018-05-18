Alan Menken Signs Worldwide Deal With Warner/Chappell Music Publishing

Warner/Chappell will administer the award-winning songwriter and composer's entire catalog, with the exception of select Disney works.

By
Variety Staff

Follow Us on Twitter

Variety's Most Recent Stories

View All
Alan Menken48th Annual Songwriters Hall of Fame Awards Dinner, Arrivals, New York, USA - 15 Jun 2017
CREDIT: Erik Pendzich/REX/Shutterstock

Award-winning songwriter and composer Alan Menken has signed a worldwide deal with Warner/Chappell Music, the publishing arm of Warner Music Group. Best known for such classic film musicals as “The Little Mermaid,” the animated “Beauty and The Beast,” “Aladdin” and “Pocahontas,” among many others, Menken is an eight-time Academy Award winner and the recipient of 11 Grammy Awards.

He is currently working on the Broadway production of “A Bronx Tale,’ and a live action version of Disney’s “Aladdin.”

Warner/Chappell, which is publishing home to songs written by in-Manuel Miranda, George Gershwin, Cole Porter and Stephen Sondheim, will administer Menken’s entire catalog, including current and upcoming material, with the exception of select Disney works.

Said Jon Platt, Chairman & CEO of Warner/Chappell Music, in announcing the signing: “Alan is unquestionably one of the greatest songwriters and composers of our lifetime, and his commitment to his craft represents everything we stand for at Warner/Chappell. We’re honored to count him among our first-rate theater repertoire, and excited for the many opportunities ahead.”

“Alan has an astonishing ability to capture the right emotion, melody and rhythm time after time,” noted Kurt Deutsch, senior VP, Theatrical & Catalog Development for Warner/Chappell Music. “His work is responsible for not only bringing musicals to the mainstream, but for influencing aspiring songwriters and composers around the world. This is a tremendous win for WCM.”

“I’ve had so many exciting chapters in my career; too many to mention, without making me feel really old,” added Menken. “But nothing has excited me more than embarking on this new chapter in association with Warner/Chappell Music.”

More Music

  • Alan Menken48th Annual Songwriters Hall of

    Alan Menken Signs Worldwide Deal With Warner/Chappell Music Publishing

    Award-winning songwriter and composer Alan Menken has signed a worldwide deal with Warner/Chappell Music, the publishing arm of Warner Music Group. Best known for such classic film musicals as “The Little Mermaid,” the animated “Beauty and The Beast,” “Aladdin” and “Pocahontas,” among many others, Menken is an eight-time Academy Award winner and the recipient of 11 Grammy […]

  • Marshmello to Headline YouTube's VidCon 2018

    Marshmello to Headline YouTube's VidCon 2018 Event

    Award-winning songwriter and composer Alan Menken has signed a worldwide deal with Warner/Chappell Music, the publishing arm of Warner Music Group. Best known for such classic film musicals as “The Little Mermaid,” the animated “Beauty and The Beast,” “Aladdin” and “Pocahontas,” among many others, Menken is an eight-time Academy Award winner and the recipient of 11 Grammy […]

  • Parquet Courts

    Album Review: Parquet Courts' 'Wide Awake!'

    Award-winning songwriter and composer Alan Menken has signed a worldwide deal with Warner/Chappell Music, the publishing arm of Warner Music Group. Best known for such classic film musicals as “The Little Mermaid,” the animated “Beauty and The Beast,” “Aladdin” and “Pocahontas,” among many others, Menken is an eight-time Academy Award winner and the recipient of 11 Grammy […]

  • Jay-Z

    Tidal Investigating ‘Potential Data Breach’ After Reports of Inflated Subscriber and Streaming Numbers

    Award-winning songwriter and composer Alan Menken has signed a worldwide deal with Warner/Chappell Music, the publishing arm of Warner Music Group. Best known for such classic film musicals as “The Little Mermaid,” the animated “Beauty and The Beast,” “Aladdin” and “Pocahontas,” among many others, Menken is an eight-time Academy Award winner and the recipient of 11 Grammy […]

  • YouTube Relaunches 'Artist on the Rise'

    YouTube Relaunches 'Artist on the Rise' Program With Jessie Reyez (EXCLUSIVE)

    Award-winning songwriter and composer Alan Menken has signed a worldwide deal with Warner/Chappell Music, the publishing arm of Warner Music Group. Best known for such classic film musicals as “The Little Mermaid,” the animated “Beauty and The Beast,” “Aladdin” and “Pocahontas,” among many others, Menken is an eight-time Academy Award winner and the recipient of 11 Grammy […]

  • ‘Power of Queer Storytelling in Song’

    GLAAD’s ‘Power of Queer Storytelling in Song’ Discussion Inspires Tears, Standing Ovation

    Award-winning songwriter and composer Alan Menken has signed a worldwide deal with Warner/Chappell Music, the publishing arm of Warner Music Group. Best known for such classic film musicals as “The Little Mermaid,” the animated “Beauty and The Beast,” “Aladdin” and “Pocahontas,” among many others, Menken is an eight-time Academy Award winner and the recipient of 11 Grammy […]

  • Johnny Orlando

    Johnny Orlando, YouTube and Social Media Star, Signs With Universal Music Canada (EXCLUSIVE)

    Award-winning songwriter and composer Alan Menken has signed a worldwide deal with Warner/Chappell Music, the publishing arm of Warner Music Group. Best known for such classic film musicals as “The Little Mermaid,” the animated “Beauty and The Beast,” “Aladdin” and “Pocahontas,” among many others, Menken is an eight-time Academy Award winner and the recipient of 11 Grammy […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad