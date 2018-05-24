Katy Perry, Lorde Agent Emma Banks to Receive 2018 Music Industry Trusts Award

Emma Banks, the CAA executive whose clients include Katy Perry, Arcade Fire, Lorde and Florence + The Machine, will be awarded with the 2018 Music Industry Trusts Award to honor her more than 25-year career in the music business.

Banks, who is co-head of CAA London, also represents Kylie Minogue, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Green Day, Muse, HAIM and Paramore, and is the chair of Nordoff Robbins O2 Silver Clef committee. She will receive the award at the Nov. 5 ceremony held in London.

She follows previous recipients Sir George Martin, Sir Elton John, Sir Lucian Grainge CBE, Michael Eavis CBE, Simon Cowell, Sony Music CEO Rob Stringer and Annie Lennox OBE, among others. The gala ceremony benefits U.K.-based charities the BRIT Trust and Nordoff Robbins.

Said Banks: “I am overwhelmed at being honored at the MITS this year. I am rarely lost for words but when David Munns rang me to ask if I would accept the award I was honestly dumbfounded. The MITS ‘roll of honor’ is packed with people that I admire and respect – I never expected to be added to that list but will do my very best to be worthy of it!”

Banks began her career at Wasted Talent, later called Helter Skelter. She joined CAA in 2006.