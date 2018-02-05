You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

After Super Bowl Set, Justin Timberlake Extends ‘Man of the Woods’ Tour Into 2019

By
Variety Staff

Follow Us on Twitter

Variety's Most Recent Stories

View All
Justin Timberlake performs during halftime at the NFL Super Bowl 52 football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the New England Patriots, in MinneapolisEagles Patriots Super Bowl Football, Minneapolis, USA - 04 Feb 2018
CREDIT: Charlie Neibergall/AP/REX/Shutte

Following a Super Bowl tradition, the day after his Halftime set Justin Timberlake has announced European and U.K. tour dates and a second leg of North American concerts in support of his new “Man of the Woods” album. European and U.K. dates will kick off June 22 in Paris and make 16 stops including London, Amsterdam, Stockholm, Copenhagen, Berlin, and more.

In addition to second shows already announced in 10 North American cities, Timberlake will add a new fall leg with an additional 31 new shows across the U.S. and Canada including second and third shows in Chicago, Toronto, New York City, Los Angeles, Boston, Philadelphia, Washington, Houston, Dallas, Pittsburgh, Cleveland, Atlanta and Memphis.  A slew of new cities have also been announced for the new leg including Milwaukee, St. Paul, Portland, Lexington, Buffalo, New Orleans, Omaha, Kansas City, St. Louis, Indianapolis, Charlotte, San Antonio, Oklahoma City, Denver, Edmonton, Vancouver, Quebec City, and Ottawa.

According to a press release, the tour has already sold over 450,000 tickets across previously announced North American dates. Produced by Live Nation Global Touring, Wright Entertainment Group, LBI Entertainment & Tennman Touring, the North American outing kicks off March 13 in Toronto. See Timberlake’s website for further details.

Related

JUSTIN TIMBERLAKE THE MAN IN THE WOODS TOUR ITINERARY

DATE:                          CITY:                            VENUE:                                   

13-March                       Toronto, ON                  Air Canada Centre

15-March                       Toronto, ON                  Air Canada Centre

18-March                       Washington, DC            Capital One Arena

21-March                       New York, NY               Madison Square Garden

22-March                       New York, NY               Madison Square Garden

25-March                       Newark, NJ                   Prudential Center

27-March                       Chicago, IL                   United Center

28-March                       Chicago, IL                   United Center

31-March                       Cleveland, OH               Quicken Loans Arena

02-April                         Detroit, MI                     Little Caesars Arena

04-April                         Boston, MA                   TD Garden

05-April                         Boston, MA                   TD Garden

08-April                         Montreal, QC                 Bell Centre

09-April                         Montreal, QC                 Bell Centre

12-April                         Salt Lake City, UT         Vivint Smart Home Arena

14-April                         Las Vegas, NV              T-Mobile Arena

15-April                         Las Vegas, NV              T-Mobile Arena

24-April                         San Jose, CA                SAP Center

25-April                         San Jose, CA                SAP Center

28-April                         Los Angeles, CA           The Forum

29-April                         Los Angeles, CA           The Forum

02-May                         Phoenix, AZ                  Talking Stick Resort Arena

05-May                         Tulsa, OK                     BOK Center

07-May                         Columbus, OH               Nationwide Arena

09-May                         Nashville, TN                 Bridgestone Arena

11-May                         Atlanta, GA                   Infinite Energy Arena

14-May                         Orlando, FL                   Amway Center

15-May                         Tampa, FL                    Amalie Arena

18-May                         Miami, FL                      American Airlines Arena

19-May                         Ft. Lauderdale, FL         BB&T Center

23-May                         Houston, TX                  Toyota Center

25-May                         Houston, TX                  Toyota Center

27-May                         Dallas, TX                     American Airlines Center

28-May                         Dallas, TX                     American Airlines Center

30-May                         Memphis, TN                FedEx Forum

01-June                         Pittsburgh, PA               PPG Paints Arena

02-June                         Philadelphia, PA            Wells Fargo Center

 

NEW DATES ANNOUNCED – EUROPE/UK

 

22-June                        Paris, FR                      AccorHotels Arena                     On sale Feb. 12

27-June                        Birmingham, UK            Barclaycard Arena                     On sale Feb. 12

01-July                           Manchester, UK            Manchester Arena                     On sale Feb. 12

05-July                           Glasgow, UK                 SSE Hydro                                On sale Feb. 12

09-July                           London, UK                   O2 Arena                                  On sale Feb. 12

15-July                           Amsterdam, NL             Ziggo Dome                              On sale Feb. 12

17-July                           Antwerp, BE                  Sportpaleis                                On sale Feb. 12

21-July                           Cologne. DE                 Lanxess Arena                          On sale Feb. 12

31-July                           Stockholm, SE              Friends Arena                            On sale Feb. 12

2-August                        Oslo, NO                       Telenor Arena                           On sale Feb. 12

4-August                        Copenhagen, DK           Royal Arena                              On sale Feb. 12

8-August                        Hamburg, DE                Barclaycard Arena                     On sale Feb. 12

12-August                      Berlin, DE                     Mercedes-Benz Arena               On sale Feb. 12

16-August                      Zurich, CH                     Hallenstadion                             On sale Feb. 12

20-August                      Frankfurt, DE                Festhalle                                   On sale Feb. 12

24-August                      Arnhem, NL                   Gelredome                                On sale Feb. 12

 

NEW DATES ANNOUNCED – NORTH AMERICA

 

19-September                Lexington, KY               Rupp Arena                               On sale Feb. 19

21-September                Milwaukee, WI               Wisconsin Entertainment            On sale Feb. 12

& Sports Center

25-September                Pittsburgh, PA               PPG Paints Arena                     On sale Feb. 12

28-September                St. Paul, MN                  Xcel Energy Center                    On sale Feb. 12

02-October                    Cleveland, OH               Quicken Loans Arena                On sale Feb. 12

05-October                    Chicago, IL                   United Center                            On sale Feb. 12

09-October                    Toronto, ON                  Air Canada Centre                     On sale Feb. 12

13-October                    Quebec City, QC           Videotron Centre                       On sale Feb. 19

18-October                    Boston, MA                   TD Garden                                On sale Feb. 19

22-October                    Ottawa, ON                   Canadian Tire Centre                 On sale Feb. 19

24-October                    New York, NY               Madison Square Garden            On sale Feb. 12

28-October                    Buffalo, NY                   KeyBank Center                        On sale Feb. 19

 

4-November                   Edmonton, AB               Rogers Place                            On sale Feb. 12

8-November                   Vancouver, BC              Rogers Arena                            On sale Feb. 12

16-November                 Portland, OR                 MODA Center                            On sale Feb. 12

27-November                 Los Angeles, CA           Staples Center                           On sale Feb. 12

 

08-December                 Omaha, NB                   CenturyLink Center                    On sale Feb. 26

10-December                 Kansas City, MO           Sprint Center                             On sale Feb. 26

13-December                 St. Louis, MO                Scottrade Center                       On sale Feb. 26

14-December                 Indianapolis, IN             Bankers Life Fieldhouse             On sale Feb. 26

17-December                 Philadelphia, PA            Wells Fargo Center                    On sale Feb. 19

 

2019 – NORTH AMERICA

 

04-January                    Washington, DC            Capital One Arena                     On sale Feb. 12

08-January                    Charlotte, SC                Spectrum Center                       On sale Feb. 26

10-January                    Atlanta, GA                   Philips Arena                             On sale Feb. 19

12-January                    Memphis, TN                FedEx Forum                            On sale Feb. 12

15-January                    New Orleans, LA           Smoothie King Center                On sale Feb. 19

19-January                    San Antonio, TX            AT&T Center                             On sale Feb. 26

22-January                    Houston, TX                  Toyota Center                            On sale Feb. 19

24-January                    Dallas, TX                     American Airlines Center            On sale Feb. 19

26-January                    Oklahoma City, OK        Chesapeake Energy Arena         On sale Feb. 26

29-January                    Denver, CO                   Pepsi Center                             On sale Feb. 26

 

 

More Music

  • Justin Timberlake performs during halftime at

    After Super Bowl Set, Justin Timberlake Extends ‘Man of the Woods’ Tour Into 2019

    Following a Super Bowl tradition, the day after his Halftime set Justin Timberlake has announced European and U.K. tour dates and a second leg of North American concerts in support of his new “Man of the Woods” album. European and U.K. dates will kick off June 22 in Paris and make 16 stops including London, Amsterdam, Stockholm, […]

  • A large image of Prince is

    Prince, Justin Timberlake, Ad Songs Score Big Spotify Spikes After Super Bowl

    Following a Super Bowl tradition, the day after his Halftime set Justin Timberlake has announced European and U.K. tour dates and a second leg of North American concerts in support of his new “Man of the Woods” album. European and U.K. dates will kick off June 22 in Paris and make 16 stops including London, Amsterdam, Stockholm, […]

  • Songs For Screens: Hip-Hop Leads 2018

    Songs for Screens: Hip-Hop, Sony/ATV Lead 2018 Super Bowl Ads (Watch)

    Following a Super Bowl tradition, the day after his Halftime set Justin Timberlake has announced European and U.K. tour dates and a second leg of North American concerts in support of his new “Man of the Woods” album. European and U.K. dates will kick off June 22 in Paris and make 16 stops including London, Amsterdam, Stockholm, […]

  • Best Super Bowl Commercials of 2018

    The Best Super Bowl Ads of 2018

    Following a Super Bowl tradition, the day after his Halftime set Justin Timberlake has announced European and U.K. tour dates and a second leg of North American concerts in support of his new “Man of the Woods” album. European and U.K. dates will kick off June 22 in Paris and make 16 stops including London, Amsterdam, Stockholm, […]

  • Justin TimberlakeSuper Bowl LII, Minneapolis, USA

    Halftime Review: Justin Timberlake Emerges Fumble-Free After Bad Pre-Game PR

    Following a Super Bowl tradition, the day after his Halftime set Justin Timberlake has announced European and U.K. tour dates and a second leg of North American concerts in support of his new “Man of the Woods” album. European and U.K. dates will kick off June 22 in Paris and make 16 stops including London, Amsterdam, Stockholm, […]

  • 2018 Super Bowl Commercials: Why Madison

    Super Bowl Ad Review: Why Madison Avenue Chose Pop Over Politics

    Following a Super Bowl tradition, the day after his Halftime set Justin Timberlake has announced European and U.K. tour dates and a second leg of North American concerts in support of his new “Man of the Woods” album. European and U.K. dates will kick off June 22 in Paris and make 16 stops including London, Amsterdam, Stockholm, […]

  • A large image of Prince is

    Justin Timberlake Features Prince in Super Bowl Halftime

    Following a Super Bowl tradition, the day after his Halftime set Justin Timberlake has announced European and U.K. tour dates and a second leg of North American concerts in support of his new “Man of the Woods” album. European and U.K. dates will kick off June 22 in Paris and make 16 stops including London, Amsterdam, Stockholm, […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad