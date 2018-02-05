After Super Bowl Set, Justin Timberlake Extends ‘Man of the Woods’ Tour Into 2019

Following a Super Bowl tradition, the day after his Halftime set Justin Timberlake has announced European and U.K. tour dates and a second leg of North American concerts in support of his new “Man of the Woods” album. European and U.K. dates will kick off June 22 in Paris and make 16 stops including London, Amsterdam, Stockholm, Copenhagen, Berlin, and more.

In addition to second shows already announced in 10 North American cities, Timberlake will add a new fall leg with an additional 31 new shows across the U.S. and Canada including second and third shows in Chicago, Toronto, New York City, Los Angeles, Boston, Philadelphia, Washington, Houston, Dallas, Pittsburgh, Cleveland, Atlanta and Memphis. A slew of new cities have also been announced for the new leg including Milwaukee, St. Paul, Portland, Lexington, Buffalo, New Orleans, Omaha, Kansas City, St. Louis, Indianapolis, Charlotte, San Antonio, Oklahoma City, Denver, Edmonton, Vancouver, Quebec City, and Ottawa.

According to a press release, the tour has already sold over 450,000 tickets across previously announced North American dates. Produced by Live Nation Global Touring, Wright Entertainment Group, LBI Entertainment & Tennman Touring, the North American outing kicks off March 13 in Toronto. See Timberlake’s website for further details.

JUSTIN TIMBERLAKE THE MAN IN THE WOODS TOUR ITINERARY

DATE: CITY: VENUE:

13-March Toronto, ON Air Canada Centre

15-March Toronto, ON Air Canada Centre

18-March Washington, DC Capital One Arena

21-March New York, NY Madison Square Garden

22-March New York, NY Madison Square Garden

25-March Newark, NJ Prudential Center

27-March Chicago, IL United Center

28-March Chicago, IL United Center

31-March Cleveland, OH Quicken Loans Arena

02-April Detroit, MI Little Caesars Arena

04-April Boston, MA TD Garden

05-April Boston, MA TD Garden

08-April Montreal, QC Bell Centre

09-April Montreal, QC Bell Centre

12-April Salt Lake City, UT Vivint Smart Home Arena

14-April Las Vegas, NV T-Mobile Arena

15-April Las Vegas, NV T-Mobile Arena

24-April San Jose, CA SAP Center

25-April San Jose, CA SAP Center

28-April Los Angeles, CA The Forum

29-April Los Angeles, CA The Forum

02-May Phoenix, AZ Talking Stick Resort Arena

05-May Tulsa, OK BOK Center

07-May Columbus, OH Nationwide Arena

09-May Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena

11-May Atlanta, GA Infinite Energy Arena

14-May Orlando, FL Amway Center

15-May Tampa, FL Amalie Arena

18-May Miami, FL American Airlines Arena

19-May Ft. Lauderdale, FL BB&T Center

23-May Houston, TX Toyota Center

25-May Houston, TX Toyota Center

27-May Dallas, TX American Airlines Center

28-May Dallas, TX American Airlines Center

30-May Memphis, TN FedEx Forum

01-June Pittsburgh, PA PPG Paints Arena

02-June Philadelphia, PA Wells Fargo Center

NEW DATES ANNOUNCED – EUROPE/UK

22-June Paris, FR AccorHotels Arena On sale Feb. 12

27-June Birmingham, UK Barclaycard Arena On sale Feb. 12

01-July Manchester, UK Manchester Arena On sale Feb. 12

05-July Glasgow, UK SSE Hydro On sale Feb. 12

09-July London, UK O2 Arena On sale Feb. 12

15-July Amsterdam, NL Ziggo Dome On sale Feb. 12

17-July Antwerp, BE Sportpaleis On sale Feb. 12

21-July Cologne. DE Lanxess Arena On sale Feb. 12

31-July Stockholm, SE Friends Arena On sale Feb. 12

2-August Oslo, NO Telenor Arena On sale Feb. 12

4-August Copenhagen, DK Royal Arena On sale Feb. 12

8-August Hamburg, DE Barclaycard Arena On sale Feb. 12

12-August Berlin, DE Mercedes-Benz Arena On sale Feb. 12

16-August Zurich, CH Hallenstadion On sale Feb. 12

20-August Frankfurt, DE Festhalle On sale Feb. 12

24-August Arnhem, NL Gelredome On sale Feb. 12

NEW DATES ANNOUNCED – NORTH AMERICA

19-September Lexington, KY Rupp Arena On sale Feb. 19

21-September Milwaukee, WI Wisconsin Entertainment On sale Feb. 12

& Sports Center

25-September Pittsburgh, PA PPG Paints Arena On sale Feb. 12

28-September St. Paul, MN Xcel Energy Center On sale Feb. 12

02-October Cleveland, OH Quicken Loans Arena On sale Feb. 12

05-October Chicago, IL United Center On sale Feb. 12

09-October Toronto, ON Air Canada Centre On sale Feb. 12

13-October Quebec City, QC Videotron Centre On sale Feb. 19

18-October Boston, MA TD Garden On sale Feb. 19

22-October Ottawa, ON Canadian Tire Centre On sale Feb. 19

24-October New York, NY Madison Square Garden On sale Feb. 12

28-October Buffalo, NY KeyBank Center On sale Feb. 19

4-November Edmonton, AB Rogers Place On sale Feb. 12

8-November Vancouver, BC Rogers Arena On sale Feb. 12

16-November Portland, OR MODA Center On sale Feb. 12

27-November Los Angeles, CA Staples Center On sale Feb. 12

08-December Omaha, NB CenturyLink Center On sale Feb. 26

10-December Kansas City, MO Sprint Center On sale Feb. 26

13-December St. Louis, MO Scottrade Center On sale Feb. 26

14-December Indianapolis, IN Bankers Life Fieldhouse On sale Feb. 26

17-December Philadelphia, PA Wells Fargo Center On sale Feb. 19

2019 – NORTH AMERICA

04-January Washington, DC Capital One Arena On sale Feb. 12

08-January Charlotte, SC Spectrum Center On sale Feb. 26

10-January Atlanta, GA Philips Arena On sale Feb. 19

12-January Memphis, TN FedEx Forum On sale Feb. 12

15-January New Orleans, LA Smoothie King Center On sale Feb. 19

19-January San Antonio, TX AT&T Center On sale Feb. 26

22-January Houston, TX Toyota Center On sale Feb. 19

24-January Dallas, TX American Airlines Center On sale Feb. 19

26-January Oklahoma City, OK Chesapeake Energy Arena On sale Feb. 26

29-January Denver, CO Pepsi Center On sale Feb. 26