Adam Lambert Lands New Management Ahead of Queen Las Vegas Residency

The show will go on for Queen+ Adam Lambert, who are set to unveil a new production in Las Vegas this fall.

Lambert made the announcement on “Live with Kelly & Ryan” today (May 7), revealing that a limited-engagement residency will kick off in September at the new Park Theater at Park MGM this September. Dubbed The Crown Jewels, the engagement will be the first time the group will stay in one place for a total of three weeks.

The extended run comes on the heels of Lambert landing new management. The “American Idol” season 8 runner-up has joined the roster of Philymack, the management firm founded by Phil McIntyre, who also represents Demi Lovato, Nick Jonas, DNCE, The Band Perry and Lambert’s fellow “X Factor Australia” judge Iggy Azalea. McIntyre was also recently named President of Management at Roc Nation, home to Jay-Z, Rihanna and DJ Khaled, among others.

“We’re so excited,” Lambert said on the ABC morning show, after Ryan Seacrest set the mood by repeating the famed “American Idol” cue, “Dim the lights, here we go.”

Lambert promised a new show, teasing “we’ve never done it before.” Added guitarist Brian May in a statement: “We’re ready to take on the ultimate challenge: to dazzle Vegas!”

Promised Lambert: “You’ll be humming them all night!”

Tickets go on sale May 11 at 10 a.m. PT via Ticketmaster.com. The Vegas dates are September 1, 2, 5, 7, 8, 14, 15, 19, 21 and 22.