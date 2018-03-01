Chris Stapleton Leads Academy of Country Music Awards Nominations

Chris Stapleton leads in nominations for the 2018 Academy of Country Music Awards, airing live on CBS on April 15. The singer and songwriter is up for eight awards in five categories including Entertainer of the Year, Stapleton’s first time vying for the penultimate prize of the night. Reba McEntire will host the show, which is held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, returning to emcee the ACMs for the first time since 2012, when she appeared alongside Blake Shelton.

Thomas Rhett, who won Male Vocalist of the Year in 2017, collected six nominations, including another for the title he currently holds. Keith Urban follows in five categories, including his eighth time as a contender for Entertainer of the Year, along with songwriter Shane McAnally, whose credits include Sam Hunt’s “Body Like A Back Road” and Keith Urban’s “Female,” Old Dominion’s “Happy Endings” and Midland’s “Drinkin’ Problems.”

Not far behind in the nomination tally is Miranda Lambert, ACM’s reigning Female Vocalist of the Year, with four nominations. She has collected 29 ACM awards since emerging onto the scene in 2003. Newcomer also received Maren Morris received four nominations, including her second in the Female Vocalist of the Year category.

Among country groups, Little Big Town, Lady Antebellum and Midland collected nods as did Tim McGraw and Faith Hill, their first as a duo.

See the full list of nominations below:

Entertainer of the Year

Jason Aldean

Garth Brooks

Luke Bryan

Chris Stapleton

Keith Urban

Female Vocalist of the Year

Kelsea Ballerini

Miranda Lambert

Reba McEntire

Maren Morris

Carrie Underwood

Male Vocalist of the Year

Jason Aldean

Thomas Rhett

Chris Stapleton

Keith Urban

Chris Young

Vocal Duo of the Year

Brothers Osborne

Dan + Shay

Florida Georgia Line

LOCASH

Tim McGraw & Faith Hill

Vocal Group of the Year

Lady Antebellum

LANCO

Little Big Town

Midland

Old Dominion

New Female Vocalist of the Year

Lauren Alaina

Danielle Bradbery

Carly Pearce

Raelynn

New Male Vocalist of the Year

Kane Brown

Luke Combs

Devin Dawson

Russell Dickerson

Brett Young

New Vocal Duo or Group of the Year

High Valley

LANCO

LOCASH

Midland

Runaway June

Album of the Year

“Breaker” – Little Big Town

Producer: Jay Joyce

Record Label: Capitol Records Nashville

“California Sunrise” – Jon Pardi

Producers: Bart Butler, Jon Pardi

Record Label: Capitol Records Nashville

“From A Room Vol. 1” – Chris Stapleton

Producers: Dave Cobb, Chris Stapleton

Record Label: Mercury Records

“Happy Endings” – Old Dominion

Producer: Shane McAnally

Record Label: RCA

Life Changes – Thomas Rhett

Producers: Julian Bunetta, Jesse Frasure, Dann Huff, Joe London, Thomas Rhett

Record Label: The Valory Music Co.

Single Record of the Year

“Better Man” – Little Big Town

Producer: Jay Joyce

Record Label: Capitol Records Nashville

“Body Like A Back Road” – Sam Hunt

Producer: Zach Crowell

Record Label: MCA Nashville

“Broken Halos” – Chris Stapleton

Producers: Dave Cobb, Chris Stapleton

Record Label: Mercury Records

“Drinkin’ Problem” – Midland

Producers: Dann Huff, Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne

Record Label: Big Machine Records

“I’ll Name The Dogs” – Blake Shelton

Producer: Scott Hendricks

Record Label: Warner Bros.

Song of the Year

“Body Like a Back Road – Sam Hunt

Songwriters: Zach Crowell, Sam Hunt, Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne

Publishers: Universal Music Corp./Sam Hunt Publishing, Highly Combustible Music/I Love Pizza Music,/Songs of Southside Independent Music Publishing/Who Wants to Buy My Publishing/Atlas Music Publishing, Anderson Fork In The Road Music/Smackville Music/Smack Songs LLC, Smack Hits

“Female” – Keith Urban

Songwriters: Ross Copperman, Nicolle Galyon and Shane McAnally

Publishers: EMI Blackwood Music Inc./Rezolant Music/Plain Jane Songs, Warner-Tamerlane Publishing Corp./A Girl Named Charlie (BMI), Smack Hits/Smack Songs LLC (GMR)

“Tin Man” – Miranda Lambert

Songwriters: Jack Ingram, Miranda Lambert Jon Randall

Publishers: Sony/ATV Tree Publishing/Pink Dog Publishing (BMI), Beat Up Ford Publishing (BMI), BMG Platinum Songs (BMI)/SWMBMGBMI/Lonesome Vinyl Music

“Whiskey And You” – Chris Stapleton

Songwriters: Lee Thomas Miller, Chris Stapleton

Publishers: WB Music Corp./New Sea Gayle Music (ASCAP), Warner-Tamerlane Publishing Corp./New Sea Gayle Music (BMI)

Video of the Year

“Black” – Dierks Bentley

Director: Wes Edwards

Producer: Max A. Butler

“It Ain’t My Fault” – Brothers Osborne

Director: Wes Edwards, Ryan Silver

Producer: Tiffany Davies

“Legends” – Kelsea Ballerini

Director: Jeff Venable

Producer: Ben Skipworth

“Marry Me” – Thomas Rhett

Director: TK McKamy

Producer: Dan Atchison

“We Should Be Friends” – Miranda Lambert

Director: Trey Fanjoy

Producer: April Dace

Songwriter of the Year

Rhett Akins

Ashley Gorley

Hillary Lindsey

Shane McAnally

Josh Osborne

Vocal Event of the Year

“Craving You” – Thomas Rhett Featuring Maren Morris

Producers: Julian Bunetta, Dann Huff, Joe London, Thomas Rhett

Record Label: The Valory Music Co.

“Dear Hate” – Maren Morris featuring Vince Gill

Producers: Brad Hill, Maren Morris

Record Label: Columbia Nashville

“Funny (How Time Slips Away)” – Glen Campbell And Willie Nelson

Producer: Carl Jackson

Record Label: Universal Music Enterprises

“The Fighter” – Keith Urban featuring Carrie Underwood

Producers: Busbee, Keith Urban

Record Label: Capitol Nashville

“What Ifs” – Kane Brown Featuring Lauren Alaina

Producer: Dann Huff

Record Label: RCA Nashville