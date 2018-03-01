Chris Stapleton Leads Academy of Country Music Awards Nominations

Chris Stapleton leads in nominations for the 2018 Academy of Country Music Awards, airing live on CBS on April 15. The singer and songwriter is up for eight awards in five categories including Entertainer of the Year, Stapleton’s first time vying for the penultimate prize of the night. Reba McEntire will host the show, which is held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, returning to emcee the ACMs for the first time since 2012, when she appeared alongside Blake Shelton.
Thomas Rhett, who won Male Vocalist of the Year in 2017, collected six nominations, including another for the title he currently holds. Keith Urban follows in five categories, including his eighth time as a contender for Entertainer of the Year, along with songwriter Shane McAnally, whose credits include Sam Hunt’s “Body Like A Back Road” and Keith Urban’s “Female,” Old Dominion’s “Happy Endings” and Midland’s “Drinkin’ Problems.”
Not far behind in the nomination tally is Miranda Lambert, ACM’s reigning Female Vocalist of the Year, with four nominations. She has collected 29 ACM awards since emerging onto the scene in 2003. Newcomer also received Maren Morris received four nominations, including her second in the Female Vocalist of the Year category.
Among country groups, Little Big Town, Lady Antebellum and Midland collected nods as did Tim McGraw and Faith Hill, their first as a duo.
See the full list of nominations below:
Entertainer of the Year
Jason Aldean
Garth Brooks
Luke Bryan
Chris Stapleton
Keith Urban
Female Vocalist of the Year
Kelsea Ballerini
Miranda Lambert
Reba McEntire
Maren Morris
Carrie Underwood
Male Vocalist of the Year
Jason Aldean
Thomas Rhett
Chris Stapleton
Keith Urban
Chris Young
Vocal Duo of the Year
Brothers Osborne
Dan + Shay
Florida Georgia Line
LOCASH
Tim McGraw & Faith Hill
Vocal Group of the Year
Lady Antebellum
LANCO
Little Big Town
Midland
Old Dominion
New Female Vocalist of the Year
Lauren Alaina
Danielle Bradbery
Carly Pearce
Raelynn
New Male Vocalist of the Year
Kane Brown
Luke Combs
Devin Dawson
Russell Dickerson
Brett Young
New Vocal Duo or Group of the Year
High Valley
LANCO
LOCASH
Midland
Runaway June
Album of the Year
“Breaker” – Little Big Town
Producer: Jay Joyce
Record Label: Capitol Records Nashville
“California Sunrise” – Jon Pardi
Producers: Bart Butler, Jon Pardi
Record Label: Capitol Records Nashville
“From A Room Vol. 1” – Chris Stapleton
Producers: Dave Cobb, Chris Stapleton
Record Label: Mercury Records
“Happy Endings” – Old Dominion
Producer: Shane McAnally
Record Label: RCA
Life Changes – Thomas Rhett
Producers: Julian Bunetta, Jesse Frasure, Dann Huff, Joe London, Thomas Rhett
Record Label: The Valory Music Co.
Single Record of the Year
“Better Man” – Little Big Town
Producer: Jay Joyce
Record Label: Capitol Records Nashville
“Body Like A Back Road” – Sam Hunt
Producer: Zach Crowell
Record Label: MCA Nashville
“Broken Halos” – Chris Stapleton
Producers: Dave Cobb, Chris Stapleton
Record Label: Mercury Records
“Drinkin’ Problem” – Midland
Producers: Dann Huff, Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne
Record Label: Big Machine Records
“I’ll Name The Dogs” – Blake Shelton
Producer: Scott Hendricks
Record Label: Warner Bros.
Song of the Year
“Body Like a Back Road – Sam Hunt
Songwriters: Zach Crowell, Sam Hunt, Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne
Publishers: Universal Music Corp./Sam Hunt Publishing, Highly Combustible Music/I Love Pizza Music,/Songs of Southside Independent Music Publishing/Who Wants to Buy My Publishing/Atlas Music Publishing, Anderson Fork In The Road Music/Smackville Music/Smack Songs LLC, Smack Hits
“Female” – Keith Urban
Songwriters: Ross Copperman, Nicolle Galyon and Shane McAnally
Publishers: EMI Blackwood Music Inc./Rezolant Music/Plain Jane Songs, Warner-Tamerlane Publishing Corp./A Girl Named Charlie (BMI), Smack Hits/Smack Songs LLC (GMR)
“Tin Man” – Miranda Lambert
Songwriters: Jack Ingram, Miranda Lambert Jon Randall
Publishers: Sony/ATV Tree Publishing/Pink Dog Publishing (BMI), Beat Up Ford Publishing (BMI), BMG Platinum Songs (BMI)/SWMBMGBMI/Lonesome Vinyl Music
“Whiskey And You” – Chris Stapleton
Songwriters: Lee Thomas Miller, Chris Stapleton
Publishers: WB Music Corp./New Sea Gayle Music (ASCAP), Warner-Tamerlane Publishing Corp./New Sea Gayle Music (BMI)
Video of the Year
“Black” – Dierks Bentley
Director: Wes Edwards
Producer: Max A. Butler
“It Ain’t My Fault” – Brothers Osborne
Director: Wes Edwards, Ryan Silver
Producer: Tiffany Davies
“Legends” – Kelsea Ballerini
Director: Jeff Venable
Producer: Ben Skipworth
“Marry Me” – Thomas Rhett
Director: TK McKamy
Producer: Dan Atchison
“We Should Be Friends” – Miranda Lambert
Director: Trey Fanjoy
Producer: April Dace
Songwriter of the Year
Rhett Akins
Ashley Gorley
Hillary Lindsey
Shane McAnally
Josh Osborne
Vocal Event of the Year
“Craving You” – Thomas Rhett Featuring Maren Morris
Producers: Julian Bunetta, Dann Huff, Joe London, Thomas Rhett
Record Label: The Valory Music Co.
“Dear Hate” – Maren Morris featuring Vince Gill
Producers: Brad Hill, Maren Morris
Record Label: Columbia Nashville
“Funny (How Time Slips Away)” – Glen Campbell And Willie Nelson
Producer: Carl Jackson
Record Label: Universal Music Enterprises
“The Fighter” – Keith Urban featuring Carrie Underwood
Producers: Busbee, Keith Urban
Record Label: Capitol Nashville
“What Ifs” – Kane Brown Featuring Lauren Alaina
Producer: Dann Huff
Record Label: RCA Nashville