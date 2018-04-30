Abba Respond to Tour Rumors

Even though Abba’s unexpected announcement last week that the legendary quartet had reformed to record two songs had no mention of a tour beyond the virtual one scheduled for next year, rumors and anticipation for one began to build.

Yet any hopes that the group — Benny Andersson, Agnetha Fältskog, Anni-Frid Lyngstad and Björn Ulvaeus, three-fourths of whom are in their 70s — would mount its first tour since 1979 were dashed by their rep on Monday.

“No — definitely not,” said Gorel Hanser, the group’s manager and spokesperson, told the U.K.’s Mirror. “We should remember them how they were in the 1970s, and listen to how they sing today.”

One of the new songs will be unveiled in a forthcoming two-hour BBC documentary in December, followed by a tour featuring holograms of the group — dubbed ABBAtars.

Gorel added that the quartet had been “happily surprised” by the reaction to their announcement of new songs. “Everyone is so joyful,” she added. “It was great to spread a happy word in the world right now. They are happily surprised, all four of them.”

She described the group’s new ballad, “I Still Have Faith in You,” to the paper as “melancholic”, while the second song, “Don’t Shut Me Down,” is “uptempo” but not dance music.

Related Abba Reunite, Announce Two New Songs ABBA's Benny Andersson Reimagines 'Thank You for the Music' on New Solo Album

Gorel, who worked with longtime Abba manager and publisher Stig Anderson beginning in 1969, also told TT News Agency that hearing the four record the two new songs was “just like in the ABBA days.”

“It was the same wonderful chemistry. It was as if time had stood still,” she said. “Everyone got into their role and sang, and sang and sang.”

The last known time the group had performed together was in 1999, at Gorel’s 50th birthday party. In June of 2016, lead singers Fältskog and Lyngstad gave a brief performance of the group’s 1979 song “The Way Old Friends Do” at a party in Stockholm commemorating the first meeting of songwriters Anderson and Ulvaeus, although the latter two did not join them.