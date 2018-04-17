MTV VMAs to Return to New York’s Radio City Music Hall

The MTV VMAs — a.k.a. the Video Music Awards — will return to New York City this year and air live from the Radio City Music Hall on Monday, August 20.

“New York City’s creative energy has always fueled those who live and work here. This is where music, film, and art collide and where the Video Music Awards were born,” said New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio. “There is no better place to host the MTV VMAs than in New York City at one of the most iconic venues in the world.”

Mayor’s Office of Media and Entertainment Commissioner Julie Menin was on-hand with MTV’s iconic VMA Moon Person for the announcement along with a street naming and symbolic “moon landing” on Manhattan’s Avenue of the Americas (a.k.a. Sixth Avenue), under the marquee of the Radio City Music Hall. Bruce Gillmer, Global Head of Music/Talent, Co-Brand Lead, MTV International and Darren Pfeffer, EVP of MSG Live, which operates Radio City, were also in attendance.

The home of the Rockettes hosted the inaugural VMAs in 1984 and this will mark the twelfth time the show has been held there — the most for any VMA location — and the 17th time the VMAs have been held in New York City.

“We are so pleased that the MTV VMAs will be returning to their roots in New York City for this year’s celebration of music, and entertainment,” said Menin. “Prestigious awards shows like the VMAs and the Grammys not only reconfirm New York City’s status as the music capital of the country, but they bring tremendous economic benefits to their host city, an estimated $50 million in the case of the VMAs. I thank MTV and Viacom for their partnership, and we look forward to rolling out the red carpet for one of the music industry’s most entertaining nights.”