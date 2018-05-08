CMT Music Awards Nominations Revealed; Little Big Town to Host

The nominees and host for the 2018 CMT Music Awards have been revealed. Leading the pack are Carrie Underwood, Florida Georgia Line and Jason Aldean, with four nominations each. Little Big Town, Chris Stapleton, Lauren Alaina and Thomas Rhett follow with two nominations each. Underwood currently reigns as the musician with the most ever CMT Music Awards, a total of 17 wins.

Country outfit Little Big Town will host this year’s event, which airs on June 6, marking the group’s first time MC-ing an award show.

Another first for the franchise: pop artists are featured in the prestigious video of the year category as Bebe Rexha and Justin Timberlake picked up nominations for their collaborations with Florida Georgia Line and Chris Stapleton, respectively. Both musicians are also nominated in the collaborative video of the year category.

Rounding out the video of the year nominees are Blake Shelton, Brett Young, Brothers Osborne, Carrie Underwood and Ludacris, Dan + Shay, Aldean, Kane Brown and Alaina, Kelsea Ballerini, Luke Combs, and Rhett.

Other musicians outside the country music world who landed nominations are Andra Day, Backstreet Boys, Common, and Earth, Wind & Fire.

The 2018 CMT Music Awards will be held in Nashville. Voting is open now at CMT.com.

See the full list of nominees below:

VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Bebe Rexha feat. Florida Georgia Line – “Meant To Be”

Blake Shelton – “I’ll Name The Dogs”

Brett Young – “Mercy”

Brothers Osborne – “It Ain’t My Fault”

Carrie Underwood feat. Ludacris – “The Champion”

Dan + Shay – “Tequila”

Jason Aldean – “You Make It Easy”

Justin Timberlake feat. Chris Stapleton – “Say Something”

Kane Brown feat. Lauren Alaina – “What Ifs”

Kelsea Ballerini – “Legends”

Luke Combs – “When It Rains It Pours”

Thomas Rhett – “Marry Me”

MALE VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Blake Shelton – “I’ll Name The Dogs”

Dustin Lynch – “Small Town Boy”

Jason Aldean – “You Make It Easy”

Jon Pardi – “Heartache On The Dance Floor”

Luke Bryan – “Light It Up”

Thomas Rhett – “Marry Me”

FEMALE VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Carly Pearce – “Every Little Thing”

Carrie Underwood feat. Ludacris – “The Champion”

Kelsea Ballerini – “Legends”

Lauren Alaina – “Doin’ Fine”

Maren Morris – “I Could Use A Love Song”

Miranda Lambert – “Tin Man” From 2017 ACM Awards

DUO VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Big & Rich – “California”

Brothers Osborne – “It Ain’t My Fault”

Dan + Shay – “Tequila”

Florida Georgia Line – “Smooth”

High Valley – “She’s With Me”

Tim McGraw & Faith Hill – “Speak To A Girl”

GROUP VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Lady Antebellum – “You Look Good”

LANCO – “Greatest Love Story”

Little Big Town – “When Someone Stops Loving You”

Midland – “Make A Little”

Old Dominion – “No Such Thing As A Broken Heart”

Rascal Flatts – “Yours If You Want It”

Zac Brown Band – “My Old Man”

BREAKTHROUGH VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Carly Pearce – “Every Little Thing”

Danielle Bradbery – “Sway”

Devin Dawson – “All On Me”

LANCO – “Greatest Love Story”

Russell Dickerson – “Yours”

Walker Hayes – “You Broke Up With Me”

COLLABORATIVE VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Best video from a collaboration; awarded to the artists

Bebe Rexha feat. Florida Georgia Line – “Meant To Be”

Carrie Underwood feat. Ludacris – “The Champion”

Cole Swindell feat. Dierks Bentley – “Flatliner”

Justin Timberlake feat. Chris Stapleton – “Say Something”

Kane Brown feat. Lauren Alaina – “What Ifs”

Thomas Rhett feat. Maren Morris – “Craving You”

CMT PERFORMANCE OF THE YEAR

From 2017 CMT Artists of the Year: Andra Day, Common, Little Big Town, Lee Ann Womack and Danielle Bradbery – “Stand Up For Something”

From CMT Crossroads: Backstreet Boys and Florida Georgia Line – “Everybody”

From 2017 CMT Music Awards: Charles Kelley, Jason Aldean, Darius Rucker and Derek Trucks – “Midnight Rider”

From CMT Crossroads: Earth, Wind & Fire and Lady Antebellum – “September”

From 2017 CMT Artists of the Year: Jason Aldean, Keith Urban, Chris Stapleton and Little Big Town – “I Won’t Back Down”

From 2017 CMT Music Awards: Keith Urban feat. Carrie Underwood – “The Fighter”