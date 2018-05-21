2018 Billboard Music Awards Winners: Updating Live

The Billboard Music Awards are set to take place Sunday night at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nev. Kelly Clarkson is hosting, with Ed Sheeran, Bruno Mars, and Pulitzer Prize winner Kendrick Lamar leading the way with 15 nominations each.
Based on the the non-televised awards, Lamar is going into the awards show on top with six wins. Bruno Mars follows with five wins, and Imagine Dragons and Ed Sheeran are tied with four wins each.
The 2018 Billboard Music Awards will feature performances from Janet Jackson, who will receive the 2018 Billboard Music Awards ICON Award and perform for the first time on television in nine years, as well as BTS, Kelly Clarkson, Ariana Grande, John Legend, Dua Lipa and Ed Sheeran with collaborations from Christina Aguilera featuring Demi Lovato, Camila Cabello and Pharrell Williams, Khalid & Normani, Jennifer Lopez featuring DJ Khaled, Macklemore and Kesha, Salt-N-Pepa featuring En Vogue, Shawn Mendes & Khalid and Zedd, Maren Morris and Grey.
Presenters throughout the evening will include Hailey Baldwin, Tyra Banks, Alison Brie, The Chainsmokers, Ciara, Andy Cohen, Simon Cowell, Darren Criss, Halsey, Tip “T.I.” Harris, Justin Hartley and Chrissy Metz, Nick Jonas and DJ Mustard, Chloe Kim, Mila Kunis, Padma Lakshmi, Des Linden, Julia Michaels, French Montana, NE-YO, Derek Hough and Jenna Dewan, Bebe Rexha, Evan Ross and Ashlee Simpson, Grace VanderWaal and Rebel Wilson.
ARTIST AWARDS
Top Artist:
Drake
Kendrick Lamar
Bruno Mars
Ed Sheeran
Taylor Swift
Top New Artist:
21 Savage
Camila Cabello
Cardi B
Khalid
Kodak Black
Billboard Chart Achievement Award:
Camila Cabello
Cardi B
Drake
Sam Hunt
Ed Sheeran
Top Male Artist:
Drake
Kendrick Lamar
Bruno Mars
Post Malone
Ed Sheeran
Top Female Artist:
Camila Cabello
Cardi B
Halsey
Demi Lovato
Taylor Swift
Top Duo/Group:
The Chainsmokers
Coldplay
Imagine Dragons (WINNER)
Migos
U2
Top Billboard 200 Artist:
Drake (WINNER)
Kendrick Lamar
Ed Sheeran
Chris Stapleton
Taylor Swift
Top Hot 100 Artist:
Imagine Dragons
Kendrick Lamar
Bruno Mars
Post Malone
Ed Sheeran (WINNER)
Top Streaming Songs Artist:
Cardi B
Drake
Kendrick Lamar (WINNER)
Post Malone
Ed Sheeran
Top Song Sales Artist:
Imagine Dragons
Kendrick Lamar
Bruno Mars
Post Malone
Ed Sheeran (WINNER)
Top Radio Songs Artist:
Halsey
Imagine Dragons
Bruno Mars
Charlie Puth
Ed Sheeran (WINNER)
Top Social Artist:
Justin Bieber
BTS
Ariana Grande
Demi Lovato
Shawn Mendes
Top Touring Artist:
Coldplay
Guns N’ Roses
Bruno Mars
Ed Sheeran
U2 (WINNER)
Top R&B Artist:
Chris Brown
Khalid
Bruno Mars (WINNER)
SZA
The Weeknd
Top R&B Male Artist:
Khalid
Bruno Mars (WINNER)
The Weeknd
Top R&B Female Artist:
Beyoncé
Rihanna
SZA (WINNER)
Top R&B Tour:
Bruno Mars (WINNER)
Lionel Richie
The Weeknd
Top Rap Artist:
Drake
Kendrick Lamar (WINNER)
Lil Uzi Vert
Migos
Post Malone
Top Rap Male Artist:
Drake
Kendrick Lamar (WINNER)
Post Malone
Top Rap Female Artist:
Bhad Bhabie
Cardi B (WINNER)
Nicki Minaj
Top Rap Tour:
J. Cole
JAY-Z (WINNER)
Kendrick Lamar
Top Country Artist:
Kane Brown
Luke Combs
Sam Hunt
Thomas Rhett
Chris Stapleton (WINNER)
Top Country Male Artist:
Sam Hunt
Thomas Rhett
Chris Stapleton (WINNER)
Top Country Female Artist:
Kelsea Ballerini
Miranda Lambert
Maren Morris (WINNER)
Top Country Duo/Group Artist:
Florida Georgia Line (WINNER)
Old Dominion
Zac Brown Band
Top Country Tour:
Luke Bryan (WINNER)
Florida Georgia Line
Tim McGraw & Faith Hill
Top Rock Artist:
Imagine Dragons (WINNER)
Linkin Park
Portugal. The Man
Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers
twenty one pilots
Top Rock Tour:
Coldplay
Guns N’ Roses
U2 (WINNER)
Top Latin Artist:
J Balvin
Daddy Yankee
Luis Fonsi
Ozuna (WINNER)
Romeo Santos
Top Christian Artist:
Elevation Worship
Hillsong UNITED
Hillsong Worship
MercyMe (WINNER)
Zach Williams
Top Gospel Artist:
Anthony Brown & group therAPy
Travis Greene
J.J. Hairston & Youthful Praise
Tasha Cobbs Leonard (WINNER)
Tamela Mann
ALBUM AWARDS
Top Billboard 200 Album:
Drake “More Life”
Kendrick Lamar “DAMN.” (WINNER)
Post Malone “Stoney”
Ed Sheeran “÷ (Divide)”
Taylor Swift “reputation”
Top Selling Album:
Kendrick Lamar, DAMN.
P!nk, Beautiful Trauma
Ed Sheeran, ÷ (Divide)
Chris Stapleton, From A Room: Volume 1
Taylor Swift, reputation
Top Soundtrack:
“Black Panther”
“The Fate of the Furious: The Album”
“The Greatest Showman”
“Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 2: Awesome Mix Vol. 2”
“Moana” (WINNER)
Top R&B Album:
Khalid “American Teen”
Bruno Mars “24K Magic” (WINNER)
SZA “Ctrl”
The Weeknd “Starboy”
XXXTENTACION “17”
Top Rap Album:
Drake “More Life”
Kendrick Lamar “DAMN.” (WINNER)
Lil Uzi Vert “Luv Is Rage 2”
Migos “Culture”
Post Malone “Stoney”
Top Country Album:
Kane Brown “Kane Brown”
Luke Combs “This One’s For You”
Thomas Rhett “Life Changes”
Chris Stapleton “From A Room: Volume 1” (WINNER)
Brett Young “Brett Young”
Top Rock Album:
Imagine Dragons “Evolve” (WINNER)
Linkin Park “One More Light”
Panic! At The Disco “Death Of A Bachelor”
Portugal. The Man “Woodstock”
U2 “Songs of Experience”
Top Latin Album:
Nicky Jam “Fénix”
Christian Nodal “Me Dejé Llevar”
Ozuna “Odisea” (WINNER)
Romeo Santos “Golden”
Shakira “El Dorado”
Top Dance/Electronic Album:
Avicii “AVĪCI (01)”
The Chainsmokers “Memories…Do Not Open” (WINNER)
Calvin Harris “Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 1”
Kygo “Stargazing”
ODESZA “A Moment Apart”
Top Christian Album:
Elevation Worship “There Is A Cloud”
Hillsong UNITED “Wonder”
Hillsong Worship “Let There Be Light”
Alan Jackson “Precious Memories Collection” (WINNER)
MercyMe “Lifer”
Top Gospel Album:
Anthony Brown & group therAPy “A Long Way From Sunday”
Travis Greene “Crossover: Live From Music City”
J.J. Hairston & Youthful Praise “You Deserve It”
Tasha Cobbs Leonard “Heart. Passion. Pursuit.” (WINNER)
Marvin Sapp “Close”
SONG AWARDS
Top Hot 100 Song:
Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee ft. Justin Bieber, “Despacito”
Kendrick Lamar, “Humble.”
Bruno Mars, “That’s What I Like”
Post Malone ft. 21 Savage, “Rockstar”
Ed Sheeran, “Shape Of You”
Top Streaming Song (Audio):
Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee ft. Justin Bieber “Despacito”
Kendrick Lamar “HUMBLE.” (WINNER)
Lil Uzi Vert “XO TOUR Llif3”
Post Malone ft. 21 Savage “Rockstar”
Post Malone ft. Quavo “Congratulations”
Top Streaming Song (Video):
Cardi B “Bodak Yellow (Money Moves)”
Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee ft. Justin Bieber “Despacito” (WINNER)
Lil Pump “Gucci Gang”
Bruno Mars “That’s What I Like”
Ed Sheeran “Shape of You”
Top Selling Song:
Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee ft. Justin Bieber “Despacito” (WINNER)
Sam Hunt “Body Like A Back Road”
Imagine Dragons “Believer”
Imagine Dragons “Thunder”
Ed Sheeran “Perfect”
Top Radio Song:
The Chainsmokers & Coldplay “Something Just Like This”
Imagine Dragons “Believer”
Bruno Mars “That’s What I Like”
Charlie Puth “Attention”
Ed Sheeran “Shape of You” (WINNER)
Top Collaboration:
Camila Cabello ft. Young Thug, “Havana”
The Chainsmokers & Coldplay, “Something Just Like This”
Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee ft. Justin Bieber, “Despacito”
French Montana ft. Swae Lee, “Unforgettable”
Post Malone ft. 21 Savage, “Rockstar”
Top R&B Song:
Childish Gambino “Redbone”
DJ Khaled ft. Rihanna & Bryson Tiller “Wild Thoughts”
Khalid “Young Dumb & Broke”
Bruno Mars “That’s What I Like” (WINNER)
Bruno Mars ft. Cardi B “Finesse”
Top Rap Song:
Cardi B, “Bodak Yellow (Money Moves)”
DJ Khaled ft. Justin Bieber, Quavo, Chance The Rapper & Lil Wayne, “I’m The One
French Montana ft. Swae Lee, “Unforgettable”
Kendrick Lamar, “Humble.”
Post Malone ft. 21 Savage, “Rockstar”
Top Country Song:
Kane Brown ft. Lauren Alaina, “What Ifs”
Sam Hunt, “Body Like A Back Road”
Dustin Lynch, “Small Town Boy”
Bebe Rexha & Florida Georgia Line, “Meant To Be”
Brett Young, “In Case You Didn’t Know”
Top Rock Song:
Imagine Dragons “Believer” (WINNER)
Imagine Dragons “Thunder”
Linkin Park ft. Kiiara “Heavy”
Portugal. The Man “Feel It Still”
The Revivalists “Wish I Knew You”
Top Latin Song:
J Balvin & Willy William ft. Beyoncé “Mi Gente”
Becky G ft. Bad Bunny “Mayores”
Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee ft. Justin Bieber “Despacito” (WINNER)
Maluma “Felices Los 4”
Wisin ft. Ozuna “Escápate Conmigo”
Top Dance/Electronic Song:
The Chainsmokers & Coldplay “Something Just Like This” (WINNER)
Clean Bandit ft. Sean Paul & Anne-Marie “Rockabye”
Cheat Codes ft. Demi Lovato “No Promises”
Kygo & Selena Gomez “It Ain’t Me”
Zedd & Alessia Cara “Stay”
Top Christian Song:
Elevation Worship “O Come To The Altar”
Hillsong Worship “What A Beautiful Name” (WINNER)
Lecrae ft. Tori Kelly “I’ll Find You”
MercyMe “Even If”
Zach Williams “Old Church Choir”
Top Gospel Song:
Anthony Brown & group therAPy “Trust In You”
J.J. Hairston & Youthful Praise “You Deserve It” (WINNER)
Travis Greene “You Waited”
Tamela Mann “Change Me”
Charlie Wilson “I’m Blessed”