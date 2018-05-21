2018 Billboard Music Awards Winners: Updating Live

Follow Us on Twitter

The Billboard Music Awards are set to take place Sunday night at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nev. Kelly Clarkson is hosting, with Ed Sheeran, Bruno Mars, and Pulitzer Prize winner Kendrick Lamar leading the way with 15 nominations each.

Based on the the non-televised awards, Lamar is going into the awards show on top with six wins. Bruno Mars follows with five wins, and Imagine Dragons and Ed Sheeran are tied with four wins each.

The 2018 Billboard Music Awards will feature performances from Janet Jackson, who will receive the 2018 Billboard Music Awards ICON Award and perform for the first time on television in nine years, as well as BTS, Kelly Clarkson, Ariana Grande, John Legend, Dua Lipa and Ed Sheeran with collaborations from Christina Aguilera featuring Demi Lovato, Camila Cabello and Pharrell Williams, Khalid & Normani, Jennifer Lopez featuring DJ Khaled, Macklemore and Kesha, Salt-N-Pepa featuring En Vogue, Shawn Mendes & Khalid and Zedd, Maren Morris and Grey.

Presenters throughout the evening will include Hailey Baldwin, Tyra Banks, Alison Brie, The Chainsmokers, Ciara, Andy Cohen, Simon Cowell, Darren Criss, Halsey, Tip “T.I.” Harris, Justin Hartley and Chrissy Metz, Nick Jonas and DJ Mustard, Chloe Kim, Mila Kunis, Padma Lakshmi, Des Linden, Julia Michaels, French Montana, NE-YO, Derek Hough and Jenna Dewan, Bebe Rexha, Evan Ross and Ashlee Simpson, Grace VanderWaal and Rebel Wilson.

Keep checking back as more winners are announced.

ARTIST AWARDS

Top Artist:

Drake

Kendrick Lamar

Bruno Mars

Ed Sheeran

Taylor Swift

Top New Artist:

21 Savage

Camila Cabello

Cardi B

Khalid

Kodak Black

Billboard Chart Achievement Award:

Camila Cabello

Cardi B

Drake

Sam Hunt

Ed Sheeran

Top Male Artist:

Drake

Kendrick Lamar

Bruno Mars

Post Malone

Ed Sheeran

Top Female Artist:

Camila Cabello

Cardi B

Halsey

Demi Lovato

Taylor Swift

Top Duo/Group:

The Chainsmokers

Coldplay

Imagine Dragons (WINNER)

Migos

U2

Top Billboard 200 Artist:

Drake (WINNER)

Kendrick Lamar

Ed Sheeran

Chris Stapleton

Taylor Swift

Top Hot 100 Artist:

Imagine Dragons

Kendrick Lamar

Bruno Mars

Post Malone

Ed Sheeran (WINNER)

Top Streaming Songs Artist:

Cardi B

Drake

Kendrick Lamar (WINNER)

Post Malone

Ed Sheeran

Top Song Sales Artist:

Imagine Dragons

Kendrick Lamar

Bruno Mars

Post Malone

Ed Sheeran (WINNER)

Top Radio Songs Artist:

Halsey

Imagine Dragons

Bruno Mars

Charlie Puth

Ed Sheeran (WINNER)

Top Social Artist:

Justin Bieber

BTS

Ariana Grande

Demi Lovato

Shawn Mendes

Top Touring Artist:

Coldplay

Guns N’ Roses

Bruno Mars

Ed Sheeran

U2 (WINNER)

Top R&B Artist:

Chris Brown

Khalid

Bruno Mars (WINNER)

SZA

The Weeknd

Top R&B Male Artist:

Khalid

Bruno Mars (WINNER)

The Weeknd

Top R&B Female Artist:

Beyoncé

Rihanna

SZA (WINNER)

Top R&B Tour:

Bruno Mars (WINNER)

Lionel Richie

The Weeknd

Top Rap Artist:

Drake

Kendrick Lamar (WINNER)

Lil Uzi Vert

Migos

Post Malone

Top Rap Male Artist:

Drake

Kendrick Lamar (WINNER)

Post Malone

Top Rap Female Artist:

Bhad Bhabie

Cardi B (WINNER)

Nicki Minaj

Top Rap Tour:

J. Cole

JAY-Z (WINNER)

Kendrick Lamar

Top Country Artist:

Kane Brown

Luke Combs

Sam Hunt

Thomas Rhett

Chris Stapleton (WINNER)

Top Country Male Artist:

Sam Hunt

Thomas Rhett

Chris Stapleton (WINNER)

Top Country Female Artist:

Kelsea Ballerini

Miranda Lambert

Maren Morris (WINNER)

Top Country Duo/Group Artist:

Florida Georgia Line (WINNER)

Old Dominion

Zac Brown Band

Top Country Tour:

Luke Bryan (WINNER)

Florida Georgia Line

Tim McGraw & Faith Hill

Top Rock Artist:

Imagine Dragons (WINNER)

Linkin Park

Portugal. The Man

Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers

twenty one pilots

Top Rock Tour:

Coldplay

Guns N’ Roses

U2 (WINNER)

Top Latin Artist:

J Balvin

Daddy Yankee

Luis Fonsi

Ozuna (WINNER)

Romeo Santos

Top Christian Artist:

Elevation Worship

Hillsong UNITED

Hillsong Worship

MercyMe (WINNER)

Zach Williams

Top Gospel Artist:

Anthony Brown & group therAPy

Travis Greene

J.J. Hairston & Youthful Praise

Tasha Cobbs Leonard (WINNER)

Tamela Mann

ALBUM AWARDS

Top Billboard 200 Album:

Drake “More Life”

Kendrick Lamar “DAMN.” (WINNER)

Post Malone “Stoney”

Ed Sheeran “÷ (Divide)”

Taylor Swift “reputation”

Top Selling Album:

Kendrick Lamar, DAMN.

P!nk, Beautiful Trauma

Ed Sheeran, ÷ (Divide)

Chris Stapleton, From A Room: Volume 1

Taylor Swift, reputation

Top Soundtrack:

“Black Panther”

“The Fate of the Furious: The Album”

“The Greatest Showman”

“Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 2: Awesome Mix Vol. 2”

“Moana” (WINNER)

Top R&B Album:

Khalid “American Teen”

Bruno Mars “24K Magic” (WINNER)

SZA “Ctrl”

The Weeknd “Starboy”

XXXTENTACION “17”

Top Rap Album:

Drake “More Life”

Kendrick Lamar “DAMN.” (WINNER)

Lil Uzi Vert “Luv Is Rage 2”

Migos “Culture”

Post Malone “Stoney”

Top Country Album:

Kane Brown “Kane Brown”

Luke Combs “This One’s For You”

Thomas Rhett “Life Changes”

Chris Stapleton “From A Room: Volume 1” (WINNER)

Brett Young “Brett Young”

Top Rock Album:

Imagine Dragons “Evolve” (WINNER)

Linkin Park “One More Light”

Panic! At The Disco “Death Of A Bachelor”

Portugal. The Man “Woodstock”

U2 “Songs of Experience”

Top Latin Album:

Nicky Jam “Fénix”

Christian Nodal “Me Dejé Llevar”

Ozuna “Odisea” (WINNER)

Romeo Santos “Golden”

Shakira “El Dorado”

Top Dance/Electronic Album:

Avicii “AVĪCI (01)”

The Chainsmokers “Memories…Do Not Open” (WINNER)

Calvin Harris “Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 1”

Kygo “Stargazing”

ODESZA “A Moment Apart”

Top Christian Album:

Elevation Worship “There Is A Cloud”

Hillsong UNITED “Wonder”

Hillsong Worship “Let There Be Light”

Alan Jackson “Precious Memories Collection” (WINNER)

MercyMe “Lifer”

Top Gospel Album:

Anthony Brown & group therAPy “A Long Way From Sunday”

Travis Greene “Crossover: Live From Music City”

J.J. Hairston & Youthful Praise “You Deserve It”

Tasha Cobbs Leonard “Heart. Passion. Pursuit.” (WINNER)

Marvin Sapp “Close”

SONG AWARDS

Top Hot 100 Song:

Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee ft. Justin Bieber, “Despacito”

Kendrick Lamar, “Humble.”

Bruno Mars, “That’s What I Like”

Post Malone ft. 21 Savage, “Rockstar”

Ed Sheeran, “Shape Of You”



Top Streaming Song (Audio):

Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee ft. Justin Bieber “Despacito”

Kendrick Lamar “HUMBLE.” (WINNER)

Lil Uzi Vert “XO TOUR Llif3”

Post Malone ft. 21 Savage “Rockstar”

Post Malone ft. Quavo “Congratulations”

Top Streaming Song (Video):

Cardi B “Bodak Yellow (Money Moves)”

Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee ft. Justin Bieber “Despacito” (WINNER)

Lil Pump “Gucci Gang”

Bruno Mars “That’s What I Like”

Ed Sheeran “Shape of You”

Top Selling Song:

Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee ft. Justin Bieber “Despacito” (WINNER)

Sam Hunt “Body Like A Back Road”

Imagine Dragons “Believer”

Imagine Dragons “Thunder”

Ed Sheeran “Perfect”

Top Radio Song:

The Chainsmokers & Coldplay “Something Just Like This”

Imagine Dragons “Believer”

Bruno Mars “That’s What I Like”

Charlie Puth “Attention”

Ed Sheeran “Shape of You” (WINNER)

Top Collaboration:

Camila Cabello ft. Young Thug, “Havana”

The Chainsmokers & Coldplay, “Something Just Like This”

Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee ft. Justin Bieber, “Despacito”

French Montana ft. Swae Lee, “Unforgettable”

Post Malone ft. 21 Savage, “Rockstar”



Top R&B Song:

Childish Gambino “Redbone”

DJ Khaled ft. Rihanna & Bryson Tiller “Wild Thoughts”

Khalid “Young Dumb & Broke”

Bruno Mars “That’s What I Like” (WINNER)

Bruno Mars ft. Cardi B “Finesse”

Top Rap Song:

Cardi B, “Bodak Yellow (Money Moves)”

DJ Khaled ft. Justin Bieber, Quavo, Chance The Rapper & Lil Wayne, “I’m The One

French Montana ft. Swae Lee, “Unforgettable”

Kendrick Lamar, “Humble.”

Post Malone ft. 21 Savage, “Rockstar”

Top Country Song:

Kane Brown ft. Lauren Alaina, “What Ifs”

Sam Hunt, “Body Like A Back Road”

Dustin Lynch, “Small Town Boy”

Bebe Rexha & Florida Georgia Line, “Meant To Be”

Brett Young, “In Case You Didn’t Know”

Top Rock Song:

Imagine Dragons “Believer” (WINNER)

Imagine Dragons “Thunder”

Linkin Park ft. Kiiara “Heavy”

Portugal. The Man “Feel It Still”

The Revivalists “Wish I Knew You”

Top Latin Song:

J Balvin & Willy William ft. Beyoncé “Mi Gente”

Becky G ft. Bad Bunny “Mayores”

Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee ft. Justin Bieber “Despacito” (WINNER)

Maluma “Felices Los 4”

Wisin ft. Ozuna “Escápate Conmigo”

Top Dance/Electronic Song:

The Chainsmokers & Coldplay “Something Just Like This” (WINNER)

Clean Bandit ft. Sean Paul & Anne-Marie “Rockabye”

Cheat Codes ft. Demi Lovato “No Promises”

Kygo & Selena Gomez “It Ain’t Me”

Zedd & Alessia Cara “Stay”

Top Christian Song:

Elevation Worship “O Come To The Altar”

Hillsong Worship “What A Beautiful Name” (WINNER)

Lecrae ft. Tori Kelly “I’ll Find You”

MercyMe “Even If”

Zach Williams “Old Church Choir”

Top Gospel Song:

Anthony Brown & group therAPy “Trust In You”

J.J. Hairston & Youthful Praise “You Deserve It” (WINNER)

Travis Greene “You Waited”

Tamela Mann “Change Me”

Charlie Wilson “I’m Blessed”