Ed Sheeran Tops the 100 Most Consumed Albums of 2017

Ed Sheeran
CREDIT: Greg Williams

The final numbers are in for 2017. According to BuzzAngle Music, Ed Sheeran’s “Divide” tops the 100 most consumed albums of the year, with 2,645,600 project units. A close second is Kendrick Lamar’s “Damn,” which clocks in at 2,562,942 project units.

BuzzAngle’s “Total Project Units” metric include album and song sales along with on-demand audio streams. Check out the full list below.

Rank
1.		 Album Title
÷		 Artist
Ed Sheeran		 2017 Total
2,645,600		 Label
Atlantic
2. DAMN. Kendrick Lamar 2,562,942 Interscope
3. reputation Taylor Swift 2,353,697 Big Machine
4. More Life Drake 2,182,282 Republic/Cash Money
5. 24K Magic Bruno Mars 1,488,815 Atlantic
6. Stoney Post Malone 1,446,491 Republic
7. Moana – Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Various Artists 1,339,790 Walt Disney
8. Starboy The Weeknd 1,309,978 Republic
9. Culture Migos 1,291,968 300 Entertainment
10. Evolve Imagine Dragons  1,129,981 Interscope
11. American Teen Khalid 1,129,978 RCA
12. Future Future 1,058,383 Epic
13. Memories…Do Not Open The Chainsmokers 981,850 Columbia
14. Hamilton Various Artists  971,719 Atlantic
15. Luv Is Rage 2 Lil Uzi Vert 938,838 Atlantic
16. Trolls Various Artists 927,801 RCA
17. Grateful DJ Khaled  901,185 Epic
18. I Decided. Big Sean 836,632 Def Jam
19. Views Drake 818,775 Republic/Cash Money
20. Beautiful Trauma Pink 797,396 RCA Records
21. Everybody Logic 796,264 Def Jam
22. Red Pill Blues Maroon 5 769,017 Interscope
23. From A Room: Volume 1 Chris Stapleton 750,883 Mercury Nashville
24. Birds in the Trap Sing McKnight Travis Scott 737,911 Epic
25. Traveller Chris Stapleton 709,721 Mercury Nashville
26. The Thrill Of It All Sam Smith 703,122 Capitol
27. Illuminate Shawn Mendes 682,075 Island
28. Harry Styles Harry Styles 673,847 Columbia
29. Blurryface twenty one pilots 671,854 Fueled By Ramen
30. Ctrl Sza 667,954 RCA
31. Tell Me You Love Me Demi Lovato 626,529 Island
32. Anti Rihanna 613,880 Roc Nation
33. HNDRXX Future 613,295 Epic
34. hopeless fountain kingdom Halsey 610,614 Astralwerks
35. Fifty Shades Darker Various Artists 585,052 Republic
36. Ripcord Keith Urban 567,759 Capitol Nashville
37. Heartbreak On a Full Moon Chris Brown 567,485 RCA
38. Pretty Girls Like Trap Music 2 Chainz 565,619 Def Jam
39. Painting Pictures Kodak Black 559,593 Atlantic
40. Flicker Niall Horan 558,385 Capitol
41. Vol. 2 Guardians of the Galaxy: Awesome Mix, Vol. 2 Various Artists 553,793 Hollywood
42. Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 1 Calvin Harris 552,529 Columbia
43. 25 Adele 548,720 XL Recordings/Columbia
44. Beauty And The Beast – 2017 Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Alan Menken 547,653 Walt Disney
45. Coloring Book Chance The Rapper 546,058 Chance The Rapper
46. Suicide Squad: The Album Various Artists 543,531 Atlantic Records
47. Issa Album 21 Savage 539,264 Epic
48. 4 Your Eyez Only J. Cole 534,121 MCA Nashville
49. 4:44 JAY-Z 532,641 Roc Nation
50. x Ed Sheeran 527,255 Atlantic
51. Guardians of the Galaxy: Awesome Mix Vol.1 Various Artists 525,994 Hollywood
52. A Pentatonix Christmas Pentatonix 521,140 RCA
53. La La Land Various Artists 516,419 Interscope
54. There’s Really A Wolf Russ 495,654 Columbia
55. Dig Your Roots Florida Georgia Line 486,080 Big Machine
56. Kane Brown Kane Brown 482,126 RCA Nashville
57. Life Changes Thomas Rhett 479,612 Valory
58. Brett Young Brett Young 477,919 Big Machine
59. 17 Xxxtentacion 473,221 Bad Vibes Forever
60. Beauty Behind The Madness The Weeknd 464,617 Republic
61. Montevallo Sam Hunt 463,113 MCA Nashville
62. Playboi Carti Playboi Carti 460,413 Interscope
63. Sing Various Artists 455,975 Republic
64. Awaken, My Love! Childish Gambino 455,356 Glassnote
65. The Beatles The Beatles 452,376 Capitol
66. SremmLife 2 Rae Sremmurd 451,604 Interscope
67. Witness Katy Perry 451,094 Capitol
68. Collage EP The Chainsmokers 450,525 Columbia
69. Joanne Lady Gaga 446,940 Interscope
70. Dangerous Woman Ariana Grande 444,789 Republic
71. This One’s For You Luke Combs 442,908 Columbia Nashville
72. Death of a Bachelor Panic! at the Disco           438,267 Fueled By Ramen
73. Hardwired…to Self-destruct Metallica 432,524 Blackened Recordings
74. Jungle Rules French Montana 430,517 Epic
75. Take Care Drake 429,660 Republic/Cash Money
76. Back from the Edge James Arthur 423,812 Columbia
77. Rainbow Kesha 417,719 RCA
78. 2014 Forest Hills Drive J. Cole 417,171 Roc Nation/Columbia
79. good kid, m.A.A.d city Kendrick Lamar 416,521 Interscope
80. Melodrama Lorde 416,174 Republic/Lava
81. T R A P S O U L Bryson Tiller 401,059 TrapSoul
82. California Sunrise Jon Pardi 395,189 Capitol Nashville
83. Tangled Up Thomas Rhett 394,881 Valory
84. One More Light Linkin Park 394,713 Warner Bros.
85. The Bigger Artist A Boogie Wit da Hoodie 394,487 Atlantic
86. The Life Of Pablo Kanye West 393,179 Def Jam
87. Purpose Justin Bieber 392,348 Def Jam
88. Lil Pump Lil Pump 383,533 Warner Bros.
89. True To Self Bryson Tiller 383,388 TrapSoul
90. Kaleidoscope EP Coldplay 376,290 Parlophone
91. Free 6Lack 6lack 373,868 Interscope
92. The Marshall Mathers LP Eminem 373,133 Interscope
93. In The Lonely Hour Sam Smith 371,232 Capitol
94. 1989 Taylor Swift 365,887 Big Machine
95. Forest Hills Drive J. Cole 361,128 Roc Nation/Columbia
96. Revival Eminem 359,205 Interscope
97. The Devil Don’t Sleep Brantley Gilbert 358,402 Valory
98. Bloom Machine Gun Kelly 355,394 Interscope
99. Wins & Losses Meek Mill 348,213 Atlantic
100. Lust For Life Lana Del Rey 347,358 Interscope

