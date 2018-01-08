Ed Sheeran Tops the 100 Most Consumed Albums of 2017

The final numbers are in for 2017. According to BuzzAngle Music, Ed Sheeran’s “Divide” tops the 100 most consumed albums of the year, with 2,645,600 project units. A close second is Kendrick Lamar’s “Damn,” which clocks in at 2,562,942 project units.

BuzzAngle’s “Total Project Units” metric include album and song sales along with on-demand audio streams. Check out the full list below.