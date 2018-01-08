Ed Sheeran Tops the 100 Most Consumed Albums of 2017

The final numbers are in for 2017. According to BuzzAngle Music, Ed Sheeran’s “Divide” tops the 100 most consumed albums of the year, with 2,645,600 project units. A close second is Kendrick Lamar’s “Damn,” which clocks in at 2,562,942 project units.
BuzzAngle’s “Total Project Units” metric include album and song sales along with on-demand audio streams. Check out the full list below.
|Rank
1.
|Album Title
÷
|Artist
Ed Sheeran
|2017 Total
2,645,600
|Label
Atlantic
|2.
|DAMN.
|Kendrick Lamar
|2,562,942
|Interscope
|3.
|reputation
|Taylor Swift
|2,353,697
|Big Machine
|4.
|More Life
|Drake
|2,182,282
|Republic/Cash Money
|5.
|24K Magic
|Bruno Mars
|1,488,815
|Atlantic
|6.
|Stoney
|Post Malone
|1,446,491
|Republic
|7.
|Moana – Original Motion Picture Soundtrack
|Various Artists
|1,339,790
|Walt Disney
|8.
|Starboy
|The Weeknd
|1,309,978
|Republic
|9.
|Culture
|Migos
|1,291,968
|300 Entertainment
|10.
|Evolve
|Imagine Dragons
|1,129,981
|Interscope
|11.
|American Teen
|Khalid
|1,129,978
|RCA
|12.
|Future
|Future
|1,058,383
|Epic
|13.
|Memories…Do Not Open
|The Chainsmokers
|981,850
|Columbia
|14.
|Hamilton
|Various Artists
|971,719
|Atlantic
|15.
|Luv Is Rage 2
|Lil Uzi Vert
|938,838
|Atlantic
|16.
|Trolls
|Various Artists
|927,801
|RCA
|17.
|Grateful
|DJ Khaled
|901,185
|Epic
|18.
|I Decided.
|Big Sean
|836,632
|Def Jam
|19.
|Views
|Drake
|818,775
|Republic/Cash Money
|20.
|Beautiful Trauma
|Pink
|797,396
|RCA Records
|21.
|Everybody
|Logic
|796,264
|Def Jam
|22.
|Red Pill Blues
|Maroon 5
|769,017
|Interscope
|23.
|From A Room: Volume 1
|Chris Stapleton
|750,883
|Mercury Nashville
|24.
|Birds in the Trap Sing McKnight
|Travis Scott
|737,911
|Epic
|25.
|Traveller
|Chris Stapleton
|709,721
|Mercury Nashville
|26.
|The Thrill Of It All
|Sam Smith
|703,122
|Capitol
|27.
|Illuminate
|Shawn Mendes
|682,075
|Island
|28.
|Harry Styles
|Harry Styles
|673,847
|Columbia
|29.
|Blurryface
|twenty one pilots
|671,854
|Fueled By Ramen
|30.
|Ctrl
|Sza
|667,954
|RCA
|31.
|Tell Me You Love Me
|Demi Lovato
|626,529
|Island
|32.
|Anti
|Rihanna
|613,880
|Roc Nation
|33.
|HNDRXX
|Future
|613,295
|Epic
|34.
|hopeless fountain kingdom
|Halsey
|610,614
|Astralwerks
|35.
|Fifty Shades Darker
|Various Artists
|585,052
|Republic
|36.
|Ripcord
|Keith Urban
|567,759
|Capitol Nashville
|37.
|Heartbreak On a Full Moon
|Chris Brown
|567,485
|RCA
|38.
|Pretty Girls Like Trap Music
|2 Chainz
|565,619
|Def Jam
|39.
|Painting Pictures
|Kodak Black
|559,593
|Atlantic
|40.
|Flicker
|Niall Horan
|558,385
|Capitol
|41.
|Vol. 2 Guardians of the Galaxy: Awesome Mix, Vol. 2
|Various Artists
|553,793
|Hollywood
|42.
|Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 1
|Calvin Harris
|552,529
|Columbia
|43.
|25
|Adele
|548,720
|XL Recordings/Columbia
|44.
|Beauty And The Beast – 2017 Original Motion Picture Soundtrack
|Alan Menken
|547,653
|Walt Disney
|45.
|Coloring Book
|Chance The Rapper
|546,058
|Chance The Rapper
|46.
|Suicide Squad: The Album
|Various Artists
|543,531
|Atlantic Records
|47.
|Issa Album
|21 Savage
|539,264
|Epic
|48.
|4 Your Eyez Only
|J. Cole
|534,121
|MCA Nashville
|49.
|4:44
|JAY-Z
|532,641
|Roc Nation
|50.
|x
|Ed Sheeran
|527,255
|Atlantic
|51.
|Guardians of the Galaxy: Awesome Mix Vol.1
|Various Artists
|525,994
|Hollywood
|52.
|A Pentatonix Christmas
|Pentatonix
|521,140
|RCA
|53.
|La La Land
|Various Artists
|516,419
|Interscope
|54.
|There’s Really A Wolf
|Russ
|495,654
|Columbia
|55.
|Dig Your Roots
|Florida Georgia Line
|486,080
|Big Machine
|56.
|Kane Brown
|Kane Brown
|482,126
|RCA Nashville
|57.
|Life Changes
|Thomas Rhett
|479,612
|Valory
|58.
|Brett Young
|Brett Young
|477,919
|Big Machine
|59.
|17
|Xxxtentacion
|473,221
|Bad Vibes Forever
|60.
|Beauty Behind The Madness
|The Weeknd
|464,617
|Republic
|61.
|Montevallo
|Sam Hunt
|463,113
|MCA Nashville
|62.
|Playboi Carti
|Playboi Carti
|460,413
|Interscope
|63.
|Sing
|Various Artists
|455,975
|Republic
|64.
|Awaken, My Love!
|Childish Gambino
|455,356
|Glassnote
|65.
|The Beatles
|The Beatles
|452,376
|Capitol
|66.
|SremmLife 2
|Rae Sremmurd
|451,604
|Interscope
|67.
|Witness
|Katy Perry
|451,094
|Capitol
|68.
|Collage EP
|The Chainsmokers
|450,525
|Columbia
|69.
|Joanne
|Lady Gaga
|446,940
|Interscope
|70.
|Dangerous Woman
|Ariana Grande
|444,789
|Republic
|71.
|This One’s For You
|Luke Combs
|442,908
|Columbia Nashville
|72.
|Death of a Bachelor
|Panic! at the Disco
|438,267
|Fueled By Ramen
|73.
|Hardwired…to Self-destruct
|Metallica
|432,524
|Blackened Recordings
|74.
|Jungle Rules
|French Montana
|430,517
|Epic
|75.
|Take Care
|Drake
|429,660
|Republic/Cash Money
|76.
|Back from the Edge
|James Arthur
|423,812
|Columbia
|77.
|Rainbow
|Kesha
|417,719
|RCA
|78.
|2014 Forest Hills Drive
|J. Cole
|417,171
|Roc Nation/Columbia
|79.
|good kid, m.A.A.d city
|Kendrick Lamar
|416,521
|Interscope
|80.
|Melodrama
|Lorde
|416,174
|Republic/Lava
|81.
|T R A P S O U L
|Bryson Tiller
|401,059
|TrapSoul
|82.
|California Sunrise
|Jon Pardi
|395,189
|Capitol Nashville
|83.
|Tangled Up
|Thomas Rhett
|394,881
|Valory
|84.
|One More Light
|Linkin Park
|394,713
|Warner Bros.
|85.
|The Bigger Artist
|A Boogie Wit da Hoodie
|394,487
|Atlantic
|86.
|The Life Of Pablo
|Kanye West
|393,179
|Def Jam
|87.
|Purpose
|Justin Bieber
|392,348
|Def Jam
|88.
|Lil Pump
|Lil Pump
|383,533
|Warner Bros.
|89.
|True To Self
|Bryson Tiller
|383,388
|TrapSoul
|90.
|Kaleidoscope EP
|Coldplay
|376,290
|Parlophone
|91.
|Free 6Lack
|6lack
|373,868
|Interscope
|92.
|The Marshall Mathers LP
|Eminem
|373,133
|Interscope
|93.
|In The Lonely Hour
|Sam Smith
|371,232
|Capitol
|94.
|1989
|Taylor Swift
|365,887
|Big Machine
|95.
|Forest Hills Drive
|J. Cole
|361,128
|Roc Nation/Columbia
|96.
|Revival
|Eminem
|359,205
|Interscope
|97.
|The Devil Don’t Sleep
|Brantley Gilbert
|358,402
|Valory
|98.
|Bloom
|Machine Gun Kelly
|355,394
|Interscope
|99.
|Wins & Losses
|Meek Mill
|348,213
|Atlantic
|100.
|Lust For Life
|Lana Del Rey
|347,358
|Interscope