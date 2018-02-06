Watch Kendrick Lamar and SZA’s ‘Black Panther’ Music Video ‘All the Stars’

Kendrick Lamar and SZA just debuted the music video for their collaboration “All The Stars.” The vivid short has SZA dancing amongst the stars and Lamar being carried in a boat over a sea of people.

Directed by Dave Meyers and the little homies, this is the first music video off the movie-inspired “Black Panther: The Album.” Lead single “All The Stars” was released in January. The colorful visuals throughout the video include Lamar walking with a group of black panthers in a barren landscape, and SZA lying in a pink river before swaying in a blue forest.

Meyers previously worked with Lamar on his music video for “Humble.” The fiery visual was awarded the video of the year title at the 2017 Video Music Awards and Grammys, and deemed best hip-hop video at the 2017 BET Hip-Hop Awards. It also picked up an award for best director at the VMAs. Meyers’ previous music collaborators include Missy Elliot, Justin Timberlake and Katy Perry.

Co-produced by Lamar and Anthony Tiffith (Chief Executive Officer of Top Dawg Entertainment) the “Black Panther” soundtrack is a collection of songs influenced by and from the upcoming Marvel movie of the same name. The 14-track album includes features from The Weeknd, Future, Travis Scott, Khalid, 2 Chainz and others. Lamar and The Weeknd’s track “Pray For Me” took over radio waves last week.

When the album was first announced the film director Ryan Coogler who partnered with Lamar and Tiffith to create specific songs for the record, said “I am honored to be working with such an incredible artist whose work has been so inspirational, and whose artistic themes align with those we explore in the film. I can’t wait for the world to hear what Kendrick and TDE have in store.”

The release date for “Black Panther: The Album” is Feb. 9th. “Black Panther” begins its reign in theaters starting Feb. 16.