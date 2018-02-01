Ed Sheeran, Cardi B, Maroon 5, Camila Cabello to Perform at iHeartRadio Music Awards

Ed Sheeran, Cardi B, Maroon 5 and Camila Cabello are among the performers announced for the fifth annual iHeartRadio Music Awards, which will take place at the Forum in Los Angeles on Sunday, March 11. The event will be hosted by Hailey Baldwin and DJ Khaled and will simulcast live on TBS, TNT and truTV at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT; on iHeartMedia radio stations nationwide.
Nominees for the iHeartRadio Music Awards were announced on January 10. Artists receiving multiple nominations include Rihanna, Taylor Swift, Ed Sheeran, Bruno Mars, Camila Cabello, Cardi B, Luis Fonsi, Daddy Yankee, Justin Bieber, DJ Khaled, Demi Lovato and The Chainsmokers. All nominees are listed below. For a full list of categories visit iHeartRadio.com/awards.
For the first time ever, this year iHeartRadio will present seven awards in the seven nights leading up to the Sunday, March 11 telecast. Each night at 8 p.m. ET, an artist will be presented their award and give an acceptance speech.
Several categories in the awards are decided by fans, including Best Fan Army, Best Lyrics, Best Cover Song, Best Music Video, the Social Star Award and Best Solo Breakout.
The awards are produced by iHeartMedia and Den of Thieves. Executive Producers for iHeartMedia are John Sykes, Tom Poleman and Lee Rolontz.
Category finalists (by alphabetical order) are:
Song of the Year:
- “Despacito” – Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee featuring Justin Bieber
- “Shape Of You” – Ed Sheeran
- “Something Just Like This” – The Chainsmokers and Coldplay
- “That’s What I Like” – Bruno Mars
- “Wild Thoughts” – DJ Khaled featuring Rihanna and Bryson Tiller
Female Artist of the Year:
- Alessia Cara
- Halsey
- P!NK
- Rihanna
- Taylor Swift
Male Artist of the Year:
- Bruno Mars
- Charlie Puth
- Ed Sheeran
- Shawn Mendes
- The Weeknd
Best Duo/Group of the Year:
- Imagine Dragons
- Maroon 5
- Migos
- The Man
- The Chainsmokers
Best Collaboration:
- “Despacito” – Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee featuring Justin Bieber
- “Don’t Wanna Know” – Maroon 5featuring Kendrick Lamar
- “Something Just Like This” – The Chainsmokers and Coldplay
- “Stay” – Zedd and Alessia Cara
- “Wild Thoughts” – DJ Khaled featuring Rihanna and Bryson Tiller
Best New Pop Artist:
- Camila Cabello
- Julia Michaels
- Liam Payne
- Logic
- Niall Horan
Alternative Rock Song of the Year:
- “Believer” – Imagine Dragons
- “Feel It Still” – Portugal. The Man
- “Thunder” – Imagine Dragons
- “Walk On Water” – Thirty Seconds To Mars
- “Wish I Knew You” – The Revivalists
Alternative Rock Artist of the Year:
- Cage The Elephant
- Imagine Dragons
- Judah & The Lion
- Kings Of Leon
- The Man
Best New Rock/Alternative Rock Artist:
- Greta Van Fleet
- Judah & The Lion
- Flay
- Rag’n’Bone Man
- The Revivalists
Rock Song of the Year:
- “Go To War” – Nothing More
- “Help” – Papa Roach
- “Run” – Foo Fighters
- “Rx (Medicate)”” – Theory of a Deadman
- “Song #3” – Stone Sour
Rock Artist of the Year:
- Foo Fighters
- Highly Suspect
- Metallica
- Papa Roach
- Royal Blood
Country Song of the Year:
- “Body Like A Back Road” – Sam Hunt
- “Dirt On My Boots” – Jon Pardi
- “Hurricane” – Luke Combs
- “Small Town Boy” – Dustin Lynch
- “Unforgettable” – Thomas Rhett
Country Artist of the Year:
- Blake Shelton
- Jason Aldean
- Luke Bryan
- Sam Hunt
- Thomas Rhett
Best New Country Artist:
- Brett Young
- Jon Pardi
- Kane Brown
- Lauren Alaina
- Luke Combs
Dance Song of the Year:
- “It Ain’t Me” – Kygo and Selena Gomez
- “No Promises” – Cheat Codes featuring Demi Lovato
- “Rockabye” – Clean Bandit featuring Sean Paul and Anne-Marie
- “Something Just Like This” – The Chainsmokers and Coldplay
- “Stay” – Zedd and Alessia Cara
Dance Artist of the Year:
- Calvin Harris
- Cheat Codes
- Kygo
- The Chainsmokers
- Zedd
Hip-Hop Song of the Year:
- “Bad and Boujee” – Migos featuring Lil Uzi Vert
- “Bodak Yellow” – Cardi B
- “HUMBLE.” – Kendrick Lamar
- “Rockstar” – Post Malone
- “Wild Thoughts” – DJ Khaled featuring Rihanna and Bryson Tiller
Hip-Hop Artist of the Year:
- DJ Khaled
- Drake
- Future
- Kendrick Lamar
- Migos
Best New Hip-Hop Artist:
- 21 Savage
- Cardi B
- GoldLink
- Lil Uzi Vert
- Playboi Carti
R&B Song of the Year:
- “B.E.D.” – Jacquees
- “Location” – Khalid
- “Love Galore” – SZA featuring Travis Scott
- “Redbone” – Childish Gambino
- “That’s What I Like” – Bruno Mars
R&B Artist of the Year:
- Bruno Mars
- Childish Gambino
- Khalid
- Rihanna
- The Weeknd
Best New R&B Artist:
- 6LACK
- Kehlani
- Kevin Ross
- Khalid
- SZA
Latin Song of the Year:
- “Despacito” – Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee
- “El Amante” – Nicky Jam
- “Hey DJ” – CNCO
- “Mi Gente” – J Balvin featuring Willy William
- “Súbeme La Radio” – Enrique Iglesias
Latin Artist of the Year:
- CNCO
- J Balvin
- Luis Fonsi
- Nicky Jam
- Shakira
Best New Latin Artist:
- Abraham Mateo
- Bad Bunny
- Danny Ocean
- Karol G
- Ozuna
Regional Mexican Song of the Year:
- “Adios Amor” – Christian Nodal
- “Ella Es Mi Mujer” – Banda Carnaval
- “Las Ultras” – Calibre 50
- “Regresa Hermosa” – Gerardo Ortiz
- “Siempre Te Voy A Querer” – Calibre 50
Regional Mexican Artist of the Year:
- Banda Carnaval
- Banda Los Recoditos
- Banda Sinaloense MS de Sergio Lizarraga
- Calibre 50
- Gerardo Ortiz
Best New Regional Mexican Artist:
- Christian Nodal
- Edwin Luna y La Trakalosa de Monterrey
- El Fantasma
- Ulices Chaidez y Sus Plebes
Producer of the Year:
- Andrew “Pop” Wansel and Warren “Oak” Felder
- Andrew Watt
- Benny Blanco
- Justin Tranter
- Steve Mac
Best Lyrics: *Socially Voted Category
- “Bodak Yellow” – Cardi B
- “Despacito” – Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee
- “There’s Nothing Holdin’ Me Back” – Shawn Mendes
- “Look What You Made Me Do” – Taylor Swift
- “Perfect” – Ed Sheeran
- “Slow Hands” – Niall Horan
Best Cover Song: *Socially Voted Category
- “All We Got” – Shawn Mendes
- “Bad Liar” – HAIM
- “Issues” – Niall Horan
- “Lost” – Khalid
- “Say You Won’t Let Go” – Camila Cabello and Machine Gun Kelly
- “The Chain” – Harry Styles
- “Touch” – Ed Sheeran
- “The Tribute Song” – Thirty Seconds To Mars
Best Fan Army presented by Taco Bell: *Socially Voted Category
- Arianators – Ariana Grande
- Beliebers – Justin Bieber
- BTS – BTS
- Camilizers – Camila Cabello
- EXO-L – EXO
- Harmonizers – Fifth Harmony
- Lovatics – Demi Lovato
- Mendes Army – Shawn Mendes
- Mixers – Little Mix
- Selenators – Selena Gomez
- Smilers – Miley Cyrus
- Swifties – Taylor Swift
Best Music Video: *Socially Voted Category
- “Bad Liar” – Selena Gomez
- “Bodak Yellow” – Cardi B
- “Despacito” – Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee
- “I’m The One” – DJ Khaled
- “Look What You Made Me Do” – Taylor Swift
- “Malibu” – Miley Cyrus
- “New Rules” – Dua Lipa
- “Shape Of You” – Ed Sheeran
- “Sign Of The Times” – Harry Styles
- “Sorry Not Sorry” – Demi Lovato
- “Swish Swish” – Katy Perry
- “That’s What I Like” – Bruno Mars
- “There’s Nothing Holdin’ Me Back” – Shawn Mendes
Social Star Award: *Socially Voted Category
- Andrew Huang
- Anitta
- Christian Collins
- Conor Maynard
- dodie
- Gabbie Hanna
- JoJo Siwa
- Mariah Belgrod
- Max & Harvey
- RoomieOfficial
Cutest Musician’s Pet: (New Category) *Socially Voted Category
- Batman – Demi Lovato
- Bear Rexha – Bebe Rexha
- Nugget – Katy Perry
- Olivia – Taylor Swift
- Pig Pig – Miley Cyrus
- Toulouse – Ariana Grande
Best Boy Band: (New Category) *Socially Voted Category
- BTS
- CNCO
- In Real Life
- PRETTYMUCH
- The Vamps
- Why Don’t We
Best Solo Breakout: *Socially Voted Category
- Camila Cabello
- Harry Styles
- Liam Payne
- Louis Tomlinson
- Niall Horan
Best Remix: (New Category) *Socially Voted Category
- “Bon Appétit” – Katy Perry, Migos and 3LAU
- “Despacito” –
…