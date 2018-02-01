You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Ed Sheeran, Cardi B, Maroon 5, Camila Cabello to Perform at iHeartRadio Music Awards

By
Variety Staff

Ed Sheeran
CREDIT: SilverHub/REX/Shutterstock

Ed Sheeran, Cardi B, Maroon 5 and Camila Cabello are among the performers announced for the fifth annual iHeartRadio Music Awards, which will take place at the Forum in Los Angeles on Sunday, March 11. The event will be hosted by Hailey Baldwin and DJ Khaled and will simulcast live on TBS, TNT and truTV at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT; on iHeartMedia radio stations nationwide.

Nominees for the iHeartRadio Music Awards were announced on January 10. Artists receiving multiple nominations include Rihanna, Taylor Swift, Ed Sheeran, Bruno Mars, Camila Cabello, Cardi B, Luis Fonsi, Daddy Yankee, Justin Bieber, DJ Khaled, Demi Lovato and The Chainsmokers. All nominees are listed below. For a full list of categories visit iHeartRadio.com/awards.

For the first time ever, this year iHeartRadio will present seven awards in the seven nights leading up to the Sunday, March 11 telecast. Each night at 8 p.m. ET, an artist will be presented their award and give an acceptance speech.

Several categories in the awards are decided by fans, including Best Fan Army, Best Lyrics, Best Cover Song, Best Music Video, the Social Star Award and Best Solo Breakout.

The awards are produced by iHeartMedia and Den of Thieves. Executive Producers for iHeartMedia are John Sykes, Tom Poleman and Lee Rolontz.

Category finalists (by alphabetical order) are:

Song of the Year:

  • “Despacito” – Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee featuring Justin Bieber
  • “Shape Of You” – Ed Sheeran
  • “Something Just Like This” – The Chainsmokers and Coldplay
  • “That’s What I Like” – Bruno Mars
  • “Wild Thoughts” – DJ Khaled featuring Rihanna and Bryson Tiller

Female Artist of the Year:

  • Alessia Cara
  • Halsey
  • P!NK
  • Rihanna
  • Taylor Swift

Male Artist of the Year:

  • Bruno Mars
  • Charlie Puth
  • Ed Sheeran
  • Shawn Mendes
  • The Weeknd

Best Duo/Group of the Year:

  • Imagine Dragons
  • Maroon 5
  • Migos
  • The Man
  • The Chainsmokers

Best Collaboration:

  • “Despacito” – Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee featuring Justin Bieber
  • “Don’t Wanna Know” – Maroon 5featuring Kendrick Lamar
  • “Something Just Like This” – The Chainsmokers and Coldplay
  • “Stay” – Zedd and Alessia Cara
  • “Wild Thoughts” – DJ Khaled featuring Rihanna and Bryson Tiller

Best New Pop Artist:

  • Camila Cabello
  • Julia Michaels
  • Liam Payne
  • Logic
  • Niall Horan

Alternative Rock Song of the Year:

  • “Believer”  – Imagine Dragons
  • “Feel It Still” – Portugal. The Man
  • “Thunder” – Imagine Dragons
  • “Walk On Water” – Thirty Seconds To Mars
  • “Wish I Knew You” – The Revivalists

Alternative Rock Artist of the Year:

  • Cage The Elephant
  • Imagine Dragons
  • Judah & The Lion
  • Kings Of Leon
  • The Man

Best New Rock/Alternative Rock Artist:

  • Greta Van Fleet
  • Judah & The Lion
  • Flay
  • Rag’n’Bone Man
  • The Revivalists

Rock Song of the Year:

  • “Go To War” – Nothing More
  • “Help” – Papa Roach
  • “Run” – Foo Fighters
  • “Rx (Medicate)”” – Theory of a Deadman
  • “Song #3” – Stone Sour

Rock Artist of the Year:

  • Foo Fighters
  • Highly Suspect
  • Metallica
  • Papa Roach
  • Royal Blood

Country Song of the Year:

  • “Body Like A Back Road” – Sam Hunt
  • “Dirt On My Boots” – Jon Pardi
  • “Hurricane” – Luke Combs
  • “Small Town Boy” – Dustin Lynch
  • “Unforgettable” – Thomas Rhett

Country Artist of the Year:

  • Blake Shelton
  • Jason Aldean
  • Luke Bryan
  • Sam Hunt
  • Thomas Rhett

Best New Country Artist:

  • Brett Young
  • Jon Pardi
  • Kane Brown
  • Lauren Alaina
  • Luke Combs

Dance Song of the Year:

  • “It Ain’t Me” – Kygo and Selena Gomez
  • “No Promises” – Cheat Codes featuring Demi Lovato
  • “Rockabye” – Clean Bandit featuring Sean Paul and Anne-Marie
  • “Something Just Like This” – The Chainsmokers and Coldplay
  • “Stay” – Zedd and Alessia Cara

Dance Artist of the Year:

  • Calvin Harris
  • Cheat Codes
  • Kygo
  • The Chainsmokers
  • Zedd

Hip-Hop Song of the Year:

  • “Bad and Boujee” – Migos featuring Lil Uzi Vert
  • “Bodak Yellow” – Cardi B
  • “HUMBLE.” – Kendrick Lamar
  • “Rockstar” – Post Malone
  • “Wild Thoughts” – DJ Khaled featuring Rihanna and Bryson Tiller

Hip-Hop Artist of the Year:

  • DJ Khaled
  • Drake
  • Future
  • Kendrick Lamar
  • Migos

Best New Hip-Hop Artist:

  • 21 Savage
  • Cardi B
  • GoldLink
  • Lil Uzi Vert
  • Playboi Carti

R&B Song of the Year:

  • “B.E.D.” – Jacquees
  • “Location” – Khalid
  • “Love Galore” – SZA featuring Travis Scott
  • “Redbone” – Childish Gambino
  • “That’s What I Like” – Bruno Mars

R&B Artist of the Year:

  • Bruno Mars
  • Childish Gambino
  • Khalid
  • Rihanna
  • The Weeknd

Best New R&B Artist:

  • 6LACK
  • Kehlani
  • Kevin Ross
  • Khalid
  • SZA

Latin Song of the Year:

  • “Despacito” – Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee
  • “El Amante” – Nicky Jam
  • “Hey DJ” – CNCO
  • “Mi Gente” – J Balvin featuring Willy William
  • “Súbeme La Radio” –  Enrique Iglesias

Latin Artist of the Year:

  • CNCO
  • J Balvin
  • Luis Fonsi
  • Nicky Jam
  • Shakira

Best New Latin Artist:

  • Abraham Mateo
  • Bad Bunny
  • Danny Ocean
  • Karol G
  • Ozuna

Regional Mexican Song of the Year:

  • “Adios Amor” – Christian Nodal
  • “Ella Es Mi Mujer” – Banda Carnaval
  • “Las Ultras” – Calibre 50
  • “Regresa Hermosa” – Gerardo Ortiz
  • “Siempre Te Voy A Querer” – Calibre 50

Regional Mexican Artist of the Year:

  • Banda Carnaval
  • Banda Los Recoditos
  • Banda Sinaloense MS de Sergio Lizarraga
  • Calibre 50
  • Gerardo Ortiz

Best New Regional Mexican Artist:

  • Christian Nodal
  • Edwin Luna y La Trakalosa de Monterrey
  • El Fantasma
  • Ulices Chaidez y Sus Plebes

Producer of the Year:

  • Andrew “Pop” Wansel and Warren “Oak” Felder
  • Andrew Watt
  • Benny Blanco
  • Justin Tranter
  • Steve Mac

Best Lyrics: *Socially Voted Category

  • “Bodak Yellow” – Cardi B
  • “Despacito” – Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee
  • “There’s Nothing Holdin’ Me Back” – Shawn Mendes
  • “Look What You Made Me Do” – Taylor Swift
  • “Perfect” – Ed Sheeran
  • “Slow Hands” – Niall Horan

Best Cover Song: *Socially Voted Category

  • “All We Got” – Shawn Mendes
  • “Bad Liar” – HAIM
  • “Issues” – Niall Horan
  • “Lost” – Khalid
  • “Say You Won’t Let Go” – Camila Cabello and Machine Gun Kelly
  • “The Chain” – Harry Styles
  • “Touch” – Ed Sheeran
  • “The Tribute Song” – Thirty Seconds To Mars

Best Fan Army presented by Taco Bell: *Socially Voted Category

  • Arianators – Ariana Grande
  • Beliebers – Justin Bieber
  • BTS – BTS
  • Camilizers – Camila Cabello
  • EXO-L – EXO
  • Harmonizers – Fifth Harmony
  • Lovatics – Demi Lovato
  • Mendes Army – Shawn Mendes
  • Mixers – Little Mix
  • Selenators – Selena Gomez
  • Smilers – Miley Cyrus
  • Swifties – Taylor Swift

Best Music Video: *Socially Voted Category

  • “Bad Liar” – Selena Gomez
  • “Bodak Yellow” – Cardi B
  • “Despacito” –  Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee
  • “I’m The One” – DJ Khaled
  • “Look What You Made Me Do” – Taylor Swift
  • “Malibu” – Miley Cyrus
  • “New Rules” – Dua Lipa
  • “Shape Of You” – Ed Sheeran
  • “Sign Of The Times” – Harry Styles
  • “Sorry Not Sorry” – Demi Lovato
  • “Swish Swish” – Katy Perry
  • “That’s What I Like” – Bruno Mars
  • “There’s Nothing Holdin’ Me Back” – Shawn Mendes

Social Star Award: *Socially Voted Category

  • Andrew Huang
  • Anitta
  • Christian Collins
  • Conor Maynard
  • dodie
  • Gabbie Hanna
  • JoJo Siwa
  • Mariah Belgrod
  • Max & Harvey
  • RoomieOfficial

Cutest Musician’s Pet: (New Category) *Socially Voted Category

  • Batman – Demi Lovato
  • Bear Rexha – Bebe Rexha
  • Nugget – Katy Perry
  • Olivia – Taylor Swift
  • Pig Pig – Miley Cyrus
  • Toulouse – Ariana Grande

Best Boy Band: (New Category) *Socially Voted Category

  • BTS
  • CNCO
  • In Real Life
  • PRETTYMUCH
  • The Vamps
  • Why Don’t We

Best Solo Breakout: *Socially Voted Category

  • Camila Cabello
  • Harry Styles
  • Liam Payne
  • Louis Tomlinson
  • Niall Horan

Best Remix: (New Category) *Socially Voted Category

  • “Bon Appétit”  – Katy Perry, Migos and 3LAU
  • “Despacito” –

 

