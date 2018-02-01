Ed Sheeran, Cardi B, Maroon 5, Camila Cabello to Perform at iHeartRadio Music Awards

Ed Sheeran, Cardi B, Maroon 5 and Camila Cabello are among the performers announced for the fifth annual iHeartRadio Music Awards, which will take place at the Forum in Los Angeles on Sunday, March 11. The event will be hosted by Hailey Baldwin and DJ Khaled and will simulcast live on TBS, TNT and truTV at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT; on iHeartMedia radio stations nationwide.

Nominees for the iHeartRadio Music Awards were announced on January 10. Artists receiving multiple nominations include Rihanna, Taylor Swift, Ed Sheeran, Bruno Mars, Camila Cabello, Cardi B, Luis Fonsi, Daddy Yankee, Justin Bieber, DJ Khaled, Demi Lovato and The Chainsmokers. All nominees are listed below. For a full list of categories visit iHeartRadio.com/awards.

For the first time ever, this year iHeartRadio will present seven awards in the seven nights leading up to the Sunday, March 11 telecast. Each night at 8 p.m. ET, an artist will be presented their award and give an acceptance speech.

Several categories in the awards are decided by fans, including Best Fan Army, Best Lyrics, Best Cover Song, Best Music Video, the Social Star Award and Best Solo Breakout.

The awards are produced by iHeartMedia and Den of Thieves. Executive Producers for iHeartMedia are John Sykes, Tom Poleman and Lee Rolontz.

Category finalists (by alphabetical order) are:

Song of the Year:

“Despacito” – Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee featuring Justin Bieber

“Shape Of You” – Ed Sheeran

“Something Just Like This” – The Chainsmokers and Coldplay

“That’s What I Like” – Bruno Mars

“Wild Thoughts” – DJ Khaled featuring Rihanna and Bryson Tiller

Female Artist of the Year:

Alessia Cara

Halsey

P!NK

Rihanna

Taylor Swift

Male Artist of the Year:

Bruno Mars

Charlie Puth

Ed Sheeran

Shawn Mendes

The Weeknd

Best Duo/Group of the Year:

Imagine Dragons

Maroon 5

Migos

The Man

The Chainsmokers

Best Collaboration:

“Despacito” – Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee featuring Justin Bieber

“Don’t Wanna Know” – Maroon 5featuring Kendrick Lamar

“Something Just Like This” – The Chainsmokers and Coldplay

“Stay” – Zedd and Alessia Cara

“Wild Thoughts” – DJ Khaled featuring Rihanna and Bryson Tiller

Best New Pop Artist:

Camila Cabello

Julia Michaels

Liam Payne

Logic

Niall Horan

Alternative Rock Song of the Year:

“Believer” – Imagine Dragons

“Feel It Still” – Portugal. The Man

“Thunder” – Imagine Dragons

“Walk On Water” – Thirty Seconds To Mars

“Wish I Knew You” – The Revivalists

Alternative Rock Artist of the Year:

Cage The Elephant

Imagine Dragons

Judah & The Lion

Kings Of Leon

The Man

Best New Rock/Alternative Rock Artist:

Greta Van Fleet

Judah & The Lion

Flay

Rag’n’Bone Man

The Revivalists

Rock Song of the Year:

“Go To War” – Nothing More

“Help” – Papa Roach

“Run” – Foo Fighters

“Rx (Medicate)”” – Theory of a Deadman

“Song #3” – Stone Sour

Rock Artist of the Year:

Foo Fighters

Highly Suspect

Metallica

Papa Roach

Royal Blood

Country Song of the Year:

“Body Like A Back Road” – Sam Hunt

“Dirt On My Boots” – Jon Pardi

“Hurricane” – Luke Combs

“Small Town Boy” – Dustin Lynch

“Unforgettable” – Thomas Rhett

Country Artist of the Year:

Blake Shelton

Jason Aldean

Luke Bryan

Sam Hunt

Thomas Rhett

Best New Country Artist:

Brett Young

Jon Pardi

Kane Brown

Lauren Alaina

Luke Combs

Dance Song of the Year:

“It Ain’t Me” – Kygo and Selena Gomez

“No Promises” – Cheat Codes featuring Demi Lovato

“Rockabye” – Clean Bandit featuring Sean Paul and Anne-Marie

“Something Just Like This” – The Chainsmokers and Coldplay

“Stay” – Zedd and Alessia Cara

Dance Artist of the Year:

Calvin Harris

Cheat Codes

Kygo

The Chainsmokers

Zedd

Hip-Hop Song of the Year:

“Bad and Boujee” – Migos featuring Lil Uzi Vert

“Bodak Yellow” – Cardi B

“HUMBLE.” – Kendrick Lamar

“Rockstar” – Post Malone

“Wild Thoughts” – DJ Khaled featuring Rihanna and Bryson Tiller

Hip-Hop Artist of the Year:

DJ Khaled

Drake

Future

Kendrick Lamar

Migos

Best New Hip-Hop Artist:

21 Savage

Cardi B

GoldLink

Lil Uzi Vert

Playboi Carti

R&B Song of the Year:

“B.E.D.” – Jacquees

“Location” – Khalid

“Love Galore” – SZA featuring Travis Scott

“Redbone” – Childish Gambino

“That’s What I Like” – Bruno Mars

R&B Artist of the Year:

Bruno Mars

Childish Gambino

Khalid

Rihanna

The Weeknd

Best New R&B Artist:

6LACK

Kehlani

Kevin Ross

Khalid

SZA

Latin Song of the Year:

“Despacito” – Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee

“El Amante” – Nicky Jam

“Hey DJ” – CNCO

“Mi Gente” – J Balvin featuring Willy William

“Súbeme La Radio” – Enrique Iglesias

Latin Artist of the Year:

CNCO

J Balvin

Luis Fonsi

Nicky Jam

Shakira

Best New Latin Artist:

Abraham Mateo

Bad Bunny

Danny Ocean

Karol G

Ozuna

Regional Mexican Song of the Year:

“Adios Amor” – Christian Nodal

“Ella Es Mi Mujer” – Banda Carnaval

“Las Ultras” – Calibre 50

“Regresa Hermosa” – Gerardo Ortiz

“Siempre Te Voy A Querer” – Calibre 50

Regional Mexican Artist of the Year:

Banda Carnaval

Banda Los Recoditos

Banda Sinaloense MS de Sergio Lizarraga

Calibre 50

Gerardo Ortiz

Best New Regional Mexican Artist:

Christian Nodal

Edwin Luna y La Trakalosa de Monterrey

El Fantasma

Ulices Chaidez y Sus Plebes

Producer of the Year:

Andrew “Pop” Wansel and Warren “Oak” Felder

Andrew Watt

Benny Blanco

Justin Tranter

Steve Mac

Best Lyrics: *Socially Voted Category

“Bodak Yellow” – Cardi B

“Despacito” – Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee

“There’s Nothing Holdin’ Me Back” – Shawn Mendes

“Look What You Made Me Do” – Taylor Swift

“Perfect” – Ed Sheeran

“Slow Hands” – Niall Horan

Best Cover Song: *Socially Voted Category

“All We Got” – Shawn Mendes

“Bad Liar” – HAIM

“Issues” – Niall Horan

“Lost” – Khalid

“Say You Won’t Let Go” – Camila Cabello and Machine Gun Kelly

“The Chain” – Harry Styles

“Touch” – Ed Sheeran

“The Tribute Song” – Thirty Seconds To Mars

Best Fan Army presented by Taco Bell: *Socially Voted Category

Arianators – Ariana Grande

Beliebers – Justin Bieber

BTS – BTS

Camilizers – Camila Cabello

EXO-L – EXO

Harmonizers – Fifth Harmony

Lovatics – Demi Lovato

Mendes Army – Shawn Mendes

Mixers – Little Mix

Selenators – Selena Gomez

Smilers – Miley Cyrus

Swifties – Taylor Swift

Best Music Video: *Socially Voted Category

“Bad Liar” – Selena Gomez

“Bodak Yellow” – Cardi B

“Despacito” – Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee

“I’m The One” – DJ Khaled

“Look What You Made Me Do” – Taylor Swift

“Malibu” – Miley Cyrus

“New Rules” – Dua Lipa

“Shape Of You” – Ed Sheeran

“Sign Of The Times” – Harry Styles

“Sorry Not Sorry” – Demi Lovato

“Swish Swish” – Katy Perry

“That’s What I Like” – Bruno Mars

“There’s Nothing Holdin’ Me Back” – Shawn Mendes

Social Star Award: *Socially Voted Category

Andrew Huang

Anitta

Christian Collins

Conor Maynard

dodie

Gabbie Hanna

JoJo Siwa

Mariah Belgrod

Max & Harvey

RoomieOfficial

Cutest Musician’s Pet: (New Category) *Socially Voted Category

Batman – Demi Lovato

Bear Rexha – Bebe Rexha

Nugget – Katy Perry

Olivia – Taylor Swift

Pig Pig – Miley Cyrus

Toulouse – Ariana Grande

Best Boy Band: (New Category) *Socially Voted Category

BTS

CNCO

In Real Life

PRETTYMUCH

The Vamps

Why Don’t We

Best Solo Breakout: *Socially Voted Category

Camila Cabello

Harry Styles

Liam Payne

Louis Tomlinson

Niall Horan

Best Remix: (New Category) *Socially Voted Category

“Bon Appétit” – Katy Perry, Migos and 3LAU

“Despacito” –

…