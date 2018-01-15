Patrick Mushatsi-Kareba Named to Top Sony Music Post in Germany, Switzerland and Austria

Patrick Mushatsi-Kareba has been named CEO for Sony Music Entertainment (SME), Germany, Switzerland and Austria (GSA). He’ll report to Daniel Lieberberg, SME president for Continental Europe and Africa.

Mushatsi-Kareba is a veteran of Apple, where he oversaw music markets in Germany and Austria and later Italy, Switzerland and PAN-EU. He joined Universal Music Germany in 2016 where he held the position of General Manager of Marketing & Digital.

Said Lieberberg in announcing Mushatsi-Kareba’s appointment: “I have worked with Patrick for a number of years and I am delighted to have him taking on this key role. He is a charismatic and innovative leader with a strong background in both A&R and digital business. His unique combination of skills, which draws on all sides of the value chain, will help us further build on the great artist development coming out of the GSA region and maximize the many commercial opportunities for Sony Music’s artists.”