Ed Sheeran, Dua Lipa Among Frontrunners at BRIT Awards

Ed Sheeran, Dua Lipa, Rag’n’Bone Man, Stormzy and J Hus are among the frontrunners competing for The BRITs, whose nominations were revealed live on Saturday during British broadcaster ITV’s show “The BRITs Are Coming.” The full list of nominees are revealed below.
BRITs debutante Lipa, who has described her work as “dark pop,” led the way with nominations in five categories: British Female, British Breakthrough, British Single, British Artist Video and the British Album for her self-titled top 10 debut, which produced the No. 1 single “New Rules” and three more top 40 singles. The English singer-songwriter was the most streamed female artist in the U.K. last year.
Sheeran received nominations for British Male Solo Artist, British Single, British Album and British Artist Video. Hot on his heels with three nominations apiece are J Hus and Rag‘n’Bone Man, who are both in the mix for British Album along with Stormzy, who scores nominations for this and for British Male Solo Artist.
The nominations show included live performances by Clean Bandit, J Hus, Liam Payne, Paloma Faith and Jorja Smith, who received The BRITs Critics’ Choice Award. Emma Willis hosted the show.
The BRIT Awards take place on Feb. 21 at London’s O2 Arena, with actor-comedian Jack Whitehall hosting. Steve Mac will receive the award for British Producer of the Year during the ceremony. Among the acts to perform on the day will be Sheeran, Foo Fighters, Stormzy, Rag’n’Bone Man, Sam Smith and Lipa.
THE BRIT NOMINATIONS
BRITISH MALE SOLO ARTIST
Ed Sheeran – Asylum, Warner Music UK
Liam Gallagher – Warner Bros, Warner Music UK
Loyle Carner – AMF, Universal Music UK
Rag’n’Bone Man – Best Laid Plans/Columbia, Sony Music UK
Stormzy – Merky, Distributor: ADA
BRITISH FEMALE SOLO ARTIST
Dua Lipa – Warner Bros, Warner Music UK
Jessie Ware – Island/PMR Records, Universal Music
Kate Tempest – Fiction Records, Universal Music
Laura Marling – More Alarming, Kobalt
Paloma Faith – RCA, Sony Music UK
BRITISH GROUP
Gorillaz – Parlophone, Warner Music UK
London Grammar – Ministry of Sound, Sony Music UK
Royal Blood – Warner Bros, Warner Music UK
Wolf Alice – Dirty Hit, Dirty Hit
The xx – Young Turks, XL Beggars
BRITISH BREAKTHROUGH ACT
(Top five selected by The Academy. Public vote.)
Dave
Dua Lipa – Warner Bros, Warner Music UK
J Hus – Black Butter, Sony Music UK
Loyle Carner – AMF, Universal Music UK
Sampha – Young Turks, XL Beggars
CRITICS’ CHOICE
(Identified by a panel made up of media critics.)
Winner: Jorja Smith
Mabel – Polydor, Universal Music
Stefflon – Don Polydor, Universal Music
BRITISH PRODUCER OF THE YEAR
(Identified by a panel of A&R Executives reviewing a shortlist compiled by official PPL data)
Winner: Steve Mac
BRITISH SINGLE
(Top ten identified by overall sales success in the calendar year. Winner voted for by The Academy.)
Calvin Harris Ft Pharrell Williams/Katy Perry/Big Sean – “Feels” – Columbia, Sony Music UK
Clean Bandit Ft Zara Larsson – “Symphony” – Atlantic, Warner Music UK
Dua Lipa – “New Rules” – Warner Bros, Warner Music UK
Ed Sheeran – “Shape Of You” – Asylum, Warner Music UK
J Hus – “Did You See” – Black Butter, Sony Music UK
Jax Jones Ft Raye – “You Don’t Know Me” – Polydor, Universal Music
Jonas Blue Ft William Singe – “Mama” – Positiva, Universal Music
Liam Payne Ft Quavo – “Strip That Down” – Capitol, Universal Music
Little Mix – “Touch” – Syco Music, Sony Music UK
Rag’n’Bone Man – “Human” – Best Laid Plans/Columbia, Sony Music UK
BRITISH ALBUM OF THE YEAR
Dua Lipa – “Dua Lipa” – Warner Bros, Warner Music UK
Ed Sheeran – “Divide” – Asylum, Warner Music UK
J Hus – “Common Sense” – Black Butter, Sony Music UK
Rag’n’Bone Man “Human” – Best Laid Plans/Columbia, Sony Music UK
Stormzy – “Gang Signs & Prayer” – Merky, Distributor: ADA
BRITISH ARTIST VIDEO OF THE YEAR
(Top ten identified by YouTube/Vevo views. Public social vote to identify shortlist of five. Winner identified during live social vote during TV broadcast on Feb. 21.)
Anne-Marie – “Ciao Adios” – Asylum/Major Tom’s, Warner Music UK
Calvin Harris Ft Pharrell Williams/Katy Perry/Big Sean – “Feels” – Columbia, Sony Music UK
Clean Bandit Ft Zara Larsson – “Symphony” – Atlantic, Warner Music UK
Dua Lipa – “New Rules” – Warner Bros, Warner Music UK
Ed Sheeran – “Shape Of You” – Asylum, Warner Music UK
Harry Styles – “Sign Of The Times” – Columbia, Sony Music UK
Jonas Blue Ft William Singe – “Mama” – Positiva, Universal Music
Liam Payne Ft Quavo “Strip That Down” – Capitol, Universal Music
Little Mix – “Touch” – Syco Music, Sony Music UK
ZAYN and Taylor Swift – “I Don’t Wanna Live Forever” (Fifty Shades Darker Soundtrack) – RCA/Republic Records, Sony Music/Universal Music
INTERNATIONAL MALE SOLO ARTIST
Beck – EMI, Universal Music
Childish Gambino – Glassnote, Universal Music
DJ Khaled – Black Butter/We The Best, Sony Music UK
Drake – Cash Money/Republic Records, Universal Music
Kendrick Lamar – Interscope, Universal Music
INTERNATIONAL FEMALE SOLO ARTIST
Alicia Keys – RCA, Sony Music UK
Björk – One Little Indian/Universal Music
Lorde Virgin – Universal Music
P!nk – RCA, Sony Music UK
Taylor Swift – EMI, Universal Music
INTERNATIONAL GROUP
Arcade Fire – Columbia, Sony Music UK
Foo Fighters – Columbia, Sony Music UK
Haim Polydor – Universal Music
The Killers – EMI, Universal Music
LCD Soundsystem – Columbia/DFA, Sony Music UK