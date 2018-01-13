Ed Sheeran, Dua Lipa Among Frontrunners at BRIT Awards

Ed Sheeran, Dua Lipa, Rag’n’Bone Man, Stormzy and J Hus are among the frontrunners competing for The BRITs, whose nominations were revealed live on Saturday during British broadcaster ITV’s show “The BRITs Are Coming.” The full list of nominees are revealed below.

BRITs debutante Lipa, who has described her work as “dark pop,” led the way with nominations in five categories: British Female, British Breakthrough, British Single, British Artist Video and the British Album for her self-titled top 10 debut, which produced the No. 1 single “New Rules” and three more top 40 singles. The English singer-songwriter was the most streamed female artist in the U.K. last year.

Sheeran received nominations for British Male Solo Artist, British Single, British Album and British Artist Video. Hot on his heels with three nominations apiece are J Hus and Rag‘n’Bone Man, who are both in the mix for British Album along with Stormzy, who scores nominations for this and for British Male Solo Artist.

The nominations show included live performances by Clean Bandit, J Hus, Liam Payne, Paloma Faith and Jorja Smith, who received The BRITs Critics’ Choice Award. Emma Willis hosted the show.

Related Tim McGraw-Faith Hill Song Co-Written by Ed Sheeran Hit With Lawsuit That Claims 'Blatant Copying' Rihanna, Taylor Swift, Ed Sheeran Lead iHeartRadio Music Awards Nominees

The BRIT Awards take place on Feb. 21 at London’s O2 Arena, with actor-comedian Jack Whitehall hosting. Steve Mac will receive the award for British Producer of the Year during the ceremony. Among the acts to perform on the day will be Sheeran, Foo Fighters, Stormzy, Rag’n’Bone Man, Sam Smith and Lipa.

THE BRIT NOMINATIONS

BRITISH MALE SOLO ARTIST

Ed Sheeran – Asylum, Warner Music UK

Liam Gallagher – Warner Bros, Warner Music UK

Loyle Carner – AMF, Universal Music UK

Rag’n’Bone Man – Best Laid Plans/Columbia, Sony Music UK

Stormzy – Merky, Distributor: ADA

BRITISH FEMALE SOLO ARTIST

Dua Lipa – Warner Bros, Warner Music UK

Jessie Ware – Island/PMR Records, Universal Music

Kate Tempest – Fiction Records, Universal Music

Laura Marling – More Alarming, Kobalt

Paloma Faith – RCA, Sony Music UK

BRITISH GROUP

Gorillaz – Parlophone, Warner Music UK

London Grammar – Ministry of Sound, Sony Music UK

Royal Blood – Warner Bros, Warner Music UK

Wolf Alice – Dirty Hit, Dirty Hit

The xx – Young Turks, XL Beggars

BRITISH BREAKTHROUGH ACT

(Top five selected by The Academy. Public vote.)

Dave

Dua Lipa – Warner Bros, Warner Music UK

J Hus – Black Butter, Sony Music UK

Loyle Carner – AMF, Universal Music UK

Sampha – Young Turks, XL Beggars

CRITICS’ CHOICE

(Identified by a panel made up of media critics.)

Winner: Jorja Smith

Mabel – Polydor, Universal Music

Stefflon – Don Polydor, Universal Music

BRITISH PRODUCER OF THE YEAR

(Identified by a panel of A&R Executives reviewing a shortlist compiled by official PPL data)

Winner: Steve Mac

BRITISH SINGLE

(Top ten identified by overall sales success in the calendar year. Winner voted for by The Academy.)

Calvin Harris Ft Pharrell Williams/Katy Perry/Big Sean – “Feels” – Columbia, Sony Music UK

Clean Bandit Ft Zara Larsson – “Symphony” – Atlantic, Warner Music UK

Dua Lipa – “New Rules” – Warner Bros, Warner Music UK

Ed Sheeran – “Shape Of You” – Asylum, Warner Music UK

J Hus – “Did You See” – Black Butter, Sony Music UK

Jax Jones Ft Raye – “You Don’t Know Me” – Polydor, Universal Music

Jonas Blue Ft William Singe – “Mama” – Positiva, Universal Music

Liam Payne Ft Quavo – “Strip That Down” – Capitol, Universal Music

Little Mix – “Touch” – Syco Music, Sony Music UK

Rag’n’Bone Man – “Human” – Best Laid Plans/Columbia, Sony Music UK

BRITISH ALBUM OF THE YEAR

Dua Lipa – “Dua Lipa” – Warner Bros, Warner Music UK

Ed Sheeran – “Divide” – Asylum, Warner Music UK

J Hus – “Common Sense” – Black Butter, Sony Music UK

Rag’n’Bone Man “Human” – Best Laid Plans/Columbia, Sony Music UK

Stormzy – “Gang Signs & Prayer” – Merky, Distributor: ADA

BRITISH ARTIST VIDEO OF THE YEAR

(Top ten identified by YouTube/Vevo views. Public social vote to identify shortlist of five. Winner identified during live social vote during TV broadcast on Feb. 21.)

Anne-Marie – “Ciao Adios” – Asylum/Major Tom’s, Warner Music UK

Calvin Harris Ft Pharrell Williams/Katy Perry/Big Sean – “Feels” – Columbia, Sony Music UK

Clean Bandit Ft Zara Larsson – “Symphony” – Atlantic, Warner Music UK

Dua Lipa – “New Rules” – Warner Bros, Warner Music UK

Ed Sheeran – “Shape Of You” – Asylum, Warner Music UK

Harry Styles – “Sign Of The Times” – Columbia, Sony Music UK

Jonas Blue Ft William Singe – “Mama” – Positiva, Universal Music

Liam Payne Ft Quavo “Strip That Down” – Capitol, Universal Music

Little Mix – “Touch” – Syco Music, Sony Music UK

ZAYN and Taylor Swift – “I Don’t Wanna Live Forever” (Fifty Shades Darker Soundtrack) – RCA/Republic Records, Sony Music/Universal Music

INTERNATIONAL MALE SOLO ARTIST

Beck – EMI, Universal Music

Childish Gambino – Glassnote, Universal Music

DJ Khaled – Black Butter/We The Best, Sony Music UK

Drake – Cash Money/Republic Records, Universal Music

Kendrick Lamar – Interscope, Universal Music

INTERNATIONAL FEMALE SOLO ARTIST

Alicia Keys – RCA, Sony Music UK

Björk – One Little Indian/Universal Music

Lorde Virgin – Universal Music

P!nk – RCA, Sony Music UK

Taylor Swift – EMI, Universal Music

INTERNATIONAL GROUP

Arcade Fire – Columbia, Sony Music UK

Foo Fighters – Columbia, Sony Music UK

Haim Polydor – Universal Music

The Killers – EMI, Universal Music

LCD Soundsystem – Columbia/DFA, Sony Music UK