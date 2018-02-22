Father John Misty, Reggae Night on Tap for KCRW’s Summer Concert Slate

Santa Monica-based public radio station KCRW has announced the 20th summer of the World Festival concert series at the Hollywood Bowl. Among the headliners are Flying Lotus and Little Dragon (June 17), Father John Misty and Gillian Welch (June 24), as well as the 17th Reggae Night (July 10) featuring Beres Hammond (the “African Bob Marley”), Alpha Blondy and Protoje.

The 20th season of KCRW’s World Music Festival at the Bowl promises a 3D “space-age voyage” for its opening show featuring Flying Lotus and Swedish electro-pop outfit Little Dragon. The next week features the lush vocal and orchestral stylings of Father John Misty, whose “Pure Comedy” album won a Grammy last month, while Welch with partner David Rawlings will perform an intimate set of acoustic music.

Also on the lineup are Bon Iver and Tu Dance, whose West Coast premiere is set for Aug. 5. The Minnesota-based Tu Dance combines modern dance, classical ballet and African moves and is choreographed by Uri Sands. Bon Iver’s Justin Vernon performs new music for the production.

Rounding out the summer season are shows by Los Angeles-based Grizzly Bear, TV on the Radio and Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith (Sept. 23).

Head over to the Hollywood Bowl website for additional information.