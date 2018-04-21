Coachella Recreated Eminem’s ‘Mom’s Spaghetti’ Because of Course It Did

The past few years, nearly as much hype has been made of Coachella’s food lineup as the music, and this year has been no different: concepts from major restaurateurs, including NY’s David Chang and LA’s Stephane Bombet, are among the fests’ many food booths.

But it’s not been their fried chicken sandwiches and poke bowls that have inspired the most bite buzz this year: that’d be Mom‘s Spaghetti, a Coachella-only pop-up inspired by (and endorsed by) Sunday headliner Eminem, named after a throwaway line from “Lose Yourself,” and serving — you guessed it — spaghetti and meatballs.