Rihanna, DJ Khaled Seduce Grammys with ‘Wild Thoughts’ Performance (Watch)

Rihanna took the Grammy stage on Sunday for a seductive performance of hit “Wild Thoughts,” alongside DJ Khaled and Bryson Tiller.

The singer, nominated at the ceremony for best rap/sung performance for Kendrick Lamar’s “LOYALTY,” on which she’s featured, performed surrounded by a parcel of dancers. “Wild Thoughts” reached the top of the charts in August.

This year’s awards show performance is a first for Tiller and Khaled, who at the time of the song’s announcement, tweeted, “I’m so #GRATEFUL for this opportunity!! #FANLUV the key is – dont stop !!! I never gave up!!,” with a series of key emojis. Rihanna, an eight-time Grammy winner, sang hit “Four Five Seconds” with Kanye West and Paul McCartney at the 2015 awards, “Stay” in 2013, and “We Found Love” in 2012.

The 60th annual Grammys return to New York this Sunday for the first time in 15 years and feature performances from nominees Kendrick Lamar, Bruno Mars, Kesha and Pink. The show will be broadcast live from Madison Square Garden at 4:30 p.m. PT/7:30 p.m. ET on CBS. “The Late Late Show” host James Corden returns to emcee the ceremony for a second year.

Here’s the full list of Grammy nominees.