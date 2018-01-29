Rihanna, DJ Khaled Seduce Grammys with ‘Wild Thoughts’ Performance (Watch)

By

Kirsten's Most Recent Stories

View All

Rihanna took the Grammy stage on Sunday for a seductive performance of hit “Wild Thoughts,” alongside DJ Khaled and Bryson Tiller.

The singer, nominated at the ceremony for best rap/sung performance for Kendrick Lamar’s “LOYALTY,” on which she’s featured, performed surrounded by a parcel of dancers. “Wild Thoughts” reached the top of the charts in August.

This year’s awards show performance is a first for Tiller and Khaled, who at the time of the song’s announcement, tweeted, “I’m so #GRATEFUL for this opportunity!! #FANLUV the key is – dont stop !!! I never gave up!!,” with a series of key emojis. Rihanna, an eight-time Grammy winner, sang hit “Four Five Seconds” with Kanye West and Paul McCartney at the 2015 awards, “Stay” in 2013, and “We Found Love” in 2012.

The 60th annual Grammys return to New York this Sunday for the first time in 15 years and feature performances from nominees Kendrick Lamar, Bruno Mars, Kesha and Pink. The show will be broadcast live from Madison Square Garden at 4:30 p.m. PT/7:30 p.m. ET on CBS. “The Late Late Show” host James Corden returns to emcee the ceremony for a second year.

Here’s the full list of Grammy nominees.

More Music

  • James Corden Grammys Host

    Grammy Awards Review: A Slick Ceremony With A Few Moments of Urgency

    Rihanna took the Grammy stage on Sunday for a seductive performance of hit “Wild Thoughts,” alongside DJ Khaled and Bryson Tiller. The singer, nominated at the ceremony for best rap/sung performance for Kendrick Lamar’s “LOYALTY,” on which she’s featured, performed surrounded by a parcel of dancers. “Wild Thoughts” reached the top of the charts in […]

  • Logic Says 'You Are Not A

    Logic at Grammys : 'Beautiful' Countries, 'You Are Not A S---hole'

    Rihanna took the Grammy stage on Sunday for a seductive performance of hit “Wild Thoughts,” alongside DJ Khaled and Bryson Tiller. The singer, nominated at the ceremony for best rap/sung performance for Kendrick Lamar’s “LOYALTY,” on which she’s featured, performed surrounded by a parcel of dancers. “Wild Thoughts” reached the top of the charts in […]

  • Bruno Mars Grammys

    Bruno Mars Caps Grammys Sweep With Album of the Year Win

    Rihanna took the Grammy stage on Sunday for a seductive performance of hit “Wild Thoughts,” alongside DJ Khaled and Bryson Tiller. The singer, nominated at the ceremony for best rap/sung performance for Kendrick Lamar’s “LOYALTY,” on which she’s featured, performed surrounded by a parcel of dancers. “Wild Thoughts” reached the top of the charts in […]

  • Bruno Mars Kendrick Lamar Grammy Wins

    Grammys 2018: Bruno Mars, Kendrick Lamar Win Big; Jay-Z Shut Out

    Rihanna took the Grammy stage on Sunday for a seductive performance of hit “Wild Thoughts,” alongside DJ Khaled and Bryson Tiller. The singer, nominated at the ceremony for best rap/sung performance for Kendrick Lamar’s “LOYALTY,” on which she’s featured, performed surrounded by a parcel of dancers. “Wild Thoughts” reached the top of the charts in […]

  • Bruno Mars Wins Album of the

    Bruno Mars' '24K Magic' Wins Grammy for Record of the Year

    Rihanna took the Grammy stage on Sunday for a seductive performance of hit “Wild Thoughts,” alongside DJ Khaled and Bryson Tiller. The singer, nominated at the ceremony for best rap/sung performance for Kendrick Lamar’s “LOYALTY,” on which she’s featured, performed surrounded by a parcel of dancers. “Wild Thoughts” reached the top of the charts in […]

  • Miley Cyrus Elton John Grammys Performance

    Elton John and Miley Cyrus Perform 'Tiny Dancer' at 2018 Grammy Awards

    Rihanna took the Grammy stage on Sunday for a seductive performance of hit “Wild Thoughts,” alongside DJ Khaled and Bryson Tiller. The singer, nominated at the ceremony for best rap/sung performance for Kendrick Lamar’s “LOYALTY,” on which she’s featured, performed surrounded by a parcel of dancers. “Wild Thoughts” reached the top of the charts in […]

  • Hillary Grammys Fire and Fury

    Hillary Clinton Reads 'Fire and Fury' at the Grammys (Watch)

    Rihanna took the Grammy stage on Sunday for a seductive performance of hit “Wild Thoughts,” alongside DJ Khaled and Bryson Tiller. The singer, nominated at the ceremony for best rap/sung performance for Kendrick Lamar’s “LOYALTY,” on which she’s featured, performed surrounded by a parcel of dancers. “Wild Thoughts” reached the top of the charts in […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad