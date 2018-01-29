Logic at Grammys : 'Beautiful' Countries, 'You Are Not A S---hole'

During the final performance of Sunday night’s Grammy Awards, Logic paused at the end of his performance of his hit “1-800-273-8255” to proclaim, “You are not a s—hole.”

Logic was referring to El Salvador, Haiti, and several African countries that Donald Trump reportedly referred to by the epithet during a bipartisan immigration meeting. His word choice was bleeped on the CBS telecast while he performed on stage, accompanied by Alessia Cara and Khalid. Variety editor Cynthia Littleton, who was in the room for the performance, tweeted that there was a “standing ovation all the way in the cheap seats to Logic’s reference to ‘you are not a s—hole’ during his anti-suicide song performance. That song was rehearsed on Friday but not with s—hole line.”

The singer landed two Grammy nominations for the song, which highlights the suicide hotline and stresses that suicide isn’t the answer. It was nominated for song of the year and best music video and marked Logic’s first two Grammy nods.

Standing ovation all the way in the cheap seats to Logic’s reference to “you are not a shithole” during his anti suicide song performance. That song was rehearsed on Friday but not with shithole line. #grammys — Cynthia Littleton (@Variety_Cynthia) January 29, 2018

The line was part of a larger speech in which Logic addressed marginalized communities and encouraged them to stay strong. Read the full speech below.

“Black is beautiful, hate is ugly. Women are as precious as they are stronger than any man I’ve ever met. And unto them, I say stand tall and crush all predators under the weight of your heart that is full of the love they will never take away from you. Be not scared to use your voice! Especially in instances like these when you have the opportunity! Stand and fight for those who are not weak, but have yet to discover the strength that the evil of this world has done its best to conceal.”

“To all the beautiful countries filled with culture, diversity and thousands of years of history. You are not a s—hole. You are beautiful. And lastly, on behalf of those who fight for equality in a world that is not equal, not just and not ready for the change we are here to bring. I say unto you bring us your tired, your poor, and any immigrant who seeks refuge. For together we can build not just a better country, but a world that is destined to be united.”

The 60th annual Grammys returned to New York this Sunday for the first time in 15 years and featured performances from nominees Kendrick Lamar, Bruno Mars, Kesha, and Pink. The show was broadcasted live from Madison Square Garden. “The Late Late Show” host Corden returned to emcee the ceremony for a second year.

Here’s the full list of Grammy winners.