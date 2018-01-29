Kendrick Lamar Endorses Jay-Z for President in Grammys Acceptance Speech

In his acceptance speech for best rap album at Sunday night’s Grammy Awards, Kendrick Lamar backed a Jay-Z presidential run.

After receiving his award, Lamar, who is up for seven Grammys for his “Damn” album, gave his thanks and yelled, “Jay for president!” before leaving the stage.

Lamar beat out Jay-Z’s “4:44” in the best rap album category after citing him as an inspiration, along with Migos’ “Culture,” Rapsody’s “Laila’s Wisdom,” and Tyler, The Creator’s “Flower Boy.”

In addition to his many nods, including album of the year and record of the year for “Humble,” Lamar opened the Grammys with a politically charged performance.

The opener, which included a performance of his and U2’s “XXX” and a guest appearance by Dave Chappelle, started with Lamar in front of an American flag side-by-side with men dressed in soldiers’ uniforms. Later, as the screen behind him read “This is a satire by Kendrick Lamar,” he performed “DNA” as dancers in red hoodies fell amid the sound of gunshots.

The Grammys returned to New York this Sunday for the first time in 15 years and featured performances from nominees Bruno Mars, Elton John, Kesha, and Pink.

Here’s the full list of Grammy nominees.

