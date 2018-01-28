Carrie Fisher Wins 2018 Grammy for Best Spoken Word

Carrie Fisher Gary
CREDIT: MediaPunch/REX/Shutterstock

At Sunday’s Grammy Awards, Carrie Fisher was honored for best spoken word album for her book “The Princess Diarist.”

The 2016 memoir was inspired by the diary entries that Fisher wrote while working on the first “Star Wars” film in 1977.  Released five weeks before her death on Dec. 27, 2016, Fisher’s fourth book revealed even more details from her past, including an onset affair with co-star Harrison Ford.

Also nominated in the Spoken Word category was Neil deGrasse Tyson, for “Astrophysics For People In A Hurry,” Bruce Springsteen for “Born to Run,” Shelly Peiken for “Confessions Of A Serial Songwriter,” and Bernie Sanders and Mark Ruffalo for “Our Revolution: A Future to Believe In.”

This was Fisher’s second Grammy nomination and first win, following her nod for spoken word for her 2008 book “Wishful Drinking.” The actress died after she stopped breathing on a plane returning home to Los Angeles after finishing the European leg of her “The Princess Diarist” book tour.

The award was announced during the Grammy’s premiere ceremony in advance of Sunday night’s show, which can be watched live on Grammy.com starting at 12 p.m. PT/ 3 p.m. ET.

The Grammys return to New York this Sunday for the first time in 15 years and feature performances from nominees Kendrick Lamar, Bruno Mars, Kesha and Pink. The show will be broadcast live from Madison Square Garden at 4:30 p.m. PT/7:30 p.m. ET on CBS. “The Late Late Show” host James Corden returns to emcee the ceremony for a second year.

Here’s the full list of Grammy nominees.

 

