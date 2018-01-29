Cardi B Says She Has ‘Butterflies in My Vagina’ at Grammys

Cardi B’s first Grammys has her feeling butterflies — everywhere.

In an interview with E!’s Giuliana Rancic on Sunday’s award show red carpet, Cardi B said, “I’m feeling good, I’m feeling overwhelmed, nervous, everything.”

“I feel it all, butterflies in my stomach and vagina,” she added, causing Rancic to pause for a few notable seconds before continuing the conversation.

Cardi B landed her first two Grammy nominations this year, best rap song and best rap performance, both for her hit “Bodak Yellow.” Cardi will also take the Grammy stage with Bruno Mars to perform their new collaboration “Finesse” during the show.

Dressed in a white lace gown, the rapper joined the music industry in its support of the #MeToo and Time’s Up movements by sporting a white rose with her look. Following the impact of the Golden Globes red carpet blackout, the Grammys have responded with their own statement, with many artists wearing white roses on the red carpet.

The Grammys return to New York this Sunday for the first time in 15 years and feature performances from nominees Kendrick Lamar, U2, Elton John, Kesha and Pink. The show will be broadcast live from Madison Square Garden at 4:30 p.m. PT/7:30 p.m. ET on CBS. “The Late Late Show” host James Corden returns to emcee the ceremony for a second year.

