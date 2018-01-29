Bruno Mars’ ’24K Magic’ Wins Grammy for Record of the Year

Bruno Mars took home the Grammy for record of the year on Sunday night.

Mars beat out Childish Gambino’s “Redbone,” Jay-Z’s “The Story of O.J.,” Kendrick Lamar’s “HUMBLE.,” and Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee featuring Justin Bieber’s “Despacito.”

“24K Magic” is also nominated for album of the year, the last award to be announced at the Grammys.

Record of the year recognizes the best artist performance, while also honoring the work of producers, recording engineers, mixers, and mastering engineers.

“Despacito” was considered the favorite going into the Grammys, after taking over the American airwaves and pop culture with its Puerto Rican influence. The song spent 16 weeks at the top of Billboard’s Hot 100 chart, tying for the longest run in history, and became the most-streamed song of all time, with more than 4.6 billion plays worldwide. The music video also generated more than 4.5 billion views on YouTube.

Last year’s record of the year honor went to Adele for “Hello,” one of the five Grammys she won for her third album, “25.”

The award marks Mars’ fifth Grammy from 2018 alone and ninth Grammy in total. He also won song of the year, best R&B performance, and best R&B song for “That’s What I Like,” and best R&B album for “24K Magic.” His other Grammys include last year’s album of the year for “25,” and record of the year and best pop duo/group performance for “Uptown Funk” in 2016. He also won the best pop vocal album for “Unorthodox Jukebox” in 2014.