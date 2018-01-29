Bruno Mars’ ‘That’s What I Like’ Wins Grammy for Song of the Year

By

Bruno Mars Grammys
CREDIT: Matt Sayles/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

The Grammy for song of the year went to Bruno Mars at Sunday night’s show for his hit “That’s What I Like.”

The song beat out Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee featuring Justin Bieber’s “Despacito,” Jay-Z’s “4:44,” Julia Michaels’ “Issues,” and Logic featuring Alessia Cara and Khalid’s “1-800-273-8255.”

Christopher Brody Brown, James Fauntleroy, Philip Lawrence, Bruno Mars, Ray Charles McCullough II, Jeremy Reeves, and Ray Romulus & Jonathan Yip are credited as songwriters on “That’s What I Like.”

Song of the year recognizes the artists and songwriters behind a hit track.

Grammy predictors were split on this year’s song of the year honor, with some backing international smash “Despacito,” which broke chart and streaming records, as it became the most-streamed song in the world, and others going with Mars’ “That’s What I Like,” which also topped the charts this summer.

It marks an already solid night for Mars, who gave a rousing performance of “Finesse” with Cardi B. “That’s What I Like” had already won best R&B song and performance earlier in the night, while Mars also won best R&B album for “24k Magic.” He’s up for album and record of the year.

Last year’s song of the year honor went to Adele for “Hello,” one of the five Grammys she won for her third album, “25.”

