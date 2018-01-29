Bruno Mars Caps Grammys Sweep With Album of the Year Win

By

Ariana's Most Recent Stories

View All
Bruno Mars Grammys
CREDIT: Matt Sayles/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Bruno Mars took home the most coveted prize of the night, winning album of the year at the 60th Grammy Awards on Sunday.

In a stacked category with Jay-Z’s “4:44,” Lorde’s “Melodrama,” Kendrick Lamar’s “DAMN.,” and Childish Gambino’s “Awaken, My Love!” Mars won for his 2017 hit-filled album “24K Magic.”

The prestigious award is presented to the main artist, producers, sound engineers, and featured artists on the album.

The win caps off a great night for Mars. He won all seven awards that he was nominated for: album and record of the year for “24K Magic” and song of the year for “That’s What I Like;” best R&B performance and best R&B song for “That’s What I Like.” “24K Magic” was also awarded best engineered album (non-classical) and best R&B album.

Jay-Z led the nominations for the awards show with eight. Lamar followed with seven nods. The album of the year category was noticeably more diverse compared to previous years, but still predominantly male with Lorde the only female nominated. Variety readers predicted in a poll that Lamar’s “DAMN.” featuring the single “HUMBLE.” would win. Lamar was previously nominated in 2015 for “To Pimp a Butterfly,” but lost to Taylor Swift’s “1989”.

Last year, Adele’s “25” beat Beyoncé’s “Lemonade” for the album of the year title.

More Music

  • James Corden Grammys Host

    Grammy Awards Review: A Slick Ceremony With A Few Moments of Urgency

    Bruno Mars took home the most coveted prize of the night, winning album of the year at the 60th Grammy Awards on Sunday. In a stacked category with Jay-Z’s “4:44,” Lorde’s “Melodrama,” Kendrick Lamar’s “DAMN.,” and Childish Gambino’s “Awaken, My Love!” Mars won for his 2017 hit-filled album “24K Magic.” The prestigious award is presented to the […]

  • Logic Says 'You Are Not A

    Logic at Grammys : 'Beautiful' Countries, 'You Are Not A S---hole'

    Bruno Mars took home the most coveted prize of the night, winning album of the year at the 60th Grammy Awards on Sunday. In a stacked category with Jay-Z’s “4:44,” Lorde’s “Melodrama,” Kendrick Lamar’s “DAMN.,” and Childish Gambino’s “Awaken, My Love!” Mars won for his 2017 hit-filled album “24K Magic.” The prestigious award is presented to the […]

  • Bruno Mars Grammys

    Bruno Mars Caps Grammys Sweep With Album of the Year Win

    Bruno Mars took home the most coveted prize of the night, winning album of the year at the 60th Grammy Awards on Sunday. In a stacked category with Jay-Z’s “4:44,” Lorde’s “Melodrama,” Kendrick Lamar’s “DAMN.,” and Childish Gambino’s “Awaken, My Love!” Mars won for his 2017 hit-filled album “24K Magic.” The prestigious award is presented to the […]

  • Bruno Mars Kendrick Lamar Grammy Wins

    Grammys 2018: Bruno Mars, Kendrick Lamar Win Big; Jay-Z Shut Out

    Bruno Mars took home the most coveted prize of the night, winning album of the year at the 60th Grammy Awards on Sunday. In a stacked category with Jay-Z’s “4:44,” Lorde’s “Melodrama,” Kendrick Lamar’s “DAMN.,” and Childish Gambino’s “Awaken, My Love!” Mars won for his 2017 hit-filled album “24K Magic.” The prestigious award is presented to the […]

  • Bruno Mars Wins Album of the

    Bruno Mars' '24K Magic' Wins Grammy for Record of the Year

    Bruno Mars took home the most coveted prize of the night, winning album of the year at the 60th Grammy Awards on Sunday. In a stacked category with Jay-Z’s “4:44,” Lorde’s “Melodrama,” Kendrick Lamar’s “DAMN.,” and Childish Gambino’s “Awaken, My Love!” Mars won for his 2017 hit-filled album “24K Magic.” The prestigious award is presented to the […]

  • Miley Cyrus Elton John Grammys Performance

    Elton John and Miley Cyrus Perform 'Tiny Dancer' at 2018 Grammy Awards

    Bruno Mars took home the most coveted prize of the night, winning album of the year at the 60th Grammy Awards on Sunday. In a stacked category with Jay-Z’s “4:44,” Lorde’s “Melodrama,” Kendrick Lamar’s “DAMN.,” and Childish Gambino’s “Awaken, My Love!” Mars won for his 2017 hit-filled album “24K Magic.” The prestigious award is presented to the […]

  • Hillary Grammys Fire and Fury

    Hillary Clinton Reads 'Fire and Fury' at the Grammys (Watch)

    Bruno Mars took home the most coveted prize of the night, winning album of the year at the 60th Grammy Awards on Sunday. In a stacked category with Jay-Z’s “4:44,” Lorde’s “Melodrama,” Kendrick Lamar’s “DAMN.,” and Childish Gambino’s “Awaken, My Love!” Mars won for his 2017 hit-filled album “24K Magic.” The prestigious award is presented to the […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad