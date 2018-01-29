Bruno Mars Caps Grammys Sweep With Album of the Year Win

Bruno Mars took home the most coveted prize of the night, winning album of the year at the 60th Grammy Awards on Sunday.

In a stacked category with Jay-Z’s “4:44,” Lorde’s “Melodrama,” Kendrick Lamar’s “DAMN.,” and Childish Gambino’s “Awaken, My Love!” Mars won for his 2017 hit-filled album “24K Magic.”

The prestigious award is presented to the main artist, producers, sound engineers, and featured artists on the album.

The win caps off a great night for Mars. He won all seven awards that he was nominated for: album and record of the year for “24K Magic” and song of the year for “That’s What I Like;” best R&B performance and best R&B song for “That’s What I Like.” “24K Magic” was also awarded best engineered album (non-classical) and best R&B album.

Jay-Z led the nominations for the awards show with eight. Lamar followed with seven nods. The album of the year category was noticeably more diverse compared to previous years, but still predominantly male with Lorde the only female nominated. Variety readers predicted in a poll that Lamar’s “DAMN.” featuring the single “HUMBLE.” would win. Lamar was previously nominated in 2015 for “To Pimp a Butterfly,” but lost to Taylor Swift’s “1989”.

Last year, Adele’s “25” beat Beyoncé’s “Lemonade” for the album of the year title.