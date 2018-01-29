Best New Artist Grammy Winner Alessia Cara: ‘Support Real Music and Real Artists’

By

Ariana's Most Recent Stories

View All
Alessia Cara Grammys
CREDIT: Matt Sayles/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Despite competing against an impressive group of nominees, Alessia Cara was awarded the best new artist prize at the 60th Grammy Awards Sunday night.

Cara beat out Khalid, Lil Uzi Vert, SZA, and Julia Michaels to receive the title of best new artist.

The singer, who admitted her nervousness while accepting the award, said, “You think I’d have the speech thing down, but I absolutely don’t.”

“Support real music and real artists because everyone deserves the same shot,” she added. “That goes for everyone. Not just those in the music industry.”

Cara was frequently heard on the radio last year with her single “Scars to Your Beautiful” and her feature on Logic’s “1-800-273-8255.” Fellow nominee Khalid was also featured on Logic’s suicide prevention song and broke into the music scene with hit “Young Dumb & Broke.”

Newcomer SZA was the most nominated female artist of the awards with five nods, including best R&B performance and best R&B song.

Best new artist is awarded to a musician who recently became a powerful force in the music industry. Chance The Rapper won last year, and Meghan Trainor won the year prior. Variety readers who took the best new artist poll predicted SZA would win.

More Music

  • J.D. McCrary Performed With Childish Gambino

    The Kid Who Performed With Childish Gambino at the Grammys Is J.D. McCrary

    Despite competing against an impressive group of nominees, Alessia Cara was awarded the best new artist prize at the 60th Grammy Awards Sunday night. Cara beat out Khalid, Lil Uzi Vert, SZA, and Julia Michaels to receive the title of best new artist. The singer, who admitted her nervousness while accepting the award, said, “You think I’d […]

  • Kendrick Lamar Best Rap Album Grammys

    Kendrick Lamar Endorses Jay-Z for President in Grammys Acceptance Speech

    Despite competing against an impressive group of nominees, Alessia Cara was awarded the best new artist prize at the 60th Grammy Awards Sunday night. Cara beat out Khalid, Lil Uzi Vert, SZA, and Julia Michaels to receive the title of best new artist. The singer, who admitted her nervousness while accepting the award, said, “You think I’d […]

  • Cardi B Grammys

    Cardi B Says She Has 'Butterflies in My Vagina' at Grammys

    Despite competing against an impressive group of nominees, Alessia Cara was awarded the best new artist prize at the 60th Grammy Awards Sunday night. Cara beat out Khalid, Lil Uzi Vert, SZA, and Julia Michaels to receive the title of best new artist. The singer, who admitted her nervousness while accepting the award, said, “You think I’d […]

  • Grammy Awards NYC

    Old Spice Sniffs Grammy Advertising for First Time

    Despite competing against an impressive group of nominees, Alessia Cara was awarded the best new artist prize at the 60th Grammy Awards Sunday night. Cara beat out Khalid, Lil Uzi Vert, SZA, and Julia Michaels to receive the title of best new artist. The singer, who admitted her nervousness while accepting the award, said, “You think I’d […]

  • Alessia Cara Grammys

    Best New Artist Grammy Winner Alessia Cara: 'Support Real Music and Real Artists'

    Despite competing against an impressive group of nominees, Alessia Cara was awarded the best new artist prize at the 60th Grammy Awards Sunday night. Cara beat out Khalid, Lil Uzi Vert, SZA, and Julia Michaels to receive the title of best new artist. The singer, who admitted her nervousness while accepting the award, said, “You think I’d […]

  • Lady Gaga Grammys Performance

    Lady Gaga Sneaks 'Time's Up' Into Grammys Performance (Watch)

    Despite competing against an impressive group of nominees, Alessia Cara was awarded the best new artist prize at the 60th Grammy Awards Sunday night. Cara beat out Khalid, Lil Uzi Vert, SZA, and Julia Michaels to receive the title of best new artist. The singer, who admitted her nervousness while accepting the award, said, “You think I’d […]

  • 2018 Grammy Awards Opens with Performance

    Kendrick Lamar, U2, Dave Chappelle Open Grammys With Politically Charged Performance

    Despite competing against an impressive group of nominees, Alessia Cara was awarded the best new artist prize at the 60th Grammy Awards Sunday night. Cara beat out Khalid, Lil Uzi Vert, SZA, and Julia Michaels to receive the title of best new artist. The singer, who admitted her nervousness while accepting the award, said, “You think I’d […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad