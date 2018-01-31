Tencent, Sony Launch Liquid State Electronic Dance Music Label

Sony Music Entertainment and China’s Tencent Music Entertainment group have jointly launched Liquid State, a new music label specializing in electronic dance music (EDM).

The label will represent local talent from Asia and also incorporate live touring and club events. The launch announcement was made at an event in Hong Kong on Wednesday.

Among the first acts to work with Liquid State is top-selling Alan Walker. Currently a Soy Music artist, he expects to release several collaborations through Liquid State in 2018. Others include China’s Chris Lee, Senugri, a member of South Korean collective Bigbang, and Hong Kong’s actor, singer, investor and TV presenter Nicholas Tse.

Sony Music and Tencent, China’s largest social media, games and music conglomerate, have an existing strategic deal in place, originally signed in December 2014. It gives Tencent the ability to distribute Sony Music’s repertoire via its QQ Music services and to manage the online distribution of Sony Music’s repertoire to legitimate local Chinese audio online music services in mainland China.

“These are exciting times for the music industry and Liquid State has been created to support and enhance the discovery and development of electronic and EDM talent across the Asia region,” Sony Music Australia CEO and chairman Denis Handlin said in a statement.

