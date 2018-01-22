You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Amazon Prime Music to Launch in India After Saregama, Zee Content Deals

Dangal
Amazon is to launch Amazon Prime Music in India in the coming weeks. Prior to launch the company has struck a partnership with Indian label Saregama to stream its catalog content. A second content deal was signed with Zee Music.

Vintage music remains highly popular in India. Saregama is one of India’s oldest labels with 117,000 tracks spread over 15,000 albums and various Indian languages. Saregama’s catalogue features most of the classics of Indian cinema, including “Guide,” “Waqt,” “Don,” and “Kati Patang.”

All will be available to Amazon Prime subscribers without additional charge and without commercials when the music service is added to the company’s Indian bundle.

“At launch, Amazon Prime Music listeners will enjoy hundreds of especially hand-curated playlists across their favorite eras, genres, and artists,” said Sahas Malhotra, director Amazon Music, India.

Film music is the core of the Indian music industry. The Zee deal covers some 450 film soundtracks — including “Dangal,” “Raees,” “Sairat,” and “Udta Punjab” and upcoming releases “Padman,” “Student of the Year 2,” “Aiyaary,” “Drive,” and “Gold” — and albums from 250 musicians.

