‘Peter Rabbit’ Tops Studios’ TV Ad Spending

In this week’s edition of the Variety Movie Commercial Tracker, powered by the TV advertising attention analytics company iSpot.tv, Columbia Pictures claims the top spot in spending with “Peter Rabbit.”
Ads placed for the fantasy/adventure film had an estimated media value of $5.69 million through Sunday for 1,060 national ad airings on 31 networks. (Spend figures are based on estimates generated from Jan. 22-28. Estimates may be updated after the chart is posted as new information becomes available.) Columbia focused on a family-oriented audience, allocating spend across networks such as Nick, Cartoon Network and CBS and during shows including SpongeBob SquarePants, The Loud House and Teen Titans Go!.
Just behind “Peter Rabbit” in second place: Universal Pictures’ “Fifty Shades Freed,” which saw 872 national ad airings across 31 networks, with an estimated media value of $4.6 million.
TV ad placements for Marvel’s “Black Panther” (EMV: $4.08 million), CBS Films’ “Winchester” ($3.74 million) and Warner Bros.’ “The 15:17 to Paris” ($3.07 million) round out the chart.
Notably, “Winchester” had the best iSpot Attention Index (116) in the ranking, getting 16% fewer interruptions than the average movie ad (interruptions include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV).
Top Movie Commercials by Weekly TV Spend
$5.69M – Peter Rabbit
$4.6M – Fifty Shades Freed
$4.08M – Black Panther
$3.74M – Winchester
$3.07M – The 15:17 to Paris
1 Movie titles with a minimum spend of $100,000 for airings detected between 01/22/2018 and 01/28/2018.
* TV Impressions – Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
* Attention Score – Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.
* Attention Index – Represents the Attention of a specific creative or program placement vs the average. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average.
Variety has partnered with iSpot.tv, the real-time TV ad measurement company with attention analytics from more than seven million smart TVs, to bring you this weekly look at what studios are spending to market their movies on TV. Learn more about the iSpot.tv platform and methodology.