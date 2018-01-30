‘Peter Rabbit’ Tops Studios’ TV Ad Spending

In this week’s edition of the Variety Movie Commercial Tracker, powered by the TV advertising attention analytics company iSpot.tv, Columbia Pictures claims the top spot in spending with “Peter Rabbit.”

Ads placed for the fantasy/adventure film had an estimated media value of $5.69 million through Sunday for 1,060 national ad airings on 31 networks. (Spend figures are based on estimates generated from Jan. 22-28. Estimates may be updated after the chart is posted as new information becomes available.) Columbia focused on a family-oriented audience, allocating spend across networks such as Nick, Cartoon Network and CBS and during shows including SpongeBob SquarePants, The Loud House and Teen Titans Go!.

Just behind “Peter Rabbit” in second place: Universal Pictures’ “Fifty Shades Freed,” which saw 872 national ad airings across 31 networks, with an estimated media value of $4.6 million.

TV ad placements for Marvel’s “Black Panther” (EMV: $4.08 million), CBS Films’ “Winchester” ($3.74 million) and Warner Bros.’ “The 15:17 to Paris” ($3.07 million) round out the chart.

Notably, “Winchester” had the best iSpot Attention Index (116) in the ranking, getting 16% fewer interruptions than the average movie ad (interruptions include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV).