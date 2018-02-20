You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Distrib Films US Acquires Locarno’s Jury Prize Winning ‘Good Manners’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Distrib Films U.S. has acquired Juliana Rojas and Marco Dutra’s “Good Manners,” the critically acclaimed Brazilian werewolf drama, for the U.S.

Good Manners” world premiered at Locarno, where it earned strong reviews and took home the Special Jury award. The movie went on to win prizes at Sitges and Gérardmer film festivals. It also played at London and Palm Springs film festivals.

Weaving together fantasy and horror elements, the movie explores the relationship between Clara, a lonely nurse from the outskirts of Sao Paulo, and a mysterious and wealthy woman who hires her.

Francois Scippa-Kohn, president of Distrib Films U.S., described the film as an “unpredictable modern and scary fairy tale” reminiscent of “Let the Right One In.”

“‘Good Manners’ uses the werewolf mythology to depict ongoing social tensions and disparities in modern Brazil with amazing subtlety and stunning visual direction,” said Scippa-Kohn.

Rojas and Dutra previously helmed “Hard Labor,” a tale about economic disparity that played in Cannes’ 2011 Un Certain Regard.

The deal was negotiated between Scippa-Kohn and Eric Schnedecker for Urban Distribution Intl.

Distrib Films is preparing to release the film in theaters in the early fall.

  'Black Panther' Tops Studios' TV Ad Spending

    'Black Panther' Tops Studios' TV Ad Spending

