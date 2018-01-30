Stagecraft Podcast: Victor Garber on ‘Hello, Dolly!’ and His ‘Weird Thing’ About Singing

By
Gordon Cox

Theater Editor

Victor Garber
CREDIT: George Chinsee

After several seasons playing half of the superhero Firestorm in Arrowverse TV shows like “Legends of Tomorrow,” Victor Garber is loving making his Broadway return in “Hello, Dolly!” But he had to get over his fear of singing first.

Garber, who’s starring opposite Bernadette Peters in “Hello, Dolly!,” is no stranger to singing, of course. He’s got a ton of musicals under his belt, including “Godspell” (both onstage and on film) and the original Broadway production of “Sweeney Todd.” But, as he explains in the latest episode of Variety‘s theater podcast, Stagecraft, he developed “a weird thing about singing.”

I had a terror of singing, which somehow developed after I didn’t sing for a long time,” he explains in the episode. “Every time I went to sing, it’s like I’d forgotten, like I was paralyzed.” That musical episode of “The Flash” in which he sang a song with Jesse Martin? “It was very nerve-wracking. It was scary for me.”

He got over it, he says, with the help of well-known voice coach Joan Lader. “I feel quite confident about it,” he says. “But still a little nervous.” He started his run in “Dolly!” Jan. 20.

Garber also talks about what it’s like to be in the rehearsal room with Peters, shares his experiences with comic book and theater fans — and gives the idea of an “Alias” reunion a big thumbs-down.

Download and subscribe to Stagecraft on iTunes, Google Play, Stitcher, and SoundCloud.

