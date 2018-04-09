Uzo Aduba, Janet McTeer Join Roundabout Theatre Company Slate

Uzo Aduba (“Orange is the New Black”) and Janet McTeer (“Jessica Jones,” “A Doll’s House”) have signed on to headline New York stage productions that will play as part of Roundabout Theater Company’s 2018-19 season slate.

Tony winner McTeer, last on Broadway in “Les Liaisons Dangereuses” in 2016, will lead the cast of “Bernhardt/Hamlet,” a new play written by Theresa Rebeck and directed Moritz von Stuelpnagel (“Hand to God,” “Present Laughter”). The world premiere comedy, a Roundabout commission, follows the actress Sarah Bernhardt as she sets out to play “Hamlet” in the famous 1899 production.

Aduba, last on Broadway in the 2011 revival of “Godspell” (and recently on stage in London in “The Maids”), will star in another Roundabout commission, “Toni Stone” by Lydia R. Diamond (“Stick Fly,” “Smart People”). Pam MacKinnon (“The Parisian Woman,” “Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?”) directs the Off Broadway production, in which Aduba will star as the real-life baseball player who became the first woman to play in a professional men’s league when she joined a team in the Negro Leagues in 1953. Diamond’s play is based on Martha Ackerman’s book “Curveball, the Remarkable Story of Toni Stone.”

“Bernhardt/Hamlet” is lined up to open the Roundabout Broadway season with a run that begins previews Sept. 1 ahead of a Sept. 25 opening at the American Airlines Theater, while “Toni Stone,” will have a spring 2019 run at the Laura Pels Theater, one of the Roundabout’s Off Broadway spaces, with the exact start date in May still to be determined. Both shows join a season slate that already includes a revival of “True West” with Ethan Hawke and Paul Dano and a new production of “Kiss Me, Kate” starring Kelli O’Hara.