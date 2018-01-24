‘Tootsie’ Musical Heading to Broadway in 2019

“Tootsie” is on its way to Broadway, setting a pre-Broadway run in Chicago this fall, with producers hoping to open the show in New York in the spring of 2019.

Santino Fontana, the Tony nominee (“Cinderella”) whose screen work includes “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend” and the voice of the devious prince Hans in “Frozen,” will step into the role played by Dustin Hoffman in the 1982 Columbia Pictures comedy. David Yazbek, currently the toast of Broadway with his strong-selling awards contender “The Band’s Visit,” will pen the score with a book by Robert Horn (“Living Single,” “13,” “Dame Edna: Back With a Vengeance”), based on the story by Don McGuire and Larry Gelbart.

Scott Ellis, whose recent Broadway work includes the Roundabout Theatre Company revivals of “She Loves Me” and “On the Twentieth Century,” directs, with Denis Jones (“Holiday Inn”) on board to choreograph.

“Tootsie,” a comedy about a difficult actor who adopts a new female persona to land a job, is the first project to come to fruition from a partnership between Scott Sanders Productions (“The Color Purple,” “The Pee-wee Herman Show”) and Sony Pictures. Sanders is also the head of global entertainment at Westfield Corporation, which acquired Scott Sanders Productions in 2016.

The film, which rang in more than $175 million at the U.S. box office when it was released, lends the musical a fondly remembered and instantly recognizable title. But the comedy also touches on issues of gender politics and identity that will need to be addressed with renewed care in the current climate. (Hoffman himself has recently faced allegations of misconduct.)

“Tootsie” is set to run Sept. 11 to Oct. 14 at the Cadillac Palace Theatre in Chicago. Exact dates and theater for a Broadway run, as well as further casting details, remain to be set.