Tatiana Maslany to Star Off Broadway in ‘Mary Page Marlowe’

Gordon Cox

Tatiana Maslany
Tatiana Maslany, who won an Emmy for her performance in BBC America series “Orphan Black,” will star Off Broadway in Tracy Letts’ “Mary Page Marlowe.”

Maslany will be one of five actresses to portray the title role in the play, which looks back on a series of moments throughout one woman’s life. The play by Letts, who won a Tony and a Pulitzer for “August: Osage County,” premiered in 2016 at Steppenwolf in Chicago; the New York production at Second Stage Theater will be helmed by fast-rising director Lila Neugebauer (“The Wolves,” “At Home at the Zoo”).

Maslany, who’ll make her New York stage debut in “Mary Page Marlowe,” is circling back to Second Stage after she had been scheduled to star in a 2015 production of Neil LaBute’s “The Way We Get By,” but had to pull out because of a filming commitment. Her run in “Orphan Black” wrapped up last year, and she also recently appeared in the film “Stronger” opposite Jake Gyllenhaal. She’s now in production for “Destroyer,” with Nicole Kidman, and recently finished production on “Pink Wall” with Jay Duplass.

“Mary Page Marlowe” will begin performances at Second Stage’s Off Broadway venue June 19 ahead of a July 12 opening night.

 

